Pirates Cart Away 16 Fishermen’s Boats In Andoni

Rampaging armed sea pirates terrorising fishermen in Andoni communities in Rivers State have carted away 16 engine boats belonging to fishermen in the area.

The sea robbers who have been terrorising waterways in the communities also attacked the helpless fishermen and made away with their valuables.

The attacks happened at the weekend, with no arrest made by the Marine Police or the Navy.

The attacks created fears among the fishermen from Oyorokoto community, making some of them desert the river for safety.

Condemning the attack, Chairman, Community Development Committee, in Ngo, Andoni, Clement Sunday, who spoke to newsmen said the pirates stormed the fishing ports and attacked the rural fishermen.

He noted that one of the stolen engine boats costs between N1.5m and N2m.

“Over 16 engine boats had been carted away by this rampaging armed pirates in our rivers”, he confirmed.

Sunday who called on security agents to intervene and assist the community in fishing out the criminals, said over 2000 fishermen boats were used daily in fishing along the coastal communities of Andoni.

“These pirates always come and attack our fishermen and go without an arrest by the marine police or the Nigerian Navy”, he lamented.

The chairman who disclosed that the act has been reported to Andoni Divisional Police for investigation, however, said no life was lost in the attack.

