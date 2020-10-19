Truck Drivers Decry Lack Of Trailer Park At Rivers Port

Following the increase in container traffic at the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, truck drivers have raised the alarm over the absence of a trailer park in the complex.

The drivers said they were not comfortable passing the night in their trucks as the port does not have a parking space or a lounge for its long distance drivers.

One of the truck drivers at the complex, Chukwudi Okoro, told our correspondent about some of the plights the truck drivers were suffering whenever they visit the port.

Okoro said there were no places to park within the complex whenever they arrived at the port, forcing drivers to park their long trucks on both sides of the road along the port.

According to him, the situation usually causes traffic congestion as the road leading to the port is too narrow to park such heavy vehicles.

He also said that there was no place for distance drivers to bath or ease themselves whenever they are in the complex, even as he alleged that truck drivers were usually attacked by hoodlums at night while parking and sleeping along the road.

Okoro appealed to the management of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and Rivers Port Complex to provide a benefitting trailer park in the complex for drivers.

He also urged the management to deploy security agents to the makeshift park along the road to ensure safety of the truck drivers.

By: Chinedu Wosu