FG’s Teachers Scheme: Don’t Pay For Enlistment, RSUBEB Boss Warns

The Dean, College of Business and Management Studies (CBMS), Kaduna Polytechnic, Malam Musa Mshelia, has urged academics and other relevant stakeholders to properly utilise funds meant for the development of education in the country.

Mshelia made the call last Saturday, in Kaduna, at a gathering of members of the 1989 class of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), to honour his emergence as the 19th Dean of the college.

According to Mshelia, education is the bedrock of development, as such, funds meant for academic activities should be used solely for the purpose and not diverted.

“We have serious challenges in the educational sector, alot of money is being voted for the academia which, however, is not up to UNESCO standard.

“But the little being disbursed, if properly utilised, would have made us go far from the present level,” the Dean said.

He described corruption as a major challenge in the education sector, but noted that a lot was being done to address the menace by the Federal Government.

Mshelia pledged to move CBMS to higher level and build upon the legacies of the previous leadership of the college.

“When the current Rector, Prof. Idris Bugaje came, he established the policy and transparency unit which had gone a long way in addressing sexual harassment and extortion in the polytechnic and we will make sure we monitor the abuses in our departments.

“We will give the Rector all the necessary support to improve on his mandate towards making sure Kaduna Polytechnic remains an institution of standard and good morals,” he said

He thanked the management of the polytechnic and BUK set of 1989 for the honour, and promised to maintain the standards inculcated in him for the development of the CBMS.

Earlier, Deputy Corps Commandant (DCC), Stella Numan, also an alumnus of BUK, said the gathering was meant to celebrate and honour Mshelia on his appointment.

She described Mshelia as a humble and hardworking man and urged him to continue the good work, which would project BUK in a good manner.

Also speaking, Dr Ja’afar Dabai, a lecturer at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, described Mshelia’s victory as the result of his good rapport with his colleagues, friends and the entire Polytechnic community.

“Mshelia won the election which brought him to be Dean of the CBMS as a result of his good behaviours and hardwork, that was how he had been since our days in 1989 at BUK”, Dabai said.