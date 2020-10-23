Politics
2023 : Why APC Will Lose Rivers Again
Without anyone needing a sooth-sayer to predict the likely scenarios that would play out in Rivers State come 2023, one only needs to take a critical look at the fate of the two main political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While the PDP appears to be consolidating on its victory in the 2019 elections, the APC does not seem to have recovered from its failure to present a single candidate to contest that election. In the aftermath of the 2015 general elections, the APC acted as an opposition party and used the next two years to consolidate as a party that was primed to contend for power.
Although the disagree-ment between former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, had started to manifest, there was a semblance of order in the structure of the party that gave some the false hope that the party could carry the day come 2019.
What followed in the next two years before the election was like a Hollywood movie in which Amaechi, Abe and their supporters disagreed on the party’s leadership structure to the point that they went to court and allowed the matter to get to the Supreme Court.
The failure of the gladiators to agree and the manner in which they fought till the Supreme Court ruled that the party could not field any candidate for the election, to a few party faithful who displayed some level of neutrality throughout the crisis was too disturbing and therefore a trigger to either form their own faction or move to the ruling PDP.
The situation was permitted to degenerate to Hon. Igo Aguma, a staunch Amaechi ally, heading to court to take over the party’s leadership. Consequently, the battle for the party’s leadership moved from two main factions to three, which does not augur well for the party.
Rather than the political actors in the APC working as a team towards 2023, the leaders have decided to take the feud to different dimensions.
This is believed to be the reason why an ally of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, who was the Majority Leader in the 6th and 7th Rivers State House of Assembly, during Amaechi’s two terms in office, decamped to the PDP.
Although Lloyd may not be in the category of the state’s heavyweight politicians, he was vibrant and influential in the Emohua Local Government Area politics
Perhaps, only a few political watchers knew that Lloyd’s heart was no longer in the APC until he stormed Government House, Port Harcourt, in the company of elders of his community that had gone to pay a solidarity visit to Governor Wike. It was during the visit that Lloyd announced his defection to the PDP.
Governor Wike seized the opportunity to reconcile the lawmakers that fought in 2013. Speaking at the event, Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God and restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chinda and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the State House of Assembly.
He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart and thanked Governor Wike for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation. Responding, Hon. Michael Chinda thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation and also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident.
Chinda, who observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December, 2013. He also urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.
Also speaking on the issue, Hon. Evans Bipi, who was factional speaker after the fight described Lloyd as a man with a large heart and thanked him for coming back to his roots.
Reacting to Lloyd’s defection to the People’s Democratic Party, the APC faction loyal to Amaechi described it as “good riddance to bad rubbish.” A statement by Ogbonna Nwuke, Acting Publicity Secretary of the APC faction, noted that the action of Lloyd did not come to the party as a surprise.
Nwuke said: “For years, our supporters have been watching the dance steps of the former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly. It is regrettable that the Emohua-born politician, whose activities have been less than desirable has taken a decision to stray from light in order to embrace darkness. We have equally listened to his comments and we are amazed that his hunt for the ‘feeding bottle’ that Wike controls could drive him to such a lowly height…
“We state categorically that the exit of Hon. Lloyd would have no effect on the fortunes of the APC. On the contrary, APC members in Emohua Local Government Area are jubilating over his exit. All politics, they say, is local, and these party men and women who are in a happy mood right now know who is who,” Nwuke reacted.
From all indications, the APC in Rivers State seems to be deluding itself as a party that is waxing stronger as Hon Ephraim Nwuzi, the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Diaspora, representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency moved from the PDP to APC.
However, the reality on ground is that as the Rivers State APC continues to battle its demons, the PDP under Gov Wike continues to consolidate on its 2019 electoral success and is determined to advance towards 2023.
When the state executive of the PDP paid him a courtesy visit a few days ago, the Governor described the APC as a party that made a lot of promises before coming into power but failed Nigerians by not fulfilling its promises.
The governor said: “Nigeria is hoping on PDP because the APC has failed Nigeria. This is no more time for promises. You have promised and you have failed. There is nothing to try you again. Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with the PDP that has the interest of Nigeria at heart than a Party that gives excuses everyday. You know there are problems in Nigeria and you made promises, asking Nigerians to vote for you and for five years, nothing has changed…
“Let me say clearly that this is no time for politics. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of the state. When politics comes, we will have our report card to show the people. “It has never happened in the history of this country. Within one year, a state government will construct five flyover projects at the same time.”
Wike urged the party executives to show more love to the party by being loyal and committed, just as he urged them to do their best in consolidating the gains of the party in the state.
He said: “I plead with you all to work cooperatively with the chairman and be united. We are going to work together to draw up a plan that will make us more effective. Let nobody deceive you to attend any meeting anybody will call because he wants to run for governorship. We have not come to that point. I have just stayed one year in office in my second tenure.
“We are working for our party to be united to make sure that APC does not have a breathing space in our state. “There is nothing the APC can say to Rivers people today as the reason they should be voted for. Whether it is the Federal Government, or their political appointees, they have nothing to tell us.”
Also, a few days ago, thousands of APC supporters in Etche Local Government Area dumped the party for the PDP.
Governor Wike, who addressed them, urged political leaders of the PDP in the area to work together for the overall interest of their people.
He said he made a promise to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration and would not allow further divisions in the party.
He called on the leader of the party in Etche Local Government Area, Prince Emma Anyanwu, to carry all members of the party along in the scheme of things.
“The leadership of Etche PDP should stop further disagreements and work together in unity. I do not want to hear anything like returnees.
“The people of Etche Ethnic Nationality have lost a lot of things because of division. You should see the overall interest of Etche far above personal interests,” he said.
Just as in 2019 when a war of attrition between groups loyal to Amaechi and Abe and the consequent legal battle which climaxed at the Supreme Court prevented APC from fielding candidates, observers believe that the party still has a very long way to go to position itself for a robust contest in the 2023 polls.
By: Enoch Epelle
RSHA Backs Panel On Disbanded SARS
Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, says the House backs the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in setting Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses carried out by the disbanded SARS in the state.
The Speaker said the action had been vindicated by the directive of the President to state governments to set up panel of enquiry over the excesses of SARS.
Owaji-Ibani who said this in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt explained that the world would now understand why the governor had called on the Presidency to address the issues of SARS brutality in the state.
He recalled the role of SARS during the last elections, and the alarm the governor, including other stakeholders raised over the operations of the police unit.
He said the actions the governor took in imposing curfew in some parts of the state as a result of violence that erupted during the End SARS protest was in order.
“The security of lives and property is the main responsibility of government and so the order is to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents in the state,” he said.
The Speaker who is also the lawmaker representing Andoni State Constituency advised the youths that after the protests, they should be able to provide a roadmap on youth development to enhance their objectives.
Rt. Hon. Owaji-Ibani, however, on behalf of the members of the State Assembly commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones in the course of the End SARS protest.
#EndSARS: Edo Assembly Declares Support For Peaceful Protest
The leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday declared its support for the peaceful protest against police brutality, the #EndSARS agitation, describing it as the right of the citizens but decried the violent dimension the demonstrations have taken.
The Assembly leadership in a statement issued by the Speaker, Marcus Onobun, was reacting to a recorded voice that has gone viral where there were threats to attack government buildings in the state except hospitals.
“The destruction of public and private property anywhere in Edo State only serves the interest of enemies of the State and brings untold hardship to our people”.
It added that while such comment would have been considered a mere threat, “it however aligns with the worrisome pattern of destructive activities perpetrated by hoodlums who have since hijacked the well – intentioned peaceful #ENDSARS protests by youths across Nigeria”.
“The House wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. But, as an arm of government, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the full protection of lives and livelihoods of Edo people”, the statement reiterated.
The Assembly, therefore, “calls on security agencies to commit all of its resources to ensure safety of lives and property of law – abiding residents of our state. Our people desire peace and tranquility which will enable Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver on the unequivocal mandate entrusted to him on 19th September,2020”.
Obiano Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Anambra
The Anambra State Government yesterday declared a 24-hour curfew in the state beginning from 8 pm.
Governor Willie Obiano made the announcement during a statewide broadcast in Awka, the state capital. According to the Governor, “the curfew has become necessary due to unpleasant incidents recorded so far, as well as rising tension in the land.
While describing the anger of the #EndSARS protesters as justifiable, Governor Obiano declared that all schools and markets in the state have been closed down, stressing that all large gatherings in any form are banned.
He said that the security agencies are on notice to do the needful, asking them to resist all efforts to provoke them to the use of extreme force.
The Governor called on stakeholders including the clergy, traditional rulers, youth leaders, among others, to lend their voices and help address the escalating situation, adding that the sum of two hundred million naira has been approved to compensate families of those affected by SARS brutality in the state.
According to Governor Obiano, “This is not the time for destructive rumours, but a time to unite and keep Anambra state safe.”
Meanwhile, the 2021 budget presentation scheduled by Gov. Willie Obiano has been postponed indefinitely.
According to Mr Uche Okafor, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, who conveyed the governor’s message at plenary yesterday, said a new date will be communicated to the House.
“Due to the #EndSARS protests and unrest in the country, Gov. Willie Obiano will not be presenting the 2021 budget proposal as scheduled.
“He said he owes it to residents of the state to ensure the security of lives and property, which is more important.
“He said that the government is looking into the security situation in the state to ensure calm and when this is achieved, a new date will be fixed for the budget presentation.
“The Governor urges residents to support the efforts of the government to ensure security for all,’’ he said.
The Speaker commended Gov. Obiano for sacking James Nwafor as his Senior Special Assistant on Security following accusation by multiple sources of his alleged connection with various extrajudicial killings of suspects by SARS.
He said that the accusations were directed at him during his time as the Officer Commanding (OC) of Anambra State SÁRS.
