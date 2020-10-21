Business
9,009 To Benefit From FG’s Post COVID-19 Grant In Rivers
Artisans and other small scale business owners in Rivers State are to benefit from operational grants from the Federal Government aimed at reducing the effect of income loss during the COVID 19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown.
The Area Manager and Director, Industrial Training Fund, Port Harcourt Area Office, Mr Idongesit Akpan, who disclosed this on Monday in a town hall meeting at its office in Port Harcourt, said 9,009 artisans were expected to benefit from the scheme in Rivers State.
Idongesit, who represented the chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Financial Fund explained that the programme was essentially to provide 333,000 artisans and transport business operators across the 36 States with a N30,000 operations grant to reduce the effect incurred during the COVID 19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown.
He explained that the aim of the scheme was to leverage duly registered and recognised associations and cluster of registered artisans and transport Organisations/ workers with the objective of having their members benefit directly from the scheme so that they can attest to its transparency and effectiveness.
The Area Manager noted that one of the core areas of concentration of the present administration has been the small scale medium enterprises ( MSNE) and artisans ecosystem with the believe that they can help the nation in terms of job creation and opportunity.
“We believe that if we as a government give skilled artisans an enabling environment for his and her skills to be harnessed,then Nigeria will be a better place.
“We therefore, urged tailors,cart pushers, barbers, plumbers, shoemakers and other trade associations to apply, process and meet the requirements which include being a member of duly registered trade association or cluster, have Bank Verification Number, own a bank account and a means of identification (ID card)”, he said.
He emphasised that the scheme and other schemes under the survival fund initiative is entirely free, stressing that the Off-Take Stimulus Scheme will also be rolled out and a number of artisans will benefit accordingly.
In his speech, the representative of the Rivers State Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Mr Elemchukwu Omotu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Nigeria Economic Sustainable Plan (NESP) to cushion the effect of COVID 19.
Omotu urged various trade associations in the state to take advantage and ownership of the scheme to benefit, adding that this is an opportunity for those who do not have bank to open one.
By: Ike Wigodo
FG Begins Disbursement Of N75bn Support Fund
The Federal Government will, any moment from this week, begin the disbursement of grants to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises that are successful to partake in the N75 billion COVID-19 support schemes.
The Federal Government had, on September 10, inaugurated two schemes to financially support about 1.7 million MSMEs across the country with N75 billion.
The schemes are the National MSME Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Off-Take Stimulus Schemes under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.
The Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, Office of the Vice President, who doubles as Project Coordinator, Survival Funds Scheme, Tola Adekunle, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that payments to some beneficiaries of schemes would start this week.
He said, “Presently we are doing it in batches of 12 states to be able to monitor the scheme and as we speak now 12 states are ready. We are hoping that by the end of this week, we will be able to pay 12 states.
“We are starting with the artisans and it is 4,500 persons per state, plus 4,500 for transporters, bringing it to about 9,000 for each state. Right now, we have about 54,000 from 12 states”.
Adekunle also disclosed that those on the payroll support scheme would start getting their payments by the end of this month.
“We want to ensure that the staff start getting their salaries and same for the second and third month”, he said.
He explained that payroll support, which was categorised under the survival fund, targets businesses that employ between 10 and 50 people.
He said: “We now pay 10 of those people from among the 50 employees and we pay them between N30,000 and N50,000 .
“But the minimum we pay is three staff for three months to support their businesses and to ensure that we are helping businesses to augment their salaries”.
He said the payroll support was inaugurated on September 21 and the portal was opened by 11pm, adding that within 24 hours, about 132,000 applicants were recorded.
Adekunle said the portal was shut on October 15 but noted that a number of states had not met their quotas and this had created room for an extension.
He said the number of states that had met the quotas were slightly below 20 in number, adding that this led to the strong demand for an extension.
On the number of applicants for the payroll support, the presidential aide said, “As at the day it closed, we had about 432,000 businesses that had applied. However, we have shortlisted less than 70,000 businesses that qualify and meet the requirements”.
Senate Confirms Dahir-Umar As PenCom DG Amidst Protest
The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Aisha Dahir-Umar, as the substantive Director General of the National Pension Commission Board amidst protests from some senators.
The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Dr Oyindasola Oluremi Oni from the North Central as Chairman of the board.
Other nominees confirmed were Clement Akintola (South-West); Ayim Nyerere (South-East) and Charles Emukowhale (South-South), as commissioners on the PenCom board.
The Senate, however, turned down the confirmation of Hannatu Musa (North-West) because she was unable to present her National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.
Until her confirmation yesterday, Dahir-Umar who hails from the North-East geopolitical zone, held the position in acting capacity.
Members of the Minority Caucus in the Senate had, last week, sent a petition to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service, seeking the disqualification of Dahir-Umar as the substantive DG of PenCom.
The Minority Leader of the Senate , Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who argued against Dahir-Umar’s confirmation, yesterday, insisted that since her predecessor, Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, did not complete her tenure, the position should be occupied by somebody from the South-East, where Mrs Anohu-Amazu, whose five-year tenure was truncated, hailed from.
Ruling on Abaribe’s argument, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the constitutional provisions relied upon by those who were kicking against the DG’s appointment was not valid because the tenure of Anohu-Amazu’s board had expired before the appointment of Dahir-Umar.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had, penultimate week, sent the name of Dahir-Umar and other members of the PenCom board to the Senate for confirmation.
Nigeria Loses N700bn To #EndSARS Protests -LCCI
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says the Nigerian economy may have lost about N700 billion to the #EndSARS protests in the last 12 days.
The President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, in a statement on Monday , expressed concern over the negative impact of the #EndSARS demonstrations on business activities across the country.
The statement titled ‘LCCI Press Release on the Economic Implications of EndSARS Protest’, said, “The LCCI appreciates the value of citizens’ engagement and the demand for accountability which the #EndSARS protest essentially represents.
“These are in consonance with democratic norms. They also form vital ingredients for good governance.
“Over the past twelve days, economic activities have been crippled in most parts of the country and have been particularly profound in the urban areas.
“The Nigerian economy has suffered an estimated Seven Hundred Billion Naira (¦ 700bn) loss in the past twelve days,” Mabogunje said .
She noted that the #EndSARS demonstrations had been impactful and profound, adding that it had the power of the people and the potency of the energy of the youth to bring about change.
According to the LCCI president, the protests have achieved some significant outcomes and have reawakened the need to reform the shortcomings in Nigeria’s political governance.
She recommended that the protesters put an end to the demonstration and dialogue with the government so as “to reduce the massive disruptions, blockades and barricades around our major cities and interstate highways.
“These actions have been at great cost to the economy and the welfare of Nigerian citizens. It should be noted that our economy is still reeling from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling to recover from its devastating effects”.
She advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently grant audience to the leadership of the #EndSARS to deliberate on the way forward and to agree on an action plan for the delivery of agreed outcomes.
Mabogunje urged the government to commit to rapid improvement in governance quality and accountability in the police and public sector.
