Connect with us

Oil & Energy

Shell Donates Science Lab To Rivers Special School

Published

1 day ago

on

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners.
“The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 years of its existence. I attended this school as a visually impaired child and to teach a visually impaired, touch is important to create a mental image for them,” the school principal, Dr. Fred Amakiri, said at a ceremony to hand over the facility to the school. He noted  that a well-quipped science laboratory was critical to effective teaching and learning in a school for the visually impaired.
The principal lamented that public examination bodies have denied the school an examination centre status for lack of laboratories for science subjects.
“Our students are forced to go to other schools to beg to write their science examinations as external students. This challenge will now be a thing of the past because we now have a standard laboratory in place,” he said.
The school upgrade project, funded by SPDC and its joint venture partners, also included rebuilding the failed sections of the school’s perimeter fence to secure the school where some of the students are on full scholarship by the SPDC joint venture.
The Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board (RSSSSB), Mr. Dede Reuben, commended the SPDC JV for the projects and called on other corporate citizens in the state to emulate the oil giant.
“Though the state government has resources, this is never enough to meet all the needs of the citizens. Which is why we require the support of organisations associated with development, like SPDC,” he said.
to the educational requirement of children with special needs.
She said, “With the ultramodern laboratory, we believe that the students are now positioned to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and that the school will now secure recognition as a centre for external examinations for science subjects.”
Udoh, who was represented by Head, Social Investment and Sponsorships, Mrs. Anike Kakayor, said the project was part of SPDC’s wider social investment portfolio covering education, health and youth empowerment programmes designed to provide lasting benefit to people, particularly, in the company’s host communities.
“We believe that the education of Nigeria’s young population is critical to the growth of our nation. That is why, since the 1950s, the Shell scholarship schemes have supported several thousands of students through scholarships, and many of the beneficiaries are among Nigeria’s business, political and social leaders,” Udoh said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Oil & Energy

Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

A Niger Delta group, under the aegis of Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN), has alleged that some individuals and organisations are negotiating and encouraging illegal refiners to continue with the unwholesome business.
National Chairman of DROAN, Mr Godwin Sunday, stated that while addressing journalists last Saturday at the end of their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
Sunday also alleged that some stakeholders were negotiating with some illegal refiners for percentage with a promise not to expose them, thereby encouraging them to go back to the creeks to continue with the illegal business.
He, therefore, appealed to the Federal government not to further delay the promise of establishing modular refineries in the Niger Delta, as well as integrating illegal refiners into the mainstream of the Petroleum sector.
He stated: “We are concerned that some individuals, agencies, organisations are setting up task force and committees with the sole aim and intent of aiding and abetting illegal oil refining, theft and pipeline vandalism.
“Government at all levels should investigate the activities of these individuals and organisations. We condemn it in its totality. We also call on the entire people of the Niger Delta to condemn this unpatriotic act.
“And we are appealing to the Federal Government to fulfil its own promise of establishing modular refineries in the nine states of the Niger Delta and integration of illegal refiners (kpo fire boys) into the mainstream of petroleum sector to curb further environmental degradation, pipeline vandalism, illegal refining, and youth restiveness.
“On our part we have fulfilled our promise that we will not go back to the creeks and we have stopped illegal oil refining. So we expect that in no distant time, government should also implement those things it promised us”
Sunday, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for removing subsidy on petrol products, noting that at 60 years, Nigeria should not be importing petroleum products from other countries.
“We salute the courage of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the petrol subsidy regime to an end. We are appealing to Nigerians to support this decision of the government. If at 60, we are still importing petroleum products, it is very bad. It is unacceptable to us.
“We believe that better days are ahead because the subsidy money will now be channeled into other key sectors like education, health and infrastructural development”,  he noted.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Oil & Energy

FG Aggressively Developing Gas-To-Power Infrastructure – Kyari

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says the Federal Government is aggressively pursuing other gas development initiatives to improve Nigeria’s current utilization of alternative fuels as well as stimulating gas demand and power generation in the country.
Kyari, who made this remark at the virtual Businessday Future of Energy Summit, also said the NNPC was making concrete efforts to expand natural gas resource exploration.
He assured that the NNPC would capitalise on its experience on key players in the industry to grow production efficiently, leveraging technology acquisition, and project financing across the value chain.
This is as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, hinted that the abundance of natural gas resources in Nigeria has made the gas transition initiative a low hanging fruit waiting to be harnessed.
Sylva said the transformation initiative clearly indicated that natural gas has come to play a significant role in the dominant future energy source for use in Nigeria from the medium to the long term.
“The summit has been so aptly themed harnessing Nigeria’s energy potentials for the future. Energy encourages national economic growth and there is no gainsaying that Nigeria remains one of the most blessed countries on the face of the earth with a plethora of mineral and energy resources waiting to be harnessed,” Sylva said.
He added: “In this regard, the Buhari-led administration carved out some strategic priorities for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in order to foster the sustainability of the Nigerian economy, enhance energy availability, create well paid jobs and take millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”
According to him, to drive and stimulate investment in the natural gas sector, the NNPC is focusing on the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan (NGMP), which covers infrastructure, sectoral development, and requires framework.
Kyari noted that collaboration was key in all of these efforts, adding that NNPC has a succession planning in place to provide adequate energy infrastructure in tandem with the expanding population growth and also in alignment with the objectives of the government to encourage economic growth.
“NNPC is committed to supporting sustainable legislation that would bring about a transformation to the industry, promote transparency and accountability across the value chain. We remain committed to driving Nigeria’s gas sector development.
The Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited, Bayo Ojulari, stressed the need for the Federal Government to prioritize development towards gas, since the country has ridden on the back of oil for more than 50 years, but added that the country must now fly on the wings of gas in its quest to leapfrog to the next level.
“We cannot achieve much without infrastructure. We are also very glad to hear some of the infrastructure development the Federal Government is embarking on to harness the natural resources we have in the country,” he said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Oil & Energy

PHED Justifies Disconnection Of C’River Water Board

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) has said that the Cross River State Water Board was disconnected because of non-payment of electricity bills, describing the media war by the Board against PHED as a misrepresentation.
A statement by PHED management, signed by the Manager, Corporate Communication. John Onyi, said: “We read with surprise the headline, ‘Epileptic Power Supply: CRSG groans under N150M monthly expenditure on diesel, widely circulated in the print media and other channels of communication and wish to state unequivocally that it was a misrepresentation of facts.
He said: “PHED has never engaged its customers in its franchise area (Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers)  in a media war not to mention  government agencies considering the level of patronage it has enjoyed and still enjoying from the governments of the four states in ensuring that power supply is sustained for the good people of the states.
“However, it is important that we place the facts as they are before the reading public and indeed the Government of Cross River State”.
The  statement hinted that the Cross River State Water Board Ltd, Calabar feeds from PHED’s Water Board feeder, named after the corporation and the area before now received  a minimum of 20 hours of supply per day, adding that the introduction of the recently reviewed tariff placed the Board in the Band A category, and that the Board has since the inception of PHED been a maximum demand customer and as such on premium service.
The statement further pointed out that the Cross Rivers State Water Board has an outstanding debt of N177, 730,978.52 as at date.
According to PHED, the Water Board on 24th January, 2020, was disconnected for non-adherence to payment plan as agreed in series of meetings held with its management, an action, he said   attracted media outrage orchestrated by the agency aimed at incurring public sympathy.
“During  a routine check on 13th May, 2020, the Water Board  main station in Calabar was caught on meter by pass; a diversion of load from the meter which is inimical to the survival of electricity in Nigeria. Subsequently, a penalty fee for the loss of revenue was presented to the agency with a payment plan”, Onyi said.
on diesel. A plan that will not only ease their cash flow but also present an opportunity to enjoy longer hours of power availability on the said Feeder.

“In reference to network connection of transformers, PHED, as a responsive and responsible organization, has due process of connecting new transformers to its network in line with extant laws by the regulatory bodies,” Onyi said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending