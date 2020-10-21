Legitimacy Of Protest

Connect with us

In recent times, the Nigerian nation-state has been inundated with protests from youths with regard to executive lawlessness and abysmal governance.
The festering police brutality especially by the unit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.
The lack of respect for human life, the dignity of human person and torture were brazenly demonstrated by SARS.
SARS lived above the law and had gained a level of notoriety for extra-judicial killings and were never brought to book for their unlawful acts.
Youths were the targets of the police unit, virtually all youths were suspects. They were harassed, intimidated, tortured, extorted and killed, yet the government feigned ignorance of their actions.
Suspects arrested by the SARS operatives paid huge sums of money to regain their freedom even when they hadn’t committed any crime yet you find inscription in police stations that “bail is free.”
In spite of the Anti-Torture Act of 2017, SARS went about their operation as usual, killing and maiming people without hindrance.
There is no doubt that the world wide protest over the extra-judicial killing of a black American suspect, George Floyd by white policemen, has inspired the need for propriety and adherence to the rule of law.
Hitherto, the police had their way in doing evil, while public complacency made it go unnoticed and simmer.
Interestingly, the ongoing youth protest has paid off handsomely as SARS has been proscribed.
But the youths are not done with protest yet, they say SARS has become synonymous with all the wrong doings in the country that must be corrected.
The Nigerian Youths despite ethnic cleavages unanimously demand the reduction of salaries and allowances of senators and representatives. Hard facts bear out that while the masses wallow in misery and abject poverty, the senators roll in luxury.Most politicians loot the nation’s treasury without compunction. In a country named among the world’s poorest, the senators are the highest paid. Such is the height of corruption and deliberate impoverishment of the masses.
In the light of weird happenings, the protesters also want a more transparent war against corruption.
The youths aver that the bane of the Nigerian nation is a failed leadership, abysmal electoral system and insipid economy. They have given ultimatum to the Federal Government to make reforms or face a more momentous demonstrations in a wider spectrum.
However, the government is fingering the opposition and pockets of disgruntled elements in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the protests.
The APC believes that the youth protest is politically motivated. FG wants to find out who is bankrolling the protest. Allegations have been levelled against notable politicians.
The Federal Government intends to deploy soldiers to quell the protest in view of its escalating propensity and the inability of the police to manage it.
Besides, if the demonstration is not well managed, there is a likelihood that it will turn to a revolution. That is why many are beginning to ask whether protest is legitimate.
Protest is a human right that finds expression in the right to freedom of assembly, and association and the right to freedom of speech.
The right to the freedom of assembly and association as well as the right to the freedom of expression and press respectively are found in sections 40 and 39 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
These rights are entrenched in the nation’s grundnorm, the constitution. Therefore, any law that is inconsistent with the spirit and letters of the constitution to the extent of that inconsistency is null and void.
However, the fundamental rights contained in chapter IV of the aforesaid constitution are not without limitations. The limitations are contained in the constitution as well.Also the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which Nigeria is a signatory contains prohibition on propaganda of war and advocacy of national, racial and religious hatred.
Interestingly, the right to protest is limited by threat to the interest of national security, public safety, the protection of public health or morals or protection of the rights and freedom of others.
Under the aforementioned situations the fundamental rights can be derogated.
However, not all protests are violent or become a threat to the national security. Where the protests are largely peaceful, what the police ought to do is monitor the protesters so that they neither derogate the right of others nor take the laws into their hands.
The right to the freedom of expression enables protesters to express themselves in a responsible manner without trampling on the right of others.
Only recently the protest over the killing of George Floyd shocked the American government as the protesters spent hours in front of the White House. The protest was also replicated in many American states and different parts of the world.
There wasn’t any attempt by government to kill protesters.
In spite of the destructions, looting of shops and other mischievous acts by the protesters, the American government was able to contain the demonstrations that spanned over two weeks.
In the celebrated case of All Nigeria Peoples Party vs. Inspector General of Police (2008) WRN 65 decided by the court of Appeals, it was held that Nigerians have the fundamental right to stage rallies and protests without permit.
Pathetically, asking for permit to demonstrate is a derogation of the right to free speech and free association. Constitutional rights of citizen cannot be derogated unless on suspicion of having committed a crime. To ask for a permit to exercise your fundamental right goes against the grain.
Again, in certain states of the Federation, governors are trying to ban the right to protest and muzzle free speech through their legislature. The laws made by such state Houses of Assembly banning protests are null and void because they are inconsistent with the spirit and letters of the 1999 constitution.
More so, the case of ANPP Vs IGP Supra has given backing to the citizen’s right to protest without permit. But where one’s right stops, that where another person’s right begins.
The reason why governors do not like public protests is because it can be hijacked.
Sometimes, a planned peaceful protest is hijacked by hoodlums and it goes violent. At other times, it occasions looting, arson and wanton destruction of properties. No government will tolerate violent or misguided protests.In such circumstances government is likely to weld its coercive power to make miscreant conform to civilised standard of behaviour. To do the least is to allow a revolution take place.
In Edo State, the protesters caused a jailbreak and freed all prison inmates. Those standing trial for various crimes were freed thereby jeopardising the justice system.
In Apo District of Abuja, more than 200 cars in a car stand were set ablaze causing a monumental loss to ordinary citizens who are not in government but trying to eke out a living in the harsh economy. These businessmen are also victims of executive recklessness.
Individual and corporate accounts were hacked by a notorious criminal simply known as ‘anonymous’, who happens to be one of the youths craving for a better Nigeria. Evil cannot cast out evil.
The siege in Lagos State especially at the toll gate has led to loss in revenue of more than two hundred million naira.
The protesters public façade of reforms masks their heinous criminal intent. There is no doubt, however, that the protesters are being sponsored to wreak havoc and unleash mayhem. Those whose property have been destroyed by the rampaging youth will find it difficult to recover. Sometimes, the mercantile interest of a region or an ethnic nationality may be targeted.
What happened in the Apo District of Abuja was a blatant victimisation of the Ibos for no just cause.
Consequently, enemies of the present administration may cash in on the already chaotic situation to sink the nation. Separatist agitators are likely to seize the moment. That is why the present administration must do something urgently to pacify the rampaging youths or compel them to leave the streets. “Not to do something is to be crippled fast.”
While Nigerians commend the youths for their timely intervention to stop or cure some of maladies of the nation, it is important to note that reformation is piecemeal and revolution immediate. A call for reformation is germane but revolution an unnecessary evil.

 

By: Chidi Enyie

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police,  Mr. Joseph Mukan, has disbanded  all Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad  (FSARS) structures in the state with a  promise to  entrench democratic and community policing in the state.
A press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni and obtained by our correspondent in Port Harcourt, yesterday quoted the Commissioner of police, warning  officers and men of the command to ensure full compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directives on the  dissolution of SARS across the country.
It would be recalled that  the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, had recently banned and dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,  and directed all the state Commissioners of Police to implement the directive.
The statement further said that, Mukan announced the dissolution  at the end of a meeting with his management team alongside the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Rivers State, Command in Port Harcourt last Monday.
Part of the statement reads:  “Accordingly the state Commissioner of Police has directed the Commander to ensure immediate and total compliance with the IGP’s directive by dismantling all SARS structures in the state.
“The CP  aligned himself totally with the position of the Inspector General of Police, warned that no stone will be left unturned to enforce full compliance, noting that the decision of the IGP was made in good faith and for the overall interest of the Force and the need to entrench democratic and community policing.
“Recall that in recent times, there have been public outcry and outrage against the activities of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, which concerns drew the attention of the IGP leading to his taking certain germane steps to assuage the feelings of the public, which culminated in the complete dissolution of the outfit on Sunday 11th October, 2020.
 “The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the good people of Rivers State, that the dissolution of SARS will not in any way affect the security architecture of the command, as  new policing arrangements to address the anticipated gaps resulting from the dissolution will be put in place.
“To this end, the CP wishes to renew the Command’s commitment to ensuring that lives and property of citizens in the State are protected while appreciating the citizens for expressing their concern for a better policing orientation in an organised, patriotic and civil manner.
 “Finally, the public, particularly residents of the State are hereby enjoined to continue to support the Police with useful information that will promote security in the State and report any case of non-compliance, infractions, human rights abuses and unprofessional conducts of our men to the following Numbers: ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops — 08033825393
Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134
CP Monitoring Unit — 08035437061
PPRO — 08033396538
The Eberi  Omuma traditional institution has called for the establishment of police stations in the area.
Eze Eberi Ugo IX of Ancient Eberi Kingdom and Paramount Ruler, King (Barr) Onyekachi Amaonwu  made the call yesterday at his palace while receiving the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP  Collins Rosemary.
Eze Amaonwu also pleaded with the police authorities to consider his children who applied for police recruitment.
The Monarch said the establishment of police station was long overdue considering the roles the local governemnt area played in the development of the state and beyond.
Eze Amaonwu said we are happy to receive your entourage as the food basket of the state and peace-loving, we will continue to synergise with the police to promote peace, unity and development of communities within the neighborhood. Our peaceful disposition and above all fear of God, has brought development as well peace we are enjoying today, believing with the help of police to sustain it.
He assured that the traditional institution in the area would  support the security agents to fight crime.
He said in the history of the local government, the area commander’s visit was the first,  hence the need to commend her and encourage her to do more.
Earlier, the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary said she was humbled by the warm reception accorded her by the Eberi Omuma traditional institution and women.
ACP Collins said the familiarization visit was part of Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu’s directive on community policing which the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan had followed to the letter.
She urged the people to remain peaceful, law abiding and cooperative with the police as security of lives and property was everyone’s business.
The area commander said as a way to assist the police, information sharing and surveillance with the public would be needed in combating crime in the grassroots and advised parents to teach their children morals as it would help reduce crime in the society and noted that cultism was on the increase as parents had refused to train their children properly.
Also speaking, the Police Community Relations Chairman (PCRC) in the area, Eze (Dr.) Ogbueri said the six clans in Omuma with the support of Eze Eberi Omuma Ugo IX would be glad if more police stations were created aside the divisional headquarters at Eberi.
The President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Vetty Agala, has said that the time is ripe  to bring their male counterparts on board to end  gender-based violence against women in the country.
Agala said this while delivering her presidential charge at the just concluded MWAN Week and its 35th anniversary celebration  in Port Harcourt.
She observed that violence against women in the country was on the rise especially, in this period of Cononavirus  pandemic across the nation.
The Rivers state MWAN boss, expressed regrets  that that such volume of violence could still be recorded against women in Nigeria when the entire world was now sermonising gender friendliness.
To achieve the aim, she revealed that King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka has been adopted by the group as its Men Champion Character.
According to her, the Evo apex King, would be saddled with the task of sensitising women from the period of conception to delivery and immunisation.
She was of the view that since it was almost impossible for the women to record success in certain areas without a strong male character, that even the issue of violence against women would be reduced with the presence of the monarch.
In his acceptance speech, the monarch, promised to work with the group in accordance with the law of the land.
Eke also assured the the Medical Women of going extra mile to ensure that violence against women and related offences were brought to its barest minimum in the state, as he showered  praises on the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his determination to give the state a permanent face lift.
