Sokoto Assembly Moves To Immortalise 2006 Plane Crash Victims

The House of Representatives has inaugurated a special committee to be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase, to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said that the 9th House of Representatives had continued to prove to be a catalyst for positive change and development in the country.

Osinbajo said that his presence at the event, underscores the importance the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration attached to the review of the Constitution.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo said that the review would be able to address societal issues and propel the nation toward greatness.

“Looking at the leadership, membership and composition of the committee, it is my firm conviction that the committee will discharge its mandate excellently by liaising with relevant government agencies, civil society organisations and multinational agencies to achieve a wholesome amendment of the Nigerian Constitution.

“This administration places a high premium on a harmonious relationship with the legislature; let me assure you that the Executive will give complete cooperation to the committee by giving appropriate suggestions, recommendations and finally assent at the end of the process,” he said.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, said as Nigeria continued to grow, adapting to new realities and overcoming challenges, the laws that govern the nation must also change.

According to him, “it is in a bid to achieve for ourselves and our children a more perfect nation that we gather ever so often to review the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When you ask me what the state of our nation is, the honest answer is this: we are in a fight for the very survival of our country and the continuation of the Nigerian project.

“Recent global developments have exposed all our systemic weaknesses so that we can no longer pretend to ourselves that things are on an even keel and slow progress is enough to get us to where we ought to be yet are still so far away from”,.

“This 9th House of Representatives has since committed to the cause of reform; our commitment must neither waver nor wane on the matter of thoughtful and fair overhaul of our nation’s Constitution.