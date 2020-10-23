Politics
RSHA Backs Panel On Disbanded SARS
Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, says the House backs the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in setting Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses carried out by the disbanded SARS in the state.
The Speaker said the action had been vindicated by the directive of the President to state governments to set up panel of enquiry over the excesses of SARS.
Owaji-Ibani who said this in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt explained that the world would now understand why the governor had called on the Presidency to address the issues of SARS brutality in the state.
He recalled the role of SARS during the last elections, and the alarm the governor, including other stakeholders raised over the operations of the police unit.
He said the actions the governor took in imposing curfew in some parts of the state as a result of violence that erupted during the End SARS protest was in order.
“The security of lives and property is the main responsibility of government and so the order is to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents in the state,” he said.
The Speaker who is also the lawmaker representing Andoni State Constituency advised the youths that after the protests, they should be able to provide a roadmap on youth development to enhance their objectives.
Rt. Hon. Owaji-Ibani, however, on behalf of the members of the State Assembly commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones in the course of the End SARS protest.
Politics
#EndSARS: Edo Assembly Declares Support For Peaceful Protest
The leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday declared its support for the peaceful protest against police brutality, the #EndSARS agitation, describing it as the right of the citizens but decried the violent dimension the demonstrations have taken.
The Assembly leadership in a statement issued by the Speaker, Marcus Onobun, was reacting to a recorded voice that has gone viral where there were threats to attack government buildings in the state except hospitals.
“The destruction of public and private property anywhere in Edo State only serves the interest of enemies of the State and brings untold hardship to our people”.
It added that while such comment would have been considered a mere threat, “it however aligns with the worrisome pattern of destructive activities perpetrated by hoodlums who have since hijacked the well – intentioned peaceful #ENDSARS protests by youths across Nigeria”.
“The House wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. But, as an arm of government, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the full protection of lives and livelihoods of Edo people”, the statement reiterated.
The Assembly, therefore, “calls on security agencies to commit all of its resources to ensure safety of lives and property of law – abiding residents of our state. Our people desire peace and tranquility which will enable Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver on the unequivocal mandate entrusted to him on 19th September,2020”.
Politics
Obiano Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Anambra
The Anambra State Government yesterday declared a 24-hour curfew in the state beginning from 8 pm.
Governor Willie Obiano made the announcement during a statewide broadcast in Awka, the state capital. According to the Governor, “the curfew has become necessary due to unpleasant incidents recorded so far, as well as rising tension in the land.
While describing the anger of the #EndSARS protesters as justifiable, Governor Obiano declared that all schools and markets in the state have been closed down, stressing that all large gatherings in any form are banned.
He said that the security agencies are on notice to do the needful, asking them to resist all efforts to provoke them to the use of extreme force.
The Governor called on stakeholders including the clergy, traditional rulers, youth leaders, among others, to lend their voices and help address the escalating situation, adding that the sum of two hundred million naira has been approved to compensate families of those affected by SARS brutality in the state.
According to Governor Obiano, “This is not the time for destructive rumours, but a time to unite and keep Anambra state safe.”
Meanwhile, the 2021 budget presentation scheduled by Gov. Willie Obiano has been postponed indefinitely.
According to Mr Uche Okafor, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, who conveyed the governor’s message at plenary yesterday, said a new date will be communicated to the House.
“Due to the #EndSARS protests and unrest in the country, Gov. Willie Obiano will not be presenting the 2021 budget proposal as scheduled.
“He said he owes it to residents of the state to ensure the security of lives and property, which is more important.
“He said that the government is looking into the security situation in the state to ensure calm and when this is achieved, a new date will be fixed for the budget presentation.
“The Governor urges residents to support the efforts of the government to ensure security for all,’’ he said.
The Speaker commended Gov. Obiano for sacking James Nwafor as his Senior Special Assistant on Security following accusation by multiple sources of his alleged connection with various extrajudicial killings of suspects by SARS.
He said that the accusations were directed at him during his time as the Officer Commanding (OC) of Anambra State SÁRS.
Politics
Governance Not Nigeria’s Only Problem -Attah
Aformer Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has said that the problem confronting the nation is more than governance.
Attah said this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo in response to the #EndSARS protests, saying that the problem of Nigeria is foundational.
He said that the present presidential system of government the country operates is the cause of Nigeria’s problems.
According to him, Nigeria was better off when it operated parliamentary system of government as the regions were autonomous, controlled their resources, had their own Police and only contributed to the central government.
The former governor called for scrapping of the existing system and return to parliamentary system, saying it suits the country better.
Atta said that the parliamentary system would allow the people choose their representatives based on performance and not selection on party basis or godfatherism.
“It goes beyond governance. If you bring angels to operate the system we have today, it will fail. The system is one that cannot succeed.
“I call it rebirth. I want Nigeria to be reborn. Let’s give it a new birth, let it become what it was always supposed to be.
“The presidential system has become very oppressive. It seems it is in our nature to feel once you win an election, you are a conqueror, so you behave exactly as you please”, Attah said.
He said that then, the country operated four constitutions as each of the three regions had its own constitution and one national constitution.
Attah added that the regions did not feel cheated because they generated their own income and lived on what they were able to generate.
He said that then the South-South/South East were known for it oil palm industry, the Ijaws for mining, the West for their cocoa, and the North their groundnut.
He said that Nigeria has remained one because its leaders chose to keep the then regions as one before the country became independent in 1960.
