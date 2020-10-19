Connect with us

Banks, Insurance Firms Investing Poorly In Housing  – FMBN

1 day ago

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), has said that banks and insurance companies have failed to make the required investment in the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme since the enactment of the Act .
Managing Director of FMBN, Ahmed Dangiwa, said this in his presentation at the office of the bank in Abuja, while playing host to the Senate Committee on Housing, recently.
The committee visited the bank as part of its oversight function on ministries , departments and agencies of government.
Dangiwa told his guests that the potential of the investment by banks and insurance firms in the fund was significant to addressing the financial housing needs across the country.
He said in 2016 alone, Deposit Money Banks had a combined loan of N15tn, which would have attracted not less than 50 per cent of N1.5tn investment in the NHF schemes as 10 per cent of the banks’ loan portfolio.
The mortgage bank boss further stated that only two states of the federation, Kano and Oyo, were yet to rejoin the NHF scheme by way of deductions and remittances required from the states’ local government employees.
Dangiwa said the bank intended to expand its NHF contributor base from the current five million by seeking the integration of the informal sector.
It said the bank would adopt strategic cooperative societies, which majority of the informal sector groups belong, as it would enable the bank to mobilise operators in that space and grant them access to FMBN’s products and services.
The FMBN boss also pleaded for the support of the National Assembly to revisit the bill for the N500bn recapitalisation of the bank .
He said in 2018, the National Assembly passed the bill to review the FMBN and NHF Acts respectively, adding that the President withheld assent to the bill in 2019.
He said: “The support of the Senate Committee is required for a review of the bills and further consultation and inputs from stakeholders to ensure the re-presentation of the bills for the president’s assent .
“One of the bills provides for a new capital structure for the bank and a new capital base of N500bn, which will improve corporate governance by inclusion of labour representatives on the board.
“It will also empower the bank to exercise the power to raise funds from the local and foreign capital markets”.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Sam Egwu, assured the bank that the National Assembly would support FMBN on the issue of compliance by banks and insurance companies.
Business

302 Nigerians, SERAP Sue Buhari Over Hike In Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 302 Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the National Assembly over the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price.
This was made known in a statement by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, titled “SERAP sues Buhari, NASS; wants court to declare electricity tariff, fuel price hike illegal”.
The Federal Government had on September 1 announced a total removal of subsidy from the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, and thereby pushed the price per litre of petrol to N151.
On August 19, 2020, the Federal Government also announced an increment in the electricity tariff per kilowatt to be paid by Nigerians.
The statement noted that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, were joined in the suit as defendants.
In the suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/330/2020, filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, they are asking the court to “declare illegal, unconstitutional and unfair the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price because top-level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries and allowances and spend public money to finance a life of luxury for themselves while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.
“An order directing and compelling the RMAFC to cut the salaries, allowances and other emoluments payable to President Buhari, Professor Osinbajo, Dr Lawan and Mr Gbajabiamila, in line with the current economic realities, and principles of justice, fairness, equality, and non-discrimination.”

Oil & Energy

Shell Donates Science Lab To Rivers Special School

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners.
“The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 years of its existence. I attended this school as a visually impaired child and to teach a visually impaired, touch is important to create a mental image for them,” the school principal, Dr. Fred Amakiri, said at a ceremony to hand over the facility to the school. He noted  that a well-quipped science laboratory was critical to effective teaching and learning in a school for the visually impaired.
The principal lamented that public examination bodies have denied the school an examination centre status for lack of laboratories for science subjects.
“Our students are forced to go to other schools to beg to write their science examinations as external students. This challenge will now be a thing of the past because we now have a standard laboratory in place,” he said.
The school upgrade project, funded by SPDC and its joint venture partners, also included rebuilding the failed sections of the school’s perimeter fence to secure the school where some of the students are on full scholarship by the SPDC joint venture.
The Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board (RSSSSB), Mr. Dede Reuben, commended the SPDC JV for the projects and called on other corporate citizens in the state to emulate the oil giant.
“Though the state government has resources, this is never enough to meet all the needs of the citizens. Which is why we require the support of organisations associated with development, like SPDC,” he said.
to the educational requirement of children with special needs.
She said, “With the ultramodern laboratory, we believe that the students are now positioned to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and that the school will now secure recognition as a centre for external examinations for science subjects.”
Udoh, who was represented by Head, Social Investment and Sponsorships, Mrs. Anike Kakayor, said the project was part of SPDC’s wider social investment portfolio covering education, health and youth empowerment programmes designed to provide lasting benefit to people, particularly, in the company’s host communities.
“We believe that the education of Nigeria’s young population is critical to the growth of our nation. That is why, since the 1950s, the Shell scholarship schemes have supported several thousands of students through scholarships, and many of the beneficiaries are among Nigeria’s business, political and social leaders,” Udoh said.
Business

79 Countries Back Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

About 79 countries have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The former minister disclosed this during a virtual press conference, last Friday.
She said the 55-man African Union (AU) has officially endorsed her over her only opponent, Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea.
Okonjo-Iweala also claimed a group of Caribbean and Pacific states have also said they would back her, bringing the number of countries backing her candidacy to 79.
She said she was “optimistic” about support from Latin America, adding that she felt she had gotten “very good traction and good support” in Asia so far.
“I feel the wind behind my back.
“I feel quite confident that across the regions, we will be able to attract support,” Okonjo-Iweala said.
The Tide source also claimed that the European Union (EU) are due to announce its preference for the WTO top job “soon”.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured the former minister that he would do everything within his power to ensure she got the job.
The Tide reports that the President is also rallying the support of many countries for Okonjo-Iweala to clinch the WTO top job.
WTO had, penultimate Thursday, disclosed that Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea advanced to the final round of consultations which will determine the next WTO Director-General.
If Okonjo-Iweala clinches the WTO top job, she will replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as Director-General in August, a year ahead of schedule, and become the first woman and first African Director-General of the global trade organisation.
