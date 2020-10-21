Nation
Miyetti Allah Vows To Expose Hoodlums Disguising As Herdsmen
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reiterated its commitment to checkmate activities of infiltrators and criminals who disguise as herders to wreck havoc in South East.
MACBAN South East Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki said this in a statement yesterday in Enugu.
Siddiki said that the move was aimed at engendering a peaceful relationship as well as winning the confidence and understanding of members in host communities.
He said that the association had ensured that the herders in their different localities were regularly briefed on how to improve on the relationship with their host government and communities.
“We are encouraged by the commitment of the government and a good number of the people of the South East in fostering harmonious relationship with the herders.
“We shall continue to canvass for best practices in cattle rearing among our people to stem frictions with the natives,” he said.
Siddiki said that the association also frowned at allowing underage children to tend cattle in public places and would not hesitate to expose any herder whose acts were suggestive of crime.
“This will go a long way in distancing MACBAN from the blanket condemnation it frequently suffers most times criminals attack innocent citizens.
“Our children should be encouraged to go to school and not allowed to tend cattle in public spaces but if they must be out rearing, they must be duly guided by adults in their company,” he said.
Nation
Jail-Breaks: 1,993 Inmates Escaped From Edo Custodial Facilities, FG Confirms
The Federal Government has revealed that 1,993 inmates were freed from the Benin and Oko custodial facilities, Edo State, by suspected hoodlums, last Monday.
This was disclosed in a statement, yesterday, by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga.
The statement titled, ‘Unconscionable attack on custodial facilities,’ accused the #EndSARS protesters in Edo State of masterminding the attack.’
The custodial centres had come under attack from the suspected hoodlums who freed the inmates and also looted the armoury of a nearby police station, carting away five rifles.
The police said 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while the stolen rifles had been recovered.
The statement read, “Two NCoS custodial centres in Benin City and Oko in Edo State were attacked yesterday (Monday) by protesters purportedly under the #EndSARS aegis, freeing (at the last count) 1,993 inmates in legal custody and looting the centres, including the weapons in their armoury.”
“They came in large numbers, bearing dangerous weapons and attacked the officers on guard duty. They were unmistakable on their mission, which was to force the cells open, free the inmates and carry out other nefarious activities,” it noted.
The Federal Government said the situation has been brought under control while security around the custodial centres nationwide had been beefed up.
“Investigation has commenced to determine the full impact of the attack,” it stated.
The government said while peaceful protests were legitimate and guaranteed as a fundamental right of citizens, criminality should be condemned.
The statement noted that most of the inmates held at the centres are convicted criminals serving terms for various criminal offences, awaiting execution or standing trial for violent crimes.
It added that their being let loose imperilled lives and property, and was a threat to national and communal security.
Nation
Reps Threaten To Sanction Emefiele Over 5,000 Frozen Accounts
The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to unfreeze 5,000 accounts, allegedly frozen by the apex monetary institution.
The lawmakers issued the directive, after adopting a “Motion of Urgent National Importance”, sponsored by Rep. Mark Gbillah (Benue-PDP).
In raising “Concerned about the plethora of petitions” and “save our soul” (SOS) appeals from Nigerian citizens across the country, in recent times about the untold hardship and poverty they are experiencing from extended freezing of their personal, corporate and other accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reports of the current unprecedented freezing of over 5,000 bank accounts in Nigeria by the CBN and allegations of injustice, illegality, victimisation and prejudice by the CBN against innocent Nigerians in the freezing of their accounts.
“The burgeoning number of accounts being frozen by the CBN in Nigeria appears to be taking a huge toll on the nation’s economy and livelihood of millions of Nigerians and underscores the seeming flagrant abuse of this power by the CBN when compared to the Central Banks”, he said.
He expressed worries “about innumerable allegations from affected Nigerians that the CBN in its claim of exercising the CBN Governors powers to freeze bank accounts under Section 608 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2004, incessantly violates Nigerians the fundamental human right to a fair hearing and presumption of innocence until proven guilty as enshrined in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) when it freezes accounts arbitrarily for extended periods without the knowledge of the account holder, the provision of an opportunity for the account holder to provide an explanation or referral of the matter to section 608 as an appendix to the 2004 amendment of the BOFIA after it was omitted from the body of the act in the 2004 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) also raises concerns about whether this section was legitimately signed into law at the time”.
He expressed concerns “about the plethora of impending litigation against the CBN which every Nigerian constitutionally has the right to Institute but that will distract the CBN from its primary statutory functions and unnecessarily expend monumental taxpayers funds for the acquisition of legal representation by the CBN which should ordinarily have been avoided but for the Indiscretion of its employees”.
Nation
Coronavirus: NMA Warns On 2nd Wave Of Pandemic
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday, advised people to abide by the Covid-19 protocols, to avoid the second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.
The Chairman, Kwara State chapter of the association, Prof. Baba Issa, gave the advice while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the 2020 Physician’s Week, in Ilorin.
He observed that the second wave of the pandemic could happen anywhere, as witnessed in some parts of the world.
“People should abide by the Covid-19 protocols, including using face masks, hand sanitisers and practising social distancing.
“The curve is flattening in Nigeria, but all must ensure we keep to the guidelines, to prevent the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.
On schools’ resumption, Issa advised all schools across the country to follow strict protocols and guidelines, to stop the disease from affecting the children.
“Children must be provided with face masks and shields, as well as hand sanitisers,” he said.
