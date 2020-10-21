Sports
Iyaye Tasks Committee On Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney
Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has tasked the committee in charge of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament to ensure a successful competition in strict compliance with laid down rules and regulations and COVID-19 protocol.
Iyaye, who stated this during the inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt on Monday, stressed that organising a successful tourney will not only recongnise the state as the hub for sporting activities but will also showcase the traditional hospitality of Rivers people.
The sports commissioner pointed out that “the tournament is carrying the crest of Governor Nyesom Wike, the first Power of Sports recipient in Africa,” hence, the need to have an impressive outing.
According to him, the tournament organised in consultation with the Rivers State Football Association is aimed at assessing the strength of the state-owned Rivers United Football Club as the team prepares for the 2020/2021 season and CAF club competition.
He also said that the tournament would go a long way to bring the best of Nigerian football to the fans who have missed the game for a long time.
The tournmament which will be attended by fans under strict COVID-19 protocols will offer them the opportunity to behold the players and assess the strength of our darling Rivers United.
“You are aware that the ban on sports activities in Nigeria has been lifted, however, we must continue to observe Covid-19 protocols as prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Rivers State Ministry of Health.
“Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is therefore expected to witness the influx of football enthusiasts and sports journalists from across the country for the 10-day event.
“We expect you to bring your wealth of experience to bear on this assignment and be assured of our maximum support to ensure the success of the event,” he stressed at the inauguration that had the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo in attendance.
The chairman of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy, on behalf of members promised to ensure a well-organised competition that will remain a benchmark in the country.
Other members of the committee include Benjamin Akobo, Olalekan Ige, Dennis Dima, Chuks Ezeji, Bright Ogude, Chris Udogu, and Sepribo Nimifaa, who is to serve as the secretary.
Sports
Yakubu Gowon Stadium Remains Under Lock-Commissioner
The Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, will remain a no-go area for sports activities till further notice and athletes and other sports persons looking for training competition and recreational facilities would have to seek other alternatives.
This was the position of the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye while speaking to sports journalists on Monday after the inauguration of the committee for the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-season football tournament in Port Harcourt.
Hon Iyaye was reacting to calls by some persons on radio for government to re-open the stadium for sports activities. He said that since the stadium was put to use as an isolation centre for the COVID-19 pandemic, government did not want to put citizens, particularly, sports men and women in harm’s way by opening the facility to the public.
“we want to plead with our sports-loving men and women and those that usually go to the facility to exercise themselves to understand the situation. “we have a lot of other facilities around, football fields and play grounds which they can use for their exercise. We cannot allow people who have not been affected by Coronavirus to be put at COVID-19 centre, we cannot do that.
For now, they should bear with us, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium is isolated, we plead with all, at the appropriate time after COVID-19 leaves the state and Nigeria, we’ll open it again to the public. For now, people should steer clear of the stadium”, said Iyaye.
It would be recalled that the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which pitch has been regrassed has been earmarked as home venue for Rivers United and Rivers Angels for their domestic and continental engagements this season.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Sports
Lawal Berates S’Eagles Over Lack Of Passion
Former Nigerian international, Garba Lawal, has said that he does not see any passion or fight in the current Super Eagles team.
Nigeria played two matches in the recent international break, losing 1-0 to Africa Cup of Nations champions, Algeria on October 9 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Tunisia four days later. Both fixtures were played in Austria.
The Super Eagles will need to up their game for an AFCON qualification double-header against Sierra Leone next month.
Lawal, who accumulated over 50 caps for Nigeria and represented his country at the Olympics (winning gold at Atlanta 1996), World Cup and AFCON tournaments, insisted that the current generation doesn’t have the fire of his Super Eagles teams in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“During my time, we played as a team. You know we had players who you can call any time and they will deliver,” Lawal told Tidesports source.
“So you can see zeal in them, they fought like lions, but I don’t see these [sic] in the current players.
“I don’t know why this generation is different. It is only they that can tell us what the problem is. When I watch them play, I don’t see that passion in them.”
Lawal, however, defended the decision of Manager Gernot Rohr to call up several new faces to the recent squad, insisting that having depth is important.
“Rohr can call up anybody he wants to call. We can’t question him. That’s what he is being paid for. The old players will give way sooner or later,” explained the 46-year-old.
“When you have plan ‘B’ in football, it’s always good. He is the manager and the only one that can assess them for the team.”
Sports
Coach Decries COVID-19 Effects On Sports
Coach of the Rivers State Wrestling Association, Eli Oyomununede has decried the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports, especially, on his team which has suffered setbacks in their events for the 2020 calendar.
He disclosed this recently in an interview with Tide sports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the team stopped training since April this year, in order to comply with the lined out health rule to stop the virus from spreading.
He said that, training is now kicking up gradually to enable athletes prepare for the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) Which he said has been shifted to next year due to the virus.
“For now, we have commenced training, though not intensive, but we need to start from somewhere to get to somewhere. So, the athletes have started preparation ahead the NSF competition to ensure a better outing,” Eli Oyomununede said.
However, athletes now train at the State Basketball Court located at Niger Street, old Port Harcourt Township.
He noted that the team is presently training in preparation for the task ahead (NSF) come next year, as to have an edge over their counterpart in other parts of the country and to compete favourably.
“We are presently preparing for the forthcoming Sports fiesta to ensure that we fortify ourselves adequately and put in our utmost best, when the competition eventually gets underway,” Oyomununede explained.
