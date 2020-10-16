Pass PIB, Now

Recently, Nigeria celebrated her diamond jubilee anniversary. This milestone celebration brought to the fore, a furor of agitations from various ethnic groups, religious leaders, regional organs, men of God, and even the ordinary Nigerians for the country to be restructured.

Before independence in 1960, Nigeria had operated a regional-based government, paying to the centre taxes accruing from the commonwealth and natural resources which abound in several parts of the country including the various regions.

Nigeria as a country came into existence in 1914, when the British colonial masters, through amalgamation created a united Nigeria; that is, the unity that has been protected and upheld till date. The administration of Nigeria thereafter was through regional governments, a practice where the regions were autonomous and the centre being co-ordinated by the federal administration that was the structure then.

In 1967, states were created, thereby destroying the regional administration by the military. The military, for purposes of control, made the centre stronger because military administrators for the states were appointed, not elected, by the then Supreme Military Council. The revenue accruing from all the states of the federation became centralised and states were allocated funds for governance through revenue sharing.

The military in 1979 introduced a Constitution for Nigeria, which till date is being used in our democratic administration. The inadequacies and defects of the 1979 Constitution and to date as amended, favoured some ethnic groups, more than others. This situation has created a lot of tension and insecurity in the country, leading to clamour for restructuring of the country.

Some ethnic blocks have taken the demand for autonomy very far and are demanding for separate nations. Better still, many opinion leaders and groups, who still believe in the unity of the country and indivisibility of Nigeria are now asking for restructuring of the country, in the regional form as existed before, posturing that the states in each region should come together and form a regional government.

Other groups are of the opinion that the six geo-political zones of the country as they are today, should be pronounced as regions, so as to exercise the autonomy and powers of the then regional governments.

With this set up, they believe that the Federal Government at the centre will still remain to co-ordinate the regional administrations.

The current tension generated by the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria is more pronounced and more deep-seated, as many Nigerians of high standing as well as responsible groups have become more vocal.

Again, the sheer fact that there are cracks and divisions within the country today may have propelled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to state that “Nigeria may break up if efforts are not made to address the cracks in the nation”.

Interestingly, a highly respected Christian leader in the country, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has equally lent his voice to the clamour for the restructuring of the country. To say that the call for structuring of Nigeria has become more strident in recent times is to state the obvious, as such calls cut across political, ethnic and religious divides.

The Tide believes that going by the mood of the country today, restructuring of Nigeria within the context of justice, equity and fairness is the right way to go. We agree that the strength of the country is the unity of the country; and also that the country’s size and population, coupled with her abundant human and material resources better reinforce the need for the country to remain one and an indivisible entity.

Infact, this sheer fact has made the country to be highly respected globally and this has given us a prominent and strong voice in the comity of nations. Balkanising, splitting and even fragmenting the country along whatever lines to form separate nations would definitely reduce our spheres of influence within the global community, as this has the tendency of whittling down our strength and power in international affairs.

Thus, we think that irrespective of our diversities, the country’s unity is non-negotiable, and this must be brought to bear in all that we do as one people with a common destiny, goals and aspirations. We strongly subscribe to the fact that all sections of this country must be given an equal sense of belonging. In this way, our much-touted unity in diversity will make more meaning. This is key to our sovereignty as a nation.

Nonetheless, restructuring of the country would give the various ethnic groups which are today agitating for secession a sense of inclusion in the affairs of the nation, particularly in the fair distribution of the nation’s resources and our common patrimony. We are confident that if the states as they are today are retained and made to develop in their own pace, the country would be better developed.

Infact, the country should be restructured to include the existing states in the formation of a semblance of autonomous regions with the much-needed economic strength to foster equal development in the country. The Federal Government should, on the other hand, serve as the central government so as to reserve the responsibilities of coordinating the regions to enhance growth and development.

Besides, there is need to create regional administrations, taking into cognizance their comparative strength and advantage over others in trade, commence and industry. In the spirit of true federalism, devolution of powers should be such that more powers are given to regional Houses of Assembly, among other democratic organs of government. Luckily enough, at present, the six geo-political zones in the country have presented a perfect delineation in the restructuring of the country. We recommend this as a perfect and more acceptable regional restructure.

Against this backdrop, therefore, we call on the National Assembly to without hesitation commence deliberations on the restructuring of the nation, so as to save the country from imminent collapse and by so doing restore and promote the nation’s fragile unity. It would not be a bad idea if the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference are revisited and its report released and implemented.

There is also the need for the National Assembly to review and amend the 1999 Constitution to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians today, as the present Constitution does not address the fundamental issues of justice, equity and fairness. There is no doubt that the Constitution is a mere document put together by the Military, and there is no gainsaying that it contains several defects which must be corrected. What Nigerians badly want today is a people’s Constitution, fashioned in accordance with our democratic norms and principles.

Again, the new Constitution must be such that would be able to entrench the cardinal principles of true federalism, devolution of powers and the rule of law.

Everything said and done, we are convinced that the time to restructure the country is now, for Nigeria to still remain a united and indivisible country after 60 years of her independence.