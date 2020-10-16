NIWA Begins Trial Movement Of Countainers To Onitsha Port

As a way of decongesting the nation’s ports and improve container traffic in Onne and Rivers Ports Complex, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), says it has commenced trial movement of containers from Onne Port to Onitsha River Port by barges.

The authority also said it would begin trial movement of containers from Lagos ports to Onitsha by barges soon.

NIWA, in a statement by its spokesman, Jibril Darda, said the operation would also involve the movement of goods from Onitsha River Port to Onne Port for export to Europe.

Darda said the second phase of the test-run would involve the movement of containers from Lagos seaports to Onitsha River Port as well as returning empty containers and export goods from Onitsha to Lagos ports.

Also speaking, the Area Manager of NIWA in Onitsha, Queen Uba, said the agency was working towards full operation of a port in the South East.

“NIWA has put in place all necessary things for the effective operation of the port and we are just waiting for the completion of the concession process.

“While we are waiting for the completion of the concession process, the management has entered into an agreement with Connect Rail Services Limited to kick-start the lifting of goods from the port to other places in the country”, Uba said.

The Tide reports that the movement of containers and export goods from Onne to Onitsha by the federal agency would enhance port activities across the nation.

Also, the measure will enhance maritime activities in Onne and Rivers ports as well as in the Eastern ports as more imports and exports would be recorded in those ports.