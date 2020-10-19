Connect with us

Mobile Phone Operators’ Assets Rise By N80bn

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

The assets of the six mobile network operators in Nigeria increased by N804.09 billion or 0.38 per cent in 2019, the latest report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stated.
The 2019 Subscriber/Network Data Report stated that the total value of assets in the industry increased from N2.11tn in 2018 to N2.92trillion as of the end of 2019.
According to the report, MTN reported the highest value in assets in 2019 at N1.53trillion, indicating a 63 per cent increase from N939.56 billion reported in 2018.
The total value of Globacom’s assets as contained in the report as of the end of 2019 was N 598.17 billion, representing one per cent growth from N 592.08 billion in 2018.
Airtel Nigeria’s assets grew by 43 per cent in 2019 from N357.75 billion in 2018 to N510.99 billion as of the end of 2019.
EMTS that operates as 9 mobile grew its assets to N217.05bn in 2019 from N162.64 billion reported in 2018, recording 33 per cent growth in assets.
The report stated that Smile’s assets reached N22.9 billion as of the end of 2019, , growing by 0 .4 per cent from N 22.8 billion recorded in 2018.
However, Ntel recorded 11 per cent decline in the value of assets in 2019, from N34.23 billion in 2018 to N30.58 billion in 2019 .
The NCC report stated that the mobile operators as of December 2019 recorded a total revenue of N1.96 trillion as against N1.76 trillion recorded in 2018.
This reflects an increase of 11.01 per cent of total revenue recorded by the mobile network operators.
MTN recorded the highest revenue in 2019 at N1.17 l trillion while Ntel recorded the lowest sum of N4.61billion as of the end of 2019.
According to the report, EMTS recorded a decline of 18 per cent in revenue generated year -on -year, as the company’s revenue declined from N169.15 billion in 2018 to N138.67 billion as of the end of 2019 .
The report stated that the total operating cost of the mobile network operators declined from N1.40 trillion in 2018 to N1.39tn as of the end of 2019.
This indicates a slight reduction in operational cost of 0.53 per cent from the figures reported in 2018.
The NCC stated that the reduction in operating cost may have been as a result of investment in capital expenditure that was more efficient.
The industry regulator noted that Smile and Ntel recorded the highest percentage decline of 22 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in operating cost year-on-year.
Business

302 Nigerians, SERAP Sue Buhari Over Hike In Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 302 Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the National Assembly over the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price.
This was made known in a statement by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, titled “SERAP sues Buhari, NASS; wants court to declare electricity tariff, fuel price hike illegal”.
The Federal Government had on September 1 announced a total removal of subsidy from the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, and thereby pushed the price per litre of petrol to N151.
On August 19, 2020, the Federal Government also announced an increment in the electricity tariff per kilowatt to be paid by Nigerians.
The statement noted that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, were joined in the suit as defendants.
In the suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/330/2020, filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, they are asking the court to “declare illegal, unconstitutional and unfair the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price because top-level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries and allowances and spend public money to finance a life of luxury for themselves while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.
“An order directing and compelling the RMAFC to cut the salaries, allowances and other emoluments payable to President Buhari, Professor Osinbajo, Dr Lawan and Mr Gbajabiamila, in line with the current economic realities, and principles of justice, fairness, equality, and non-discrimination.”

Oil & Energy

Shell Donates Science Lab To Rivers Special School

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners.
“The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 years of its existence. I attended this school as a visually impaired child and to teach a visually impaired, touch is important to create a mental image for them,” the school principal, Dr. Fred Amakiri, said at a ceremony to hand over the facility to the school. He noted  that a well-quipped science laboratory was critical to effective teaching and learning in a school for the visually impaired.
The principal lamented that public examination bodies have denied the school an examination centre status for lack of laboratories for science subjects.
“Our students are forced to go to other schools to beg to write their science examinations as external students. This challenge will now be a thing of the past because we now have a standard laboratory in place,” he said.
The school upgrade project, funded by SPDC and its joint venture partners, also included rebuilding the failed sections of the school’s perimeter fence to secure the school where some of the students are on full scholarship by the SPDC joint venture.
The Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board (RSSSSB), Mr. Dede Reuben, commended the SPDC JV for the projects and called on other corporate citizens in the state to emulate the oil giant.
“Though the state government has resources, this is never enough to meet all the needs of the citizens. Which is why we require the support of organisations associated with development, like SPDC,” he said.
to the educational requirement of children with special needs.
She said, “With the ultramodern laboratory, we believe that the students are now positioned to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and that the school will now secure recognition as a centre for external examinations for science subjects.”
Udoh, who was represented by Head, Social Investment and Sponsorships, Mrs. Anike Kakayor, said the project was part of SPDC’s wider social investment portfolio covering education, health and youth empowerment programmes designed to provide lasting benefit to people, particularly, in the company’s host communities.
“We believe that the education of Nigeria’s young population is critical to the growth of our nation. That is why, since the 1950s, the Shell scholarship schemes have supported several thousands of students through scholarships, and many of the beneficiaries are among Nigeria’s business, political and social leaders,” Udoh said.
Business

79 Countries Back Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

About 79 countries have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The former minister disclosed this during a virtual press conference, last Friday.
She said the 55-man African Union (AU) has officially endorsed her over her only opponent, Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea.
Okonjo-Iweala also claimed a group of Caribbean and Pacific states have also said they would back her, bringing the number of countries backing her candidacy to 79.
She said she was “optimistic” about support from Latin America, adding that she felt she had gotten “very good traction and good support” in Asia so far.
“I feel the wind behind my back.
“I feel quite confident that across the regions, we will be able to attract support,” Okonjo-Iweala said.
The Tide source also claimed that the European Union (EU) are due to announce its preference for the WTO top job “soon”.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured the former minister that he would do everything within his power to ensure she got the job.
The Tide reports that the President is also rallying the support of many countries for Okonjo-Iweala to clinch the WTO top job.
WTO had, penultimate Thursday, disclosed that Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea advanced to the final round of consultations which will determine the next WTO Director-General.
If Okonjo-Iweala clinches the WTO top job, she will replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as Director-General in August, a year ahead of schedule, and become the first woman and first African Director-General of the global trade organisation.
