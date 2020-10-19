Politics
PDP Assures On Winning Senatorial By-Election
The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, said former Speaker of Plateau State and former Member of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon George Daika, is credible and the best candidate for October 31 Plateau South senatorial by-election.
The State Party Chairman disclosed this at the weekend during the inauguration of the Campaign Council for the forthcoming by-election.
He noted that the Campaign Council would be headed by him, with members of the State Executive, National and State Assembly members and other stakeholders, cutting across the three senatorial zones of the State as members.
Hassan said the Campaign Council which comprises of over 100 critical political stakeholders in the State was to ensure that the party’s candidate in the 31st October, 2020, Rt Hon. George Daika emerge senator representing Plateau South.
Addressing stakeholders after inaugurating the Campaign Council, Chairman of the party in the State, Hon Chris Hassan, at the party’s Secretariat in Jos, the State capital, said: ‘The PDP has the most credible and qualified candidate for Plateau South senatorial by-election. It is our duty and responsibility to sell him among the people and ensure that we give Plateau South a credible voice in the National Assembly.
‘I appreciate the spirit of oneness exhibited by especially those who contested the primary election with our candidate. They have shown maturity and love for our great party the PDP, as you can see all the four of them are here ready to ensure that we emerge victorious in the election.
‘If politics is done based on qualification, then our candidate, Rt Hon Daika is more than qualified; because if you look at the process that led to his emergence, that informed the decision of those who contested with him to support him, because it was transparent.
‘And if you look at the positions he has occupied, he was a speaker of the State Assembly and a former member of the House of Representatives, compared to his APC, who has never even held a councillorship position, and was never a party person,’ he explained.
Hassan appealed to members to forget their differences and work towards the success of the party in the upcoming senatorial by-election, saying: ‘We must learn to forgive one another as far as we want to remain in politics.’
Also speaking on behalf of the National Assembly caucus, Senator Istifanus Gyang urged members to replicate what happened recently in the gubernatorial election in Edo State.
‘This is the time for us as party faithful to ensure that we emerge victorious in the forthcoming Plateau South senatorial by-election.
‘We have enormous goodwill in all the LGAs in Plateau South, this is an opportunity for us to leverage on that by working as an indivisible entity to ensure victory for our candidate and our great party the PDP.’
Chairman of Langtang North, who is the only elected PDP Council Chairman in the State, Hon Joshua Laven, said: ‘This party needs to come back to its original status, and I’m seeing that zeal in this forthcoming election.
‘Our victory in this forthcoming election is the first step to tell us that we are ready for 2023.’
A former ALGON Chairman in the State and a chieftain of the party from Shendam LGA, Hon Kemi Nshe, said ‘once our agents can stand firm in protecting the result, we will emerge victorious; but we need to support them morally and otherwise.’
Nshe maintained that ‘as stakeholders, if agents compromise, we should have ourselves to blame, because we need to put an eye on them.’
The Plateau South senatorial by-election which is to hold on the October 31, was necessitated as a result of the demise of Senator Ignatius Longjan, which occurred in February 2020.
I Didn’t Defect To APC – Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has vehemently debunked the trending report of his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Umahi in a statement issued by his Special Assistanton Media, Mr. Francis Nweze, described the report as false and a figment of the originator’s imagination.
He said: “My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
‘’It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours.
‘’If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave the People Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers.’’
A member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Charles Itenshi, yesterday, hinted that the chairman of the South East Governors Forum had finalized his defection to the progressive party.
PDP ’ll Not Lose Any S’South State Again – Orbih
The South-South Zonal chairman of the People’s Democratic Party. PDP, Chief Don Orbih has said that no political party can claim any of the South South states from PDP again.
Orbih said this recently in an interview with newsmen after he ended Projects Inspection tour with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in PortHarcourt.
The party chieftain who commended the efforts of the South South States’ governors for reclaiming Edo state back to PDP, said the party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all the six South South states remained intact in the hand of PDP.
On the developmental projects Orbih gave kudos to Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for raising the shoulder of the party higher by embarking on people’s oriented projects across the state.
He called on governors in other geopolitical zones to emulate governors of South South zone in the area of developmental projects.
The South South PDP chairman said the party in the zone is impressed with the activities of Governor Wike in the party, especially in South South zone.
By: Enoch Epelle
Bauchi Gov Swears in 20 LG Chairmen Head Of Service
The Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mohaumed has sworn in 2nd Local Government Chairman that were returned elected by the State Electoral Commission in the just concluded local government election on Saturday.
The ruling People’s Democratic Party swept all the 20 chairmanship seats and 323 councillorship positions.
Governor Mohammed charged the Chairmen-elect to be closer to the people.
He gave the charge at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, during the swearing in ceremony.
Mohammed said working closely with their people at the grassroots would enable them justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorates.
The Governor who said their tenure is for a period of two years, noted that, their political career was connected to the success or failure of responsibility they will set to perform.
He called on them to pay serious attention in the management of scarce resources by concentrating on projects and programmes that will add value to lives of the rural dwellers.
Mohammed also tasked them to be on the same page with his administration in the ongoing efforts to sanitize the state payroll in order to free resources for the execution of developmental projects.
“ I am highly delighted to welcome you to this very historic event, the swearin- in ceremony of our newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen, who along with their Deputies were successful in a keenly and hotly contested election. It is historic because an election of the type we just witnessed, was last conducted in the state some 12 years ago,.” he said
“I am personally grateful to Allah for granting our Government the political will to conduct the election in fulfilment of our campaign promise. God gave our party, the PDP, manifest victory, we will never take it for granted.”
The Governor directed the elected Local Government Chairmen to engage in community policing in an efforts to ensure peace and security for effective implementation of his policies and programmes at rural areas.
“I expect you to be very vigilant in the area of security and assist in reporting any act that is likely to cause security breach.”
Governor Mohammed who also sworn in the newly appointed Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo, charged him to assist the state government in repositioning the service for maximum efficiency and productivity.
The newly elected Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Garba, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, announced their readiness to deepen democracy in line with the exemplary leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed.
Yusuf Garba expressed gratitude to the entire citizens of the state for giving them the opportunity and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.
The chairmen elect are: Yusuf Garba, Mohammed Baba-Ma’aji, Illiya Habila, Waziri Ayuba and Mahmood Bello for Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dambam and Darazo Councils.
Also elected are Muhammed Suleiman, Babayo Kasuwa, Dayiabu Kariya, Mohammed Saleh and Abdullahi Maigari for Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Gaide and It’s Gadau.
Abdullahi Kuda, Garba Musa, Abubakar Misau, Mamuda Hassan and Mahmud Abba emerged winners in Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi and Shira Councils.
Others are Daniel Danjuma, Adamu Danyaro, Adamu Mohammed, Yahuza Abdulkadir and Samaila Jarma for Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji, Zaki and Jama’are Councils.
