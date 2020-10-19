Maritime
Three Die, 19 Others Injured In Road Crash In Niger
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State, has confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that occurred on Mokwa-Jebba Road, yesterday.
The state’s FRSC Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, told our correspondent in Minna, yesterday that 19 other persons got various degrees of injuries.
He said that the accident, which occurred at about 3.00 pm at Tsafa village, involved a Mazda bus and an articulated vehicle.
He said that the victims were rescued to the General Hospital, Mokwa, where the doctor confirmed three dead and the corpses deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, morgue.
He explained that the truck was conveying empty baskets from Kano to Lagos while the bus took off from Oyo State en route to Kano.
The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.
He blamed the accident on speed violation and loss of control.
The sector commander said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.
“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.
Continue Reading
Maritime
Truck Drivers Decry Lack Of Trailer Park At Rivers Port
Following the increase in container traffic at the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, truck drivers have raised the alarm over the absence of a trailer park in the complex.
The drivers said they were not comfortable passing the night in their trucks as the port does not have a parking space or a lounge for its long distance drivers.
One of the truck drivers at the complex, Chukwudi Okoro, told our correspondent about some of the plights the truck drivers were suffering whenever they visit the port.
Okoro said there were no places to park within the complex whenever they arrived at the port, forcing drivers to park their long trucks on both sides of the road along the port.
According to him, the situation usually causes traffic congestion as the road leading to the port is too narrow to park such heavy vehicles.
He also said that there was no place for distance drivers to bath or ease themselves whenever they are in the complex, even as he alleged that truck drivers were usually attacked by hoodlums at night while parking and sleeping along the road.
Okoro appealed to the management of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and Rivers Port Complex to provide a benefitting trailer park in the complex for drivers.
He also urged the management to deploy security agents to the makeshift park along the road to ensure safety of the truck drivers.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
BRT Operator Suspends Services, Blames Protests
Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, has announced suspension of its operations on Ikorodu and TBS routes due to the EndSARS protests.
The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Mutiu Yekeen, made the announcement in a statement last Saturday in Lagos.
“Following the ongoing protests in Lagos State and other parts of the country, Primero Transport Services Limited has suspended operations on the Ikorodu to TBS corridor for last weekend- Saturday, October 17 and Sunday 18.
“The protest which has impacted the operations of the company in the last one week, is on a three-day marathon stage this weekend.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and start operations as soon as the road is clear.
“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period,” Yekeen said.
He said that the firm’s priority to convey commuters safely to their destinations every day, providing fast, affordable and convenient services to residents had been hindered by the protests.
Our correspondent reports that the #ENDSARS protests over police brutality have continued to impact negatively on traffic as protesters hinder vehicular movements in major parts of the state.
Recall that the Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL), operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses, also suspended operations last Thursday over fear of attacks of buses, passengers and staff members by the protesters.
The LBSL, however, resumed operations last Friday at 8:00 a.m.
Maritime
Somali Pirates Responsible For Attacks On Nigerian Waters – NIMASA
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has blamed Somali pirates for the incessant attacks on the nation’s waterways.
The agency said that a maritime intelligence unit established by NIMASA to nip maritime crimes in the bud through identification of early warning signs had revealed a relationship between crimes in the Nigerian maritime domain and the Somali pirates.
The Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this when he received the new Consul-General of the Korean Embassy, Kang Haenggu, and Ambassador Designate of Belgium, Daniel Bertrand, who visited the agency’s headquarters in Lagos, recently.
Jamoh said that Somali pirates are now active in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea.
NIMASA in a statement by its spokesman, Philip Kyanet, quoted Jamoh, as saying that the pirates often navigated through Nigeria’s maritime boundaries, and sometimes came through the land borders.
“We discovered a correlation between crimes in our waters and the activities of the Somali pirates.
“They have a means of navigating from the coast of Somalia to Nigeria, through the waters of our West African neighbours. In some cases, they enter through the land borders and commission boats to carry out their activities,” he said.
Jamoh called for South Korean and Belgian investments in the Nigerian maritime industry, particularly in the areas of wreck removal and shipbuilding, as well as assistance in the training and certification of Nigerian seafarers.
Earlier, the envoys separately acknowledged the security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea and promised to support Nigeria’s efforts to improve security and enhance trade in the Nigerian maritime domain.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches
- Sports4 days ago
Partey’s Buzz Boosts Arsenal Ahead Man City Game
- Sports4 days ago
Ajagba May Fight Fury For World Title
- Entertainment4 days ago
BBNaija’s Nengi Gets First Movie Role In Rattle Snake Remake
- News4 days ago
#EndSARS, SWAT Campaign May Lead To War, Afenifere Warns …CUPP, PDP Caution FG Over Use Of Opposition Thugs
- Sports4 days ago
Players, Coaches Of Heartland Undergo Verification
- Maritime4 days ago
Container Traffics Boom At Rivers Port
- Business4 days ago
External Reserves Drop By $50.84m In 10 Days