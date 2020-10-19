Oil & Energy
Scientist Wants FG To Halt Oil Bidding Process
A doctoral research scientist, Institute of Petroleum Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Onwusameka Ogbowuokara, has called on the Federal Government to stop the ongoing bidding processes for the allocation of oil licenses in the country.
Ogbowuokara made this call at the weekend in a telephone interview with The Tide.
He stated that the call to stop the bidding process became necessary in the past bidding according to him, has not been transparent and has been lopsided without taking the people of the Niger Delta Region into consideration.
He said, “my utmost concern is that the system has been rigged to favour the Fulanis all the time. That concerns or aspirations of the other parts of the country do not as much worry them.The census of oil wells and oil activities found that much of it belong to northerners. It was also found that Southerners, especially the Niger Deltans, whose primordial land have been carved out and sold to the northerners, do not have any stake at all. Therefore, calls were put out more than six years ago to the federal government to remedy the situation. Instead of listening, appointments were made into the oil industry that placed Fulanis in strategic positions of the industry”.
He lamented that much of the activities of the oil industry impact negatively on the environment of the people of the Niger Delta. “The most annoying thing is that the Niger Delta has been thoroughly polluted. Surface water, ground water and even the air have been degraded. Now, because of the carelessness and indifference of those at the centre, cleaning has not been done in all the sections of the Delta”, he lamated.
Ogbowuokara said further that “this condition, pollution became worse after the last successful bidding process by President Obasanjo. Those companies that won took little or no care of the environment.
So, why should there yet be another sale of our land to non-natives who would not mind if we die of the attendant pollution or not. Why was it that Nigeria did not think it worthy to manage this critical environment properly before placing further burden of another round of bidding, another burden of pollution on it?”
He warned that until the environmental issues in the region, which have thrown the region into abject poverty were properly addressed, a further burden should not be placed on the land and the people.
“As a result of this singular neglect and the resultant and massive land, river and air degradation, people of the Niger Delta have been driven deeper into absolute poverty, he emphasized”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Continue Reading
Oil & Energy
Be Safety Conscious, LG Boss Tells Gas Dealers, Retailers
To curb the recurrency of fire disasters caused by gas explosion in Lagos State, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government has held a stakeholder’s meeting with dealers and retailers toward increasing safety measures.
The Media Officer of the council, Mr Babajide Dada made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.
According to the statement, the Supervisory Councillor on Environment, Mr Yusuf Adesanya, sensitised gas station owners and retailers on the importance of ensuring adequate safety measures to prevent occurrence of fire outbreak.
“The security of lives and property within the community remains the fundamental responsibility of government which the Bolaji Ariyoh- led administration has been working hard to sustain.
“The issue of gas explosion in Lagos is becoming recurring disaster claiming lives and property which has forced the government to beam its searchlight on the sector, especially the retail outlets, to ensure that safety measures are in place.
“So this interactive meeting with stakeholders is necessary. We don’t want to endanger the lives of residents,” Adesanya said.
The Head of Department of Environmental Services of the council, Mr Akeem Adeoye said that gas operators’ number one priority should be safety.
Adeoye explained that gas retail outlets operating within the environment not conducive for such, had been asked to either vacate or incur the wrath of the law.
He implored operators to be conscious of safety measures that must be put in place which include fire extinguisher, buckets of sand, Personal Protective Equipment, nose masks and hand gloves.
He also advised on constant check to prevent leakages.
Adeoye warned gas plant owners within the community to ensure there were routine check on facilities with standards being maintained.
Chairman, Liquid Gas Petroleum Association, Mr Peter Abure appreciated the council’s management for the sensitisation.
Abure expressed concern about measures and standards of operation which the association imposed on members.
He promised that gas plant and retail outlets would continue to strive till the best practices were realised to guarantee safety within the community.
Oil & Energy
Lagos Vows To Seal Illegal Petrol Stations In Residential Areas
The Lagos State Government has said it would seal off all illegal gas and petrol filling stations in densely populated residential areas across the state to demonstrate its zero tolerance for such acts.
A statement by spokesman, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Mukaila Sanusi said that the Commissioner in the ministry, Dr Idris Salako, reached the decision at a meeting with his top officials.
The statement said the measure was adopted to tame the menace of incessant explosion of gas filling stations in the state.
Salako during the meeting with District Officers and Supervisory Directors in Ikeja, said that “it had become expedient to discourage the propensity to establish Gas and Petrol Stations indiscriminately in densely populated residential neighborhoods across the State.
The decision will safeguard lives and properties, while maintaining the sanctity of the built environment,”he said.
He said that only 17 gas filing stations had planning permits, adding that, “all illegally built outlets as well as those operating in densely populated residential areas would be sealed off to avert further mishaps”.
Salako said the ministry would collaborate with other agencies including Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Petroleum Resources to safely decomission any sealed Gas/Petrol Filling Station.
He urged District Officers and Supervisory Directors to be alive to their responsibilities and uphold the Standard Operating Procedures of the Ministry, while warning that erring officers would be punished.
The commissioner said breakers of government enforcement seals as well as owners of collapsed buildings, would be prosecuted in line with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019.
Funmi Oshifuye and the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe.
Oil & Energy
NES Decries Impacts Of Gas Flaring On Eonomy
The Nigerian Environmental Society, (NES), Rivers State Chapter, has decried the negative impact of gas flaring on the nation’s economic growth.
State Chairman, NES, Dr Kingsley Nwogbidi, in an interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, observed that the processes of extracting crude from the soil required some form of combustion that needed some gas to be flared.
According to him, much of this gas could be put to alternative uses such as to generate electricity, for cooking and other ventures that required energy uses.
He noted that 90 per cent of gases produced in the oil sector was flared, which he explained could have been put to good use to increase the revenue base of the country.
“Unfortunately in Nigeria, we’ve not been able to develop to the point where we would make maximum use of the gas, rather, it has become a problem to us, 90 per cent of the processes in the oil industry give rise to gas flaring which impact negatively on the environment and the people.
“Its attendant consequences include rusting of corrugated iron roofing sheets, acid rain, which affects crops and buildings, acidic soil, which also impacts agricultural yields, and loss of revenue in terms of reduced Gross Domestic Produce (GDP)”.
On his part, the Vice Chairman, NES, Mr. Daminabo Atuboyebia, called on the Federal Government to muster the political will to mandate oil multinationals operating in the country to end gas flaring, noting that gas flaring mostly affects the Niger Delta people due to the numerous elements into the atmosphere.
According to him, we in NES, we want to join our voices with other Nigerians to say that these things should be implemented like the gas flaring Act and other things. We’re saying it should be implemented not by telling Nigerians that it would be implemented by so so and so so time, but it should be implemented with immediate effect. We all know that if we follow these laws immediately, this gas flaring will end, they should end it and channel the flared gas to cooking gas so that we will make more money for the country”.
He urged manufacturers to seek better ways of generating energy for their production, observing that the traditional use of fossil fuel was generating so much heat, which according to him, further impacts negatively on productivity.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches
- Sports4 days ago
Partey’s Buzz Boosts Arsenal Ahead Man City Game
- Sports4 days ago
Ajagba May Fight Fury For World Title
- Entertainment4 days ago
BBNaija’s Nengi Gets First Movie Role In Rattle Snake Remake
- News4 days ago
#EndSARS, SWAT Campaign May Lead To War, Afenifere Warns …CUPP, PDP Caution FG Over Use Of Opposition Thugs
- Maritime4 days ago
Container Traffics Boom At Rivers Port
- Business4 days ago
External Reserves Drop By $50.84m In 10 Days
- Sports4 days ago
Players, Coaches Of Heartland Undergo Verification