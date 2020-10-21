Small Talk
SMEDAN Unveils Grants For 600 Micro Enterprises In FCT
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has empowered 600 micro businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS).
The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, presented letters of award to the beneficiaries at the inauguration of the scheme on Friday in Abuja.
While addressing participants, Radda said the micro enterprises sub-sector needed to be strengthened because it was a critical area in the Nigerian enterprise development space.
According to him, the sector collectively accounts for a vast majority of businesses in Nigeria and also accounts for the highest number of jobs created in the economy.
“It is important to note that over 90 per cent of the micro enterprises are informal and populated by people at the bottom of the pyramid.
“Hence, the need for the agency to conceptualise a flagship programme referred to as Conditional Grant Scheme for micro enterprises in Nigeria.
“The justification for a special entrepreneurship and vocational development intervention for entrepreneurs at the bottom of the pyramid cannot be overemphasised .
“This is to graduate the informal enterprises to the formal sector, industrialise the nation, develop rural economy, stem youth restiveness and unemployment, and create the platform for sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”
Radda said that the CGS initiative was geared toward promoting the activities of micro enterprises across the country in the areas of capacity building.
He said that the scheme was also for the delivery of post-intervention services such as access to finance, markets, workplace and technology, among others.
The SMEDAN chief said that the pilot phase of the project was conducted in 2017 in the six geo-political zones in Katsina, Gombe, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Benue states.
He said that the scheme was currently taking place in Kaduna, Yobe, Abia and Delta States and the FCT.
He said in achieving the objectives of the programme, SMEDAN would be working in partnership with other stakeholders including Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), business development service providers, state and local governments and the Corporate Affairs Commision.(CAC)
“Considering the socio-economic impact on the enterprises of the beneficiaries, the agency wishes to extend the programme to other states of the federation, subject to availability of project funds,” Radda said.
COVID-19: Effects, Way Forward
Today, we are looking at the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19, on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Although the COVID-19 lockdown has since ended in Nigeria, many small and medium entrepreneurs are still counting their losses.
Our correspondent went out to interact with different entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt about the ravaging effects of the pandemic on businesses and the way forward for SMEs and the economy at large. Below are the excerpts of their views and suggestions.
To Mrs Chinanu ldong-Esit Umanna, the Manager of Health Care Equipment Limited, in Port Harcourt, the SMEs “faced and are still facing challenges”, even after the lockdown.
Umanna said the issue of expired hospital materials, drugs and foodstuffs in the market deserved government’s urgent attention to safeguard the health and lives of the masses.
“Government needs to retrieve expired dugs, hospital equipment/consumables, foodstuffs and cosmetics from the SMEs and exchange them with new ones for the sake of the masses who are on the receiving end.
“The business men and women have lost so much that only the God-fearing ones would want to throw away the expired goods, when they have little or no business capitals.
“Selling expired drugs and equipment causes loss of lives and general damage to the society. So, government should act fast. Some go as far as changing the date of the goods”, she alleged.
Umanna stated the need for multinational companies to also help in retrieving and replacing expired drugs to help the SMEs which are battling to survive.
She also noted the need for credit facilities and sponsorship by mega companies to grow small and medium enterprises.
Mrs Umanna, however, reiterated the need for owners of businesses to be faithful in paying back money for credit supplies and loans to encourage government and mega companies that had made moves in this direction, adding that failure of one SME can affect other genuine ones.
Mrs Joy Nwakanma, Manager, Farijoy Technical Enterprises, Trans Amadi
The Manager of Farijoy Technical Enterprises, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Mrs Joy Nwakanma, who deals on building materials and safety tools, said the re-opening of closed borders would go a long way in revamping SMEs.
Mrs Nwakanma, who is the Financial Secretary of Elekahia Pillars Association, noted that most building materials and technical tools came from outside the country.
According to her, the SMEs are suffering untold hardship due to unavailability of materials and business capital to start with again after the lockdown.
“SMEs paid for both house and shop rents during the lockdown without running their businesses for over five months. These payments were made from business capitals; this is why many shops are closed.
“There is need for the government to give entrepreneurs loans to enable people bounce back and be productive which will have outstanding effect on the economy of the country”, she said.
She also stressed the need for the government to establish factories that would produce local building materials, if the borders must remained closed, to promote SMEs in the country.
“We heard of loans, we filled forms and provided all the necessary documents but up till now, nothing has been done, but people are accessing the loans without stress especially in the northern part of this country.
“What we lost in five months cannot be recovered easily but a step in the right direction can go a long way in helping us and the society at large”, she added.
Mrs Nwakanma said that there was also the need for the government, associations, cooperatives and regulatory agencies to organise regular reorientation seminars for small and medium entrepreneurs in order to better the economy of the nation.
She advised business men and women not to give up in the face of the present challenges but to buckle up and continue to make efforts towards revamping their businesses.
Mr Simeon Ndubuisi, Sales Manager, S-Mone Global Company
To the Sales Manager of SI-MONE Global Company, Port Harcourt, Mr Simeon Ndubuisi, the pandemic resulted in increasing the cost of the goods, especially the technical and welding tools.
Ndubuisi said that the pandemic slowed down businesses and increased the rate of unemployment which was already a problem in the country.
“Technical equipment we bought at N100,000 now cost N180,000, while those we bought at N800 now go for N1.8 million turning the customers and SMEs to complainants.
“The youths are angry because things are very expensive and many shops are closed down because they used their business capital to survive during the COVID-19 lockdown”, he said.
The way forward, according to him, is for the government to assist small and medium entrepreneurs with grants and low interest loans to boost businesses.
He said, “I have applied for the Federal Government youth loan but have not been given anyone.
“Another way for SMEs to recover from the present economic situation is for the government to re-strategise and fund the system which will in turn restore the economic situation of the country to normal”.
Ndubuisi also noted the problem of high exchange rate on businesses, adding that the financial situation has sent many to early graves, while some shops are closed down.
“I planned to have branches in Abuja, Uyo and Lagos which will result in employing more workers but I am handicapped due to lack of funds.
“If I employ people in the three branches, it will also help to reduce unemployment in the society. If government helps the SMEs, the society will be a better place and crime would definitely reduce,” he stated.
Interview with the employer: how to get a job
Interview with the employer: how to get a job
Interview with the employer is an important stage for the applicant. Find out how to pass the interview successfully to get the job you want.
Interview with the employer
Interview with the employer is an important stage for the applicant. The success of the interview impacts the further employment of the candidate, as well as his status in the eyes of the future employer. For a more profitable self-presentation, it’s useful to know the ways of adjusting to the way of thinking of the interlocutor. Understanding the values and beliefs of the potential employer will help establish trustful communication and circumvent the competitors for the vacant position.
According to the autobiography essay help service, when meeting the employer, try to determine the type of people your potential employer belongs to. In this case, focus on the classification, which conditionally divides people into rational and emotional.
Each person conceives, plans, and implements his own affairs in different ways. The structure of some companies is similar to a well-defined mechanism, of others it is very democratic. Depending on the type of personality of the leader, rational or irrational (emotional), the company’s policy as a whole and work in it are built.
Characteristics of the rational and irrational employer
The rational employer is a person who prefers to own a situation, devotes much time to planning, as well as is prone to consistency and a clear order of accomplishment of tasks. Such an employer perfectly understands what criteria and qualities a potential employee should have, what functions should be in the company, what results his work should bring.
From the applicant, this employer prefers to hear clear arguments, what specific tasks and how he will be able to solve them by taking up this or that position. In this case, the statement that you really like this company, and you try to justify the hopes placed on you will sound unconvincing. Loyalty to the company is an emotional component, it is not interesting to rational employers. These are people who do not like to talk in vain and prefer to be concrete.
Observe the organization of work in the office, carefully look at how people look, and how their workplace is organized. Rational employers, as a rule, have everything in its place. Listen to what the potential boss says. How even his speech is, how prepared and thoughtful his questions are. This, of course, will tell you whether one can classify his personality type as rational.
Irrational employers are constantly on the phone and simultaneously deal with several tasks at the same time. This is a person who is simultaneously able to realize several tasks. First of all, he is interested in the current situation. Such people do not like monotony, quickly make decisions, relying not only on logic, but also on their own attitude to the issue, often deviate from the plan and schedule.
The speech of such a boss is less structured, he can often be distracted from the originally asked topic, simultaneously finding out the important points for him. This is usually open and emotional people, for whom the positive emotional climate in the team is important. The approach to such an employer lies through the initiative of the employee, loyalty to the company, openness and friendliness. In this case, you should show not only your professionalism and ability to cope with tasks but also that you’re comfortable to work with.
In order to properly build an interview with a potential employer, you need some time to observe his manners and the situation in the company.
Formulate answers to the questions of the potential employer according to the needs of his personality type. Clearly and succinctly or more emotionally and openly. This adjustment and the acquisition of a common language at the interview is guaranteed to allocate you among the other candidates and will provide employment for the desired workplace.
WHO Wins The White House? …Obama Or Romney
The battle for the White House is very fierce, not close to what incumbent President Barack Obama saw in his challenge of ‘Change’ and the ‘yes we can’ slogan in 2008 against more popular Arizona Senator and renowned war veteran John McCain.
This time, it is with a presumptive Republican nominee who is wealthy grounded in business and acclaimed as a favourite to create more jobs for Americans and revamp the US economy.
Even with reasonable improvements in jobs created and better but modest growth of the economy, the highest since Obama inherited the economic mess left behind by Republican Predecessor, George Bush, Jnr. Americans still remain divide over which of the two Presidential contenders is better suited for the White House job.
However, most gallop polls prefer Romney as a better candidate to create jobs, while many Americns expressed empathy with the incumbent.
But the first of three Presidential debates, generally adjudged to have been won by Challenger Mitt Romney opened the race in a manner never contemplated by bookmakers. Truth however, was that Romney emerged more likeable than the Obama campaigns initially portrayed him and which resulted in a rare momentum that left the presidential race in a dead-heat.
Although, Obama was presumed winner of the subsequent second and third debates, the Romney momentum went further than imagined and not merely succeeded in rallying the hitherto skeptical Republican base but also created ample doubts in minds of Independents.
As at Monday last week, just before Super Storm Sandy, virtually all polls were either tied or in favour of Romney. In fact, polls according to States by Wednesday showed Romney garnering majority of 26 States as against Obama’s 22 while three States remained tossups.
The ice breaker thus became among other variables, handling of Super Storm Sandy in States within the North East and more importantly, the closing arguments by the candidates, particularly in battle ground States like Ohio, Iowa, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
The outcome of elections in these States also depend on a good number of variables, among them fanatical response of undecided voters, among them White males and seniors for Romney and African Americans for Obama.
After the Super Storm Sandy, Obama’s Presidential handling earned him two major endorsements, one from major Republican Governor of New Jersy Chris Christie who preferred Obama by 64 per cent to fellow Republican Romney 36 per cent. Also, New York major, a Republican turned-Independent, Michael Bloomberg also endorsed Obama because of the Democrat’s drive towards Climate Change and the president’s proactive measures in tackling the stormy disasters.
See Sandy: Blessing In Disguise)
Even so, most polls predict a tied race with Romney leading Obama in most states and Obama leading in others.
Each of the candidates require a minimum of 270 electoral votes to win the White House. So, what does electoral vote mean in the U.S. How can a candidate win elections in the USA, is it by majority of American votes?
If so, why did Democratic Presidential candidate Al Gore lose to incumbent George Bush in 2004?
In that year, for instance, there were a total of 538 electoral votes available with 270 need to win. Republican George W. Bush with 50,456,002 popular votes won 286 electoral votes, while his Democratic opponent, Al Gore, won the popular vote with 50,999,837 votes but won only 251 electoral votes. Bush was elected president.
So what is the likely scenario this year? Republican Mitt Romney leads in more states and is likely to garner majority votes, were the elections held yesterday, while Obama is more secure with more electoral votes of likely to hit the 271 mark on account of his control of states with bigger electoral votes.
But is that possible? How? Why? A look at the Electoral College votes from each state and a little maths will tell that the electoral system makes it possible for a candidate to actually lose the nationwide popular vote, but be elected president by the electoral college.
Soye Wilson Jamabo with Agency reports
