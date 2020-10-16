Petty Traders Take Over Park In PH

The popular Mile Three Motor Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now been taken over by petty and bush market traders.

Rather than the loading and offloading of passengers and goods which it is meant for, the motor park now plays host to petty traders who have turned the place into a hub of buying and selling.

Our correspondent who visited the park on Wednesday reports that more than 60 percent of the entire space for loading and offloading of passengers have been taken over by petty traders.

Spaces that were allocated to some transport lines like the Iwofe, Obelle and Ibaa are unimaginably now being occupied by bush market traders.

The Tide learnt from some of the drivers at the park that the development had been going on for some time now, even before the Coronavirus lockdown that affected park operations in the state.

Further investigations by The Tide show that some of the street traders affected by the State government’s policy against street trading and illegal motor parks have found a new haven in some of the major parks across the state.

Some of the drivers, who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity complained that they had raised several opposition to the illegal occupation of the park by traders to no avail.

According to them, the non-response of the park management to restore the park to its original use has forced many drivers to relocate to others places like Rumuokoro, for business.

Our correspondent reports that while many drivers that are still operating in the park are now competing with traders for space, some others have resorted to picking and dropping passengers by the roadsides. An Ibaa/Obelle bound passenger and elder in one of the white garment churches who gave his name as John Nnordim, described the situation at the park as very unfortunate and an eyesore.

In his words, “You people are saying 60 percent of the entire space have been taken over by pretty traders; what I am seeing here is 80 percent being taken over by them. Is this what this motor park has turned out to be?

“I think the government should wade into this matter and should not keep quiet to see things go bad. Government’s attention should be drawn to what is going on in this place so as to restore the dignity of this park”.

When The Tide visited the office of the Park Chairman, Mr Glory Nnorkam, for comments, it was gathered that he was away for other engagements.

Collins Walter