Exercise Crocodile Smile VI Not Against #EndSARS Protests, Army Affirms

The Nigerian Army has said that its planned Exercise Crocodile Smile VI has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protests.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, who stated this, said that the attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI, particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the exercise.

This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE, scheduled to commence from October 20 to December 31, 2020, has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever, he said.

“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing #ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the Army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago.

“The Army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the exercise has nothing to do with #ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has cautioned the Federal Government against going ahead with its planned military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile, saying it could lead to chaos at a time like this.

It also described the operation scheduled to commence on October 20, 2020, as ill-timed and ill-advised.

The group said this, yesterday, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Abdul-azeez Suleiman.

According to CNG: “The move to deploy the military on Nigerians already taken over by peaceful #EndSARS and #EndInsecuriyNow protesters is ill-timed, ill-advised and a deliberate and costly attempt to provoke the setting in of chaos and further instability.

“If government wants to hear the truth, it should be told that the Army boys would do better unleashing their crocodiles on the forests of Sambisa, Birnin Gwari and other spots spread all over northern Nigeria.

“It’s quite unthoughtful for the crocodiles or whatever reptiles to be used against peaceful everyday Nigerians who are merely exercising their civic rights whereas bandits, kidnappers, rapists and insurgents roam about making life difficult for several communities particularly in the North.

“Any attempt to further complicate the present situation by militàrizing the tiny civil space, would only make the already darkened clouds hanging over the country darker.

“We are quite sure the international community would by now be alert as to where responsibility would ultimately lie in the event of the deterioration of the situation.

“The truth is that Nigerians are angry, frustrated and are unlikely to condone further impunity from leaders who have clearly become a liability.”