Ex-B’Ball Manager Lists Hiccups Of Grassroots Sports Dev

Former Manager, Rivers State Basketball team, Wilson Harry, says grassroots sports development is slow because lack of sponsorship.

He made the assertion in a media chat with sports journalists, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

According to him, sponsors found it difficult to sponsor any sports programme, when the money cannot be accounted for.

“It is very difficult for people to sponsor any sports programmes because the organisers cannot give proper account of the money.

“Our administrators are thinking of how much will go into their own pocket.”

“Most Sports administrators are after their pocket, which is the more reason why sponsors find it difficult to sponsor any sports programme. Wilson Harry said.

He noted that organising chairman, secretary and coaches would collaborate and spend the money given to them by the sponsors without doing what the money is meant for.

He used the forum to commend the state Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike for building Real Madrid Football Academy in the state and added that Sports without academy is zero.

By: Kiadum Edookor