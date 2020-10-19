Featured
#EndSARS: Wike Seeks Amendment Of Nigeria Police Force Laws
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has advocated an amendment of the laws establishing the Nigeria Police Force to tackle current security challenges facing the country.
Wike made the call while speaking on some national issues on a Live National Television Programme in Port Harcourt.
The governor stated that such critical look at the enabling laws should be the starting point in achieving an enduring total reform of the police.
“We are in a federal system. Issues cannot be addressed by the Federal Government giving directives to state governors.
“There is need for all stakeholders to look at the various laws establishing the police to determine the roles of councils, states and the Federal Government.
“We are at a point in our history that collective involvement is important. This is so because the nature of crime fighting today does not support a central command and control.
“We need to embrace the reality. Once the areas requiring amendment have been agreed, the National Assembly can now be involved,” he said.
The governor said the Federal Government was trivialising the demands by #EndSARS protesters by directing state governors to take charge of Tactical Commands of the police.
“State governors cannot take charge of Tactical Commands because they cannot employ or discipline anyone who errs.
“In Rivers State, we set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS officers. Instead of the police authorities punishing the indicted officers, they shielded them and even promoted one to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General.
“Now, the Federal Government wants us to set up another Commission of Inquiry when the report of the last one we set up was not implemented,” he stated.
Wike stated that he acted on intelligence to ensure that #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt was not hijacked by miscreants.
He said if he did not support it, he would not have addressed the protesters who are demanding a change in the way the Federal Government conducts the affairs of the country.
The governor reiterated his call for a total reform of the entire security agencies beginning with the Nigeria Police Force.
“From the beginning, we in Rivers State suffered in the hands of SARS operatives as they killed innocent people and made the state ungovernable.
“They even killed a polytechnic lecturer. We cried but they reduced it to politics. The Media tagged us ‘Rivers of Blood’ when we had security issues.
“If we are sincere in this country, what affects one part of the country will be taken seriously by others. Unfortunately, we politicise everything.
“Let us practice true federalism. You cannot support community policing and say state police will be controlled by governors,” he said.
Wike noted with dismay the continued infraction of the nation’s Constitution by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
He said the recent appointment of an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari as a national Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violates the provisions of the Constitution, and called for the withdrawal of her nomination.
‘3,398 Complaints Against Police, 139 On Excessive Use Of Force’
The Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU) has released two damning reports about the violations of the rules committed by the police, showing that 3,398 complaints were received between January, 2019 and June, 2020.
The reports, signed by Assistant Commissioner Markus Ishaku Basiran, did not, however, indicate whether the breaches were committed by operatives of the defunct #EndSARS.
But the reports were worrisome enough, as they showed that 1,237 infractions committed in 6 months this year, were more than 50 per cent of the 2,161 total recorded for the whole 2019.
The geographical distribution of the infractions may also explain why #EndSARS campaign has not gained much traction in the northern part of the country.
The report showed that the police were more bestial in the southern states than the north.
For instance, out of the 91 cases of excessive use of force filed against the police in 2019, 25 of them were reported in Lagos.
Eight cases were filed in FCT Abuja and seven each in Rivers and Edo states.
Delta reported four cases, Ogun, Ondo and Niger reported three cases each.
Also in 2019, out of 414 cases of police corruption, in which police illegally demanded money for bail, 90 of the cases were reported in Lagos.
Rivers logged 82 cases, Delta 24 and Anambra 26.
The police top command long time ago, made the rule that bail is free.
In many police stations, this rule is always announced in bold posters, informing the members of the public that they do not need to pay for bail.
Also in the report for 2019, a hefty 1,487 cases were classified as ‘professional misconduct’.
Although the report did not expatiate on the particulars of misconduct, Lagos again recorded the highest at 356.
It is followed by Enugu with 250 cases, Rivers 116 cases, Delta 75 and Anambra 76.
The Police CRU, which has ‘no to impunity’ as its motto, said 1,621 of the cases were resolved, without expatiating.
It also said 324 of them are pending, while 216 were found to be false accusations.
In the first half of this year, 48 cases of excessive force were also reported.
Lagos had 11 cases, the highest.
FCT Abuja logged seven cases, Akwa Ibom five, Rivers and Anambra are tied at three cases.
By June, 959 cases of professional misconduct have been levelled against the Nigerian Police.
Lagos reported 262, FCT Abuja 145, Delta 65, Rivers 61.
Ogun logged 55 of the cases, Edo 48, Oyo 31, Imo 35, Anambra 38.
On complaints for receiving money for bail, Lagos led with 35 cases, Rivers 22, Imo 10, Enugu 10 and Delta 16.
According to the report, 62 of the complaints against the police in the first half year were found to be false.
It said 186 cases were still pending.
The police set up the CRU in 2015.
It has now become an integral part of the police establishment, recognised in the new Police Act signed by President Buhari this year.
Exercise Crocodile Smile VI Not Against #EndSARS Protests, Army Affirms
The Nigerian Army has said that its planned Exercise Crocodile Smile VI has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protests.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, who stated this, said that the attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI, particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the exercise.
This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE, scheduled to commence from October 20 to December 31, 2020, has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever, he said.
“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.
“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing #ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the Army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago.
“The Army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the exercise has nothing to do with #ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has cautioned the Federal Government against going ahead with its planned military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile, saying it could lead to chaos at a time like this.
It also described the operation scheduled to commence on October 20, 2020, as ill-timed and ill-advised.
The group said this, yesterday, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Abdul-azeez Suleiman.
According to CNG: “The move to deploy the military on Nigerians already taken over by peaceful #EndSARS and #EndInsecuriyNow protesters is ill-timed, ill-advised and a deliberate and costly attempt to provoke the setting in of chaos and further instability.
“If government wants to hear the truth, it should be told that the Army boys would do better unleashing their crocodiles on the forests of Sambisa, Birnin Gwari and other spots spread all over northern Nigeria.
“It’s quite unthoughtful for the crocodiles or whatever reptiles to be used against peaceful everyday Nigerians who are merely exercising their civic rights whereas bandits, kidnappers, rapists and insurgents roam about making life difficult for several communities particularly in the North.
“Any attempt to further complicate the present situation by militàrizing the tiny civil space, would only make the already darkened clouds hanging over the country darker.
“We are quite sure the international community would by now be alert as to where responsibility would ultimately lie in the event of the deterioration of the situation.
“The truth is that Nigerians are angry, frustrated and are unlikely to condone further impunity from leaders who have clearly become a liability.”
FG’s Projects Executed In Rivers Met Global Standards, Senate Confirms
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Loans and Foreign Debts, Senator Clifford Ordia says that federal projects executed by the Rivers State Government met global standards.
Ordia stated this, yesterday, when the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike led members of the Senate Committee on Local Loans and Foreign Debts and House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management on a verification tour of federal roads executed by the state government.
The projects verified include, the reconstruction of Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip Flyover Junction, construction of flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout and the construction of the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes.
Others are, the 41.26 kilometres dualization of Airport/Isiokpo/Elele/Omerelu section of Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, construction of Eleme Junction Flyover and Interchange and the construction of Phases One and Two of Ada-George Road.
Wike also led the team on an inspection of the Rebisi, Rumuogba, Okoro-Nu-Odu, Rumuola and GRA flyover bridges under construction by the state government
Speaking, Ordia commended the state government for the quality of roads that were constructed.
He advised other state governments to emulate the Rivers example by applying for the execution of federal projects in order to complement the efforts at the centre.
“In line with Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution, the Federal Government has requested for the resolution of the National Assembly for the approval of the reimbursement of N78.9billion through the issuance of promissory note to Rivers State.
“We have gone round the eight projects, and I can sincerely tell you that the projects were executed in line with international best practices.
“It is not easy to see quality projects executed this way. We have seen that most of the projects were executed by renowned contractors in Nigeria who are also working for the Federal Government.
“I want to thank the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike for what they have done in terms of infrastructural development,” he stated.
Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon. Ahmed Safana, said that members of the committee were satisfied with the federal projects executed by the state.
He noted that members of his committee were impressed and proud of the developmental strides of Governor Wike.
Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked members of the committees for the physical verification of the projects.
He stated that the decision of the state government to execute federal roads was to promote the socio-economic development of the state.
“I am happy that members of the committees saw all the projects executed by the state government.
“It is the duty of the committees to go back and present their reports and take a final decision.
“Our responsibility is to enhance economic activities by making sure that our people live comfortable lives.
“If these roads are not constructed it will affect businesses and impact negatively on economic activities in the state,” he said.
