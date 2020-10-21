Niger Delta
300 Sacked SPDC Contract Staff Protest In Delta
Amidst the #EndSARS protest in Delta State, over 300 contract staff who were allegedly sacked by the Shell Petroleum Development Company on Monday staged a protest in Warri, demanding their terminal benefits from the oil firm.
The sacked contract staff led by Mr Stephen Enejos, Joseph Ugherughe, Richard Okoro and Martins Ogun protested over the sudden termination of their appointments without benefits.
They alleged inhuman treatment metedout on them in Warri, Forcados in Delta as well as in Bayelsa and Rivers State offices respectively.
Some of the sacked workers accused the oil company of not paying their benefits, ranging from 15 to 30 years of service since they were laid off.
They called on the Federal and State Governments to come to their aid and address the alleged injustices meted on them.
It was however learnt that the SPDC’s management had begun negotiation with the sacked contract staff within the operations of its Western Division.
The Federal Government had in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak appealed to employers of labour not to lay off workers.
Niger Delta
Association Decries Lack Of Maintenance Of RSG’s Silos
The South-South zonal chapter of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAN), says that lack of maintenance has rendered inactive, the few existing state government owned grain silos in Rivers State.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, the Zonal Coordinator of MAN, Mr Amadi Godwin called for improved synergy between the state and Federal Government on food security.
Godwin said that there are few silos at Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area developed by theRivers State government and used for storage of livestock feeds.
He however, lamented that currently, the silos had remained without grains and are abandoned due to lack of maintainance.
Godwin said there was another state-owned silo located in Elele in Ikwerre LGA, saying that political gladiators and the Ministry of Agriculture have always stuck to official bureaucracy.
“This has not in any way encouraged effective utilisation of the facility.
“MAN had written several letters calling for reactivation of these state owned silos but till date nothing has been done.
“There’s no Federal Government owned silo here in Rivers, but we have been benefitting from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.
“During the COVID-19 lockdown, our association took delivery of appreciable tonnes of agro inputs ranging from improved seeds to other agro based chemicals,” he explained.
Godwin said though the state had fair weather and soil for some species of rice, the Federal Government should focus more on developing farmers in specific cash crops that strive naturally well in their respective states.
“A major problem in Nigeria, is that the government has refused to support each of the states specifically in their areas of major interests and profitability.
“For instance, Rivers and Delta states are hubs for cassava, maize, yam, plantain, banana, and cucumber; as such, farmers should be given adequate incentives for better productivity on these specific crops,” he appealed.
Meanwhile, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture has lamented alleged poor response to agriculture development and incentives by the Federal Government for grain farmers in the state.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Caroline Wali, expressed worry over non-inclusion of the state in the various Federal Government’s strategy for food security.
According to Wali, in a bid to promote food security, the Federal Government has, apart from incentives to farmers, constructed 30 silos in the country, and handed same to concessionaires who are expected to serve as offtakers to grain farmers.
She said that the move should have been extended to Rivers State whose grain farmers have shown willingness to enter into full production but are faced with the challenges of lack of rice mills and silos.
Niger Delta
Flooding: Bayelsa Shuts Down Schools, Plans Palliatives
Following the devastation caused by flood, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the directive took effect from October 19.
Governor Diri said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.
He gave the directive after leading a team of his cabinet members and other government officials on an on-the-spot visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas.
Governor Diri’s spokesman said the Governor would visit more areas to ascertain the level of the floods soon,noting that the governor lamented the devastating effect of the flooding on the people and communities just as he said the prosperity administration headed by the Governor would not abandon the affected communities and people at this time of their needs.
The Governor stated that as a concerned government, palliatives would be sent to victims of the disaster as a temporary measure.
“Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate. We do not want to lose lives and we do not want reptiles to cause injuries to our wards”, he said.
“Painfully, we have to take this decision because the schools were just resuming from COVID-19 closure and here we have another natural challenge arising from flooding”, he added.
“I will continue with this visit to empathise and sympathise with our brothers and sisters. Let me assure all of them that as a state we are with them”, the Governor reiterated.
Senator Diri called on federal agencies, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA to come to the aide of the government and people of the state.
“We also appeal to Mr. President to immediately come to our aide, particularly with respect to the ecological fund and all other funds available to ensure that our people are not neglected”, he noted.
Governor Diri equally directed the Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University to immediately explore and ensure that a department be created for erosion control in the institution.
He emphasised the need for a permanent solution to the annual flooding challenges, saying the people have suffered enough.
The governor had a brief stop at the palaces of the Amananaowei of Amassoma Community and that of the Ebenibe of Epie Kingdom.
In separate interviews with journalists, the Amananaowei of Amasoma Community, Chief Graham Naingba, and the Ebenibe of Epie Kingdom, King Malla Sasime, thanked the governor for his concern towards the plight of the people.
They called on the Federal Government to join efforts with the state government to address the challenges associated with the flood.
Areas visited by the governor included the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Agudama- Ekpetiama and Igbogene communities as well as some parts of the state capital.
Niger Delta
UNFPA Hails CRSG Over Project Implementation
The United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA), has commended the Cross River State Government on project implementation within the last five years.
A UNFPA Team Lead at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ms Alice Odey, gave the commendation during a meeting with the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, yesterday in Calabar.
Odey said most of the projects inspected during the team’s visit to the state showed that Cross River was committed to its partnership with the UNFPA development programmes.
The team also commended Governor Ben Ayade’s initiative for creating the Ministry of International Development Cooperation as the coordinating ministry on donor -funded projects, which had made the implementation of projects seamless.
Odey noted that the ministry had been making some progress in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through the coordination of various development programmes.
She listed the projects to include the Gender-Based Anti-Violence Centre in the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Youth Friendly Centre at the General Hospital, Calabar, the Fistula Centre also at the General Hospital, Calabar and the Primary Health Centre at Mayne Avenue, also in Calabar.
“The team’s visit is to foster synergy with the ministry for a concerted effort on the part of multiple stakeholders to reach the SDG target that addresses matters related to health and social determinants, including poverty and unemployment, education and even our legal system,’’ she said.
Commenting on the reports of the UNFPA team, the commissioner said the commendation was a further challenge for the state government to consolidate on the gains recorded and improve where necessary.
Asibong explained that the partnership between state government, the UNFPA and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning would help to prevent and to respond to Gender-Based Violence.
She assured that the state would double its efforts and focus more on eliminating harmful practices against women and girls, including engaging men and boys to advance gender equity.
