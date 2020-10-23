Bayelsa Govt Commits To End Infrastructural Deficit

The authorities of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have sealed up the premises of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) at the airport, over non payment of rent.

Also sealed by the airport authorities are the Stanbic Bank and the Genesis fast food, among other business outfits.

The business concerns at the airport, otherwise known as concessionaires, were sealed last Monday.

The Tide, however, observed that some of the sealed business concerns, including the Stanbic Bank and Genesis fast food, have reopened to costumers as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to The Tide on the issue last Tuesday in his office, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the airport, Mr Kunle Akinbode, said the affected business outfits at the airport were owing the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to him, FAAN has not been proactive in the area of debt collection, adding that most of the concessionaires look at FAAN as a government business.

He said that there had been instances where some corporate bodies owed FAAN, including some airlines, only for them to liquidate and run away without payment.

“Now, FAAN has decided to wake up to its responsibilities, maybe because of the pressure from Covid-19.

“Genesis fast food was owing us like others, but immediately the issue came up, they paid part of their debt.

“Task force from the headquarters had been going around all the airports owned by FAAN, and Genesis had paid, I think, about N5 million out of the N15 million they were owing.

“Even though the task force initially refused, saying such amount was small, but a term of payment was agreed on how to offset the debt instalmentally.

“Even the Stanbic Bank responded as the Genesis did, and they were later allowed to operate, and all these are yearly rent accumulation, as obtained in other airports around the world.

“The UBA is owing us so much and the commercial department has the record, and that was why the haste for sealing up their premises.

“If they had paid and FAAN sealed up their premises, the onus is on them to prove that they have paid and everyone pay based on the space they are occupying”, Akinbode said.

Meanwhile, one of the senior officers of the UBA, told The Tide at the airport under the condition of anonymity that they were working and consulting with FAAN towards settling the issue.

He said that UBA had paid up till 2019, but that the increase in the rent was responsible for the delay in payment.

