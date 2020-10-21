EndSARS Protests Claim 14 Lives, Police Stations Torched Vehicles, Shops, Houses, Church Razed In Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos, Aba

The #EndSARS protests across the country have turned violent, claiming no fewer than 14 lives, including two police officers.

The protesters also destroyed many vehicles, razed police stations, and burnt shops and houses of innocent Nigerians, while hoodlums took advantage of the chaos to loot properties worth billions of Naira.

In Abuja, the Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

The station and a church were said to have been razed during a clash between security operatives and the hoodlums, yesterday.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the death of seven persons at Kabusa and Apo axis of Abuja between the #EndSARS and pro-SARS protesters.

The command also confirmed the burning of several vehicles, shops and houses during the protest recorded between Monday and Tuesday.

It, however, said it has restored normalcy in areas, and called on the public to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.

The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Mariam Yusuf, who made this known in a statement said, “The FCT Police Command has successfully restored calm after seven persons were killed following violent clash broke out between the #EndSARS and pro-SARS protesters on Monday, 19th October, 2020 and Tuesday, 20th October, 2020.

In Oyo State, there were reports that five persons were killed in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, yesterday, as the #EndSARS protest turned bloody in the city.

Our correspondent gathered that the police fired at the youths, when they attacked the police station in the area.

Tension started brewing in the area in the morning when some youths mounted roadblock right in front of the police station at Ojoo, and started mocking the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not respond to repeated calls to confirm the incident, and casualties.

However, when contacted the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said the governor had yet to impose curfew on the state.

He said he learnt of the attack on the police station but could not say if lives were lost or not.

Also in Lagos, armed thugs, yesterday, attacked Pako Police Station, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State, sacked the policemen and set the station ablaze.

The police station is the third to be set ablaze by suspected hoodlums and armed thugs in the state.

Earlier, the Layeni and Orile-Iganmu police stations had been razed, yesterday morning.

Reacting, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the Orile-Iganmu incident, and also banned protests in the state.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday.

The police ban is coming a few hours after the Lagos State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

Before the declaration of the curfew, at least, two police stations were burnt in Lagos State by hoodlums.

The PPRO regretted that the #EndSARS protests have been hijacked by hoodlums.

In Abia, the #EndSARS protests that have raged across the country for days, took a dangerous dimension in Aba, yesterday, when protesters in the commercial city killed a policeman and burnt down a police station.

The protest, which saw thousands of youths took to the streets of Aba, to call for an end to police brutality, came barely 24 hours after a similar protest took place in Umuahia, the state capital with some renowned musical and Nollywood actors joining to lend their voices to the #EndSARS call.

The hitherto peaceful protest, turned violent when the protesters burnt a police station housing the Dragon Police Command.

Two policemen were said to have been killed in the process.

It was learnt that when the protesters got to the Aba area command, they were addressed by some senior police officers, and thereafter, they left to Eziama police station, where they were equally addressed by some officers.