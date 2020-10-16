PH, Bonny Waterways, Safe For Business -Expert

An expert in the maritime industry, Jackson Whyte, has given Port Harcourt- Bonny Coastline a pass mark, saying it is now safe and secure for business.

He also noted that the era of piracy along the waterways is over as there is now heavy presence of Navy and Marine Police patrolling the creeks with gunboats to chase criminals.

Whyte, who spoke with The Tide during a telephone interview in Port Harcourt, lauded the Nigerian Navy and the Police for providing safety to travellers along the coastal communities.

Describing the Port Harcourt – Bonny sea route as vital to the economy of the state, the marine expert appealed to the state and Federal Governments to ensure continued surveillance of the waterways by the Navy to enhance safety of lives and property.

He urged companies operating in the Island and communities to assist the government by providing information to security agents on the ill activities of hoodlums on the waters.

He decried the activities of pirates on the nation’s seas, urging security agents to arrest and prosecute anyone caught indulging in sea robbery.

On the way forward to end the menace, Whyte advised the youths to acquire skills that would be beneficial to them and the society and shun all manners of criminality.

He also appealed to companies operating in the state to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths so as to reduce piracy and other acts of criminality in the state.

“Criminality does not help, it rather kills. I want to appeal to our brothers indulging in this act to embrace peace and shun all act of criminal tendencies.

“Investors and businessmen had deserted most riverine communities due to this scourge, thereby making lives difficult for the rural population”, he noted.