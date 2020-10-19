Education
FG’s Teachers Scheme: Don’t Pay For Enlistment, RSUBEB Boss Warns
The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah, has warned prospective candidates from the state who applied to be enlisted into the Federal Government’s teachers scheme not to pay money to anybody or group as appointment into the scheme would be based on merit.
Akah gave this warning while speaking with journalists at the RSUBEB office in Port Harcourt over the weekend, saying the clarification became expedient following numerous complaints that some people were collecting money from prospective candidates in order to secure the jobs.
The RSUBEB boss said the UBEC Board in Abuja through the Director, Teacher Development, Umwaha Yahaya Ismaila had warned that appointment into the scheme was free and directed all the executive chairmen of the State Primary Education Board (SUBEB) to closely supervise the process so that it would be transparent.
According to him, their consultant had already shortlisted 400 candidates who were successful in the first round of the selection process, adding that the shortlisted candidates would be subjected to further qualifying examination before the final selection list would be published.
He advised candidates who applied for the Federal Government’s teachers scheme to report to the board, anyone asking them to pay money to be enlisted, adding that the law would be brought to bear on the giver and receiver.
Don Urges Proper Utilisation Of Educational Funds
The Dean, College of Business and Management Studies (CBMS), Kaduna Polytechnic, Malam Musa Mshelia, has urged academics and other relevant stakeholders to properly utilise funds meant for the development of education in the country.
Mshelia made the call last Saturday, in Kaduna, at a gathering of members of the 1989 class of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), to honour his emergence as the 19th Dean of the college.
According to Mshelia, education is the bedrock of development, as such, funds meant for academic activities should be used solely for the purpose and not diverted.
“We have serious challenges in the educational sector, alot of money is being voted for the academia which, however, is not up to UNESCO standard.
“But the little being disbursed, if properly utilised, would have made us go far from the present level,” the Dean said.
He described corruption as a major challenge in the education sector, but noted that a lot was being done to address the menace by the Federal Government.
Mshelia pledged to move CBMS to higher level and build upon the legacies of the previous leadership of the college.
“When the current Rector, Prof. Idris Bugaje came, he established the policy and transparency unit which had gone a long way in addressing sexual harassment and extortion in the polytechnic and we will make sure we monitor the abuses in our departments.
“We will give the Rector all the necessary support to improve on his mandate towards making sure Kaduna Polytechnic remains an institution of standard and good morals,” he said
He thanked the management of the polytechnic and BUK set of 1989 for the honour, and promised to maintain the standards inculcated in him for the development of the CBMS.
Earlier, Deputy Corps Commandant (DCC), Stella Numan, also an alumnus of BUK, said the gathering was meant to celebrate and honour Mshelia on his appointment.
She described Mshelia as a humble and hardworking man and urged him to continue the good work, which would project BUK in a good manner.
Also speaking, Dr Ja’afar Dabai, a lecturer at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, described Mshelia’s victory as the result of his good rapport with his colleagues, friends and the entire Polytechnic community.
“Mshelia won the election which brought him to be Dean of the CBMS as a result of his good behaviours and hardwork, that was how he had been since our days in 1989 at BUK”, Dabai said.
77 Contractors Jostle For UBE Jobs In Rivers
A total of 77 companies have taken part in the process to select contractors that will execute the 2019 Federal Government Universal Basic Education intervention project in Rivers State organized by the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) .
Speaking while declaring the bid process open at RSUBEB office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, the Executive Chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah said the ceremony had become an annual ritual.
Akah said the benefits of the programme to the development of basic education in the state would be enormous when the projects are executed and infrastructure provided.
According to him, the state was benefiting from the FGUBEB 2019 Projects due to the commitment of the state government to the development of basic education in the state and lauded Governor Wike for his efforts in this direction.
He disclosed that about 52 civil works, comprising 22 new school buildings as well as 6 storey classroom blocks among others were expected to be constructed during the project execution.
The RSUBEB boss warned prospective contractors that the board would not tolerate substandard jobs, saying that the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja, had put up a sustainable monitoring mechanism to check low quality jobs.
He commended past contractors who executed the 2017, 2018 jobs for good work done, noting that it was their excellent job delivery that placed the state on top among other states across the country even as he appealed to contractors who will not be successful not to be deterred but to try next time as they may be lucky.
Also speaking, the state representative of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Mr Isaac I Chenwo, commended the organizers of the programme and described the event as transparent and credible.
Chenwo lauded the commitment of the RSUBEB leadership for the various feats achieved in the advancement of basic education in the state, saying that the chairman and his team were making concerted efforts to getting basic education system right in the state.
He charged the would be contractors to ensure that they delivered quality jobs and not to see the opportunity as an avenue to become rich, adding that there would be intensive monitoring for compliance in accordance with laid down rules.
The RSUBEB Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Evangelist Emmanuel Ogbugo, while giving the breakdown on the overview of the 2019 FGN/UBEC projects said a total of 85 bids lots were sold in six weeks but, only 77 companies returned their bids.
He disclosed that the prospective jobs would cover the areas of construction of 52 new schools, water/sanitations, primary and junior secondary schools renovations, among others.
Our correspondent reports that representatives of ICPC, EFCC and civil society organisations witnessed the ceremony organised in accordance with the procurement act.
UNIPORT Appoints NIMASA DG As Governing Board Chairman
The University of Port Harcourt, has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the school’s Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies.
Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, said Jamoh was chosen by virtue of his position as Director-General of NIMASA, as his appointment remains an eloquent testimony to his outstanding contributions to national development.
Okodudu said the NIMASA DG, an alumnus of the university, is requested to assume office as the new Chairman of the Governing Board of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt.
The Vice Chancellor added that the Board would be inaugurated at a later date.
Responding, the NIMASA boss appreciated the university for the recognition, saying it is an encouragement to do more for the improvement of transportation in the country.
“I wholeheartedly appreciate this recognition by my great alma mater. It is a huge honour to me, the agency, and indeed, the entire transport and logistics community.
“This appointment is a great spur to me to work harder to not only elevate the position of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, but also improve transportation, generally, at this critical juncture in our national development.
“I know with God on my side, and the collective support of members of the University of Port Harcourt community, we shall succeed.”
The Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, was established in 2012 as a foremost institution for logistics, supply chain and transport management in Nigeria.
The Governing Board is charged with the responsibility of identifying and developing strategies for the growth of the centre and also effective and mutually beneficial relationship with government and industry.
By: Enoch Epelle
