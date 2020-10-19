Politics
PRP BOT Endorses NEC Programmes Of Action
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Board of Trustees (BOT) has endorsed the programmes of action approved and rolled out by both the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
The PRP programme of action covers the period August 2020 untill August 2021, which will culminate with the holding of the Party’s National Convention.
The endorsement is contained in a communique issued by the board yesterday and signed by six of its members including, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Mr Chris Anyedizeolu and Dr Segun Falope.
It said the meeting resolved to convey the PRP BOTs absolute confidence in, and satisfaction with, the leadership of the Party’s NEC under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Falalu Bello.
It hailed NEC’s strenuous and focused efforts at repositioning the PRP for greater relevance and impact in the Nigerian political space.
The communique condemned attempts by a few misguided and errant elements within the party to create dissent, misunderstandings and factions within the PRP.
It noted “in particular that this is contrary to the letters and spirit of the Party extant constitutional provisions”.
According to the statement the Code of Conduct for members explicitly frowns at all anti-Party activities and conducts likely to embarrass the Party or bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.
It approved the request of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the current BOT Chairman, to be replaced by the party.
Musa had formally requested the Partys NWC to initiate processes for his substitution with someone else as a replacement in an acting capacity pending the appointment of another substantive BOT Chair.
The communique paid tribute to his unparalleled contributions to the survival and growth of the PRP, and noted the heavy burden which the office of BOT Chair carried and the toll it was having on its leader.
It recalled that Alhaji Musa had during the party’s National Delegates Conference on Sept. 1, 2018 delivered his valedictory speech in which he asserted that he was leaving the stage.
Musa had refered to the “scheduled forthcoming National Convention of the Party and his failing health” as reasons for him to be replaced.
I Didn’t Defect To APC – Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has vehemently debunked the trending report of his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Umahi in a statement issued by his Special Assistanton Media, Mr. Francis Nweze, described the report as false and a figment of the originator’s imagination.
He said: “My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
‘’It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours.
‘’If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave the People Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers.’’
A member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Charles Itenshi, yesterday, hinted that the chairman of the South East Governors Forum had finalized his defection to the progressive party.
PDP ’ll Not Lose Any S’South State Again – Orbih
The South-South Zonal chairman of the People’s Democratic Party. PDP, Chief Don Orbih has said that no political party can claim any of the South South states from PDP again.
Orbih said this recently in an interview with newsmen after he ended Projects Inspection tour with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in PortHarcourt.
The party chieftain who commended the efforts of the South South States’ governors for reclaiming Edo state back to PDP, said the party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all the six South South states remained intact in the hand of PDP.
On the developmental projects Orbih gave kudos to Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for raising the shoulder of the party higher by embarking on people’s oriented projects across the state.
He called on governors in other geopolitical zones to emulate governors of South South zone in the area of developmental projects.
The South South PDP chairman said the party in the zone is impressed with the activities of Governor Wike in the party, especially in South South zone.
By: Enoch Epelle
Bauchi Gov Swears in 20 LG Chairmen Head Of Service
The Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mohaumed has sworn in 2nd Local Government Chairman that were returned elected by the State Electoral Commission in the just concluded local government election on Saturday.
The ruling People’s Democratic Party swept all the 20 chairmanship seats and 323 councillorship positions.
Governor Mohammed charged the Chairmen-elect to be closer to the people.
He gave the charge at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, during the swearing in ceremony.
Mohammed said working closely with their people at the grassroots would enable them justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorates.
The Governor who said their tenure is for a period of two years, noted that, their political career was connected to the success or failure of responsibility they will set to perform.
He called on them to pay serious attention in the management of scarce resources by concentrating on projects and programmes that will add value to lives of the rural dwellers.
Mohammed also tasked them to be on the same page with his administration in the ongoing efforts to sanitize the state payroll in order to free resources for the execution of developmental projects.
“ I am highly delighted to welcome you to this very historic event, the swearin- in ceremony of our newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen, who along with their Deputies were successful in a keenly and hotly contested election. It is historic because an election of the type we just witnessed, was last conducted in the state some 12 years ago,.” he said
“I am personally grateful to Allah for granting our Government the political will to conduct the election in fulfilment of our campaign promise. God gave our party, the PDP, manifest victory, we will never take it for granted.”
The Governor directed the elected Local Government Chairmen to engage in community policing in an efforts to ensure peace and security for effective implementation of his policies and programmes at rural areas.
“I expect you to be very vigilant in the area of security and assist in reporting any act that is likely to cause security breach.”
Governor Mohammed who also sworn in the newly appointed Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo, charged him to assist the state government in repositioning the service for maximum efficiency and productivity.
The newly elected Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Garba, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, announced their readiness to deepen democracy in line with the exemplary leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed.
Yusuf Garba expressed gratitude to the entire citizens of the state for giving them the opportunity and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.
The chairmen elect are: Yusuf Garba, Mohammed Baba-Ma’aji, Illiya Habila, Waziri Ayuba and Mahmood Bello for Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dambam and Darazo Councils.
Also elected are Muhammed Suleiman, Babayo Kasuwa, Dayiabu Kariya, Mohammed Saleh and Abdullahi Maigari for Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Gaide and It’s Gadau.
Abdullahi Kuda, Garba Musa, Abubakar Misau, Mamuda Hassan and Mahmud Abba emerged winners in Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi and Shira Councils.
Others are Daniel Danjuma, Adamu Danyaro, Adamu Mohammed, Yahuza Abdulkadir and Samaila Jarma for Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji, Zaki and Jama’are Councils.
