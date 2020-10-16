Maritime
NIWA Begins Trial Movement Of Countainers To Onitsha Port
As a way of decongesting the nation’s ports and improve container traffic in Onne and Rivers Ports Complex, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), says it has commenced trial movement of containers from Onne Port to Onitsha River Port by barges.
The authority also said it would begin trial movement of containers from Lagos ports to Onitsha by barges soon.
NIWA, in a statement by its spokesman, Jibril Darda, said the operation would also involve the movement of goods from Onitsha River Port to Onne Port for export to Europe.
Darda said the second phase of the test-run would involve the movement of containers from Lagos seaports to Onitsha River Port as well as returning empty containers and export goods from Onitsha to Lagos ports.
Also speaking, the Area Manager of NIWA in Onitsha, Queen Uba, said the agency was working towards full operation of a port in the South East.
“NIWA has put in place all necessary things for the effective operation of the port and we are just waiting for the completion of the concession process.
“While we are waiting for the completion of the concession process, the management has entered into an agreement with Connect Rail Services Limited to kick-start the lifting of goods from the port to other places in the country”, Uba said.
The Tide reports that the movement of containers and export goods from Onne to Onitsha by the federal agency would enhance port activities across the nation.
Also, the measure will enhance maritime activities in Onne and Rivers ports as well as in the Eastern ports as more imports and exports would be recorded in those ports.
Container Traffics Boom At Rivers Port
Following improved security networks at the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, there has been a tremendous improvement in the rate of container traffic in the complex.
This is as importers and exporters now patronise the port for conveyance of goods and cargoes to and from the country.
Investigations by our correspondent revealed that no fewer than 30 trucks leave the complex on daily basis, carrying various types of goods and cargoes to the Eastern states.
Also, more sea vessels now berth at the complex with various kinds of cargoes ranging from bulk to raw materials.
It would be recalled that last month, Rivers Port exported thousands of bags of Soya Bean meal to Europe through a shipping agent, Ocean Glory, making the port a destination for exports in the region.
Also of note is the activities of the two terminal operators in the complex, Port Terminal Operations Limited (PTOL) and BUA Terminal Operations, which handle different types of imports and exports, including importation of vehicles to the country.
There is now long traffic of trucks and heavy duty trailers waiting to convey and discharge cargoes and goods at the premier port, just as drivers make brisk business.
The feat is not unconnected with some reforms initiated by the Port Manager, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji since assuming office.
Stores by Chinedu Wosu
WACT Commissions Mobile Harbor Cranes At Onne Port
In a bid to improve maritime activities in the two ports located in Rivers State, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has commis-sioned two new state-of-the-art Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHC) at Onne Port
The company also commissioned two Reach Stackers to boost efficiency and cargo handling operations at the port.
WACT said the additional container handling equipment would further improve the already quick turn-around time for vessels.
WACT, in a statement, said the two mobile cranes and handling equipment were valued at $15 million.
Speaking during the commissioning of the equipment in Onne, recently, the Managing Director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said the latest set of equipment was acquired as part of the terminal’s $100 million investment announced in 2019 to significantly increase the terminal capacity.
“Our equipment and infrastructure upgrade are the key enablers for WACT to better serve her customers.
“Our cranes shall offer improved and higher productivity, which means shorter port stay of vessels, resulting in saving to our liner customers.
“We are now able to handle the next generation and larger gearless vessels”, he said.
Mirza said with the massive investment at the terminal, WACT has established itself as the largest and most efficient container terminal in East Nigeria.
He said the company has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities in the country.
“Our vision is to make WACT the gateway to Eastern Nigeria and beyond.
“We believe this vision can be achieved much earlier if the government can support us by addressing some fundamental challenges like security risk because of piracy, clearance of overtime containers, improving roads and related infrastructure that connect Onne Port to the rest of Nigeria”, he said.
Also speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, said the deployment of the new MHCs and Reach Stackers by WACT would improve efficiency and aid quick release of cargo at the port, leading to increased revenue for the government.
Represented by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone C, ACG Elton Edorhe, Ali said, “Modern Customs is concerned about trade facilitation around the world. The deployment of these cranes will mean efficiency. More contai-ners will be brought in and handled proficiently and that will increase revenue generation to the Federal Government coffers through Customs.
“Trade facilitation is a process that is all encompassing. It is not only for one organisation. Every stakeholder must be involved. So, we are happy that WACT is doing their part by investing more and commissioning these new equipment.”
PH, Bonny Waterways, Safe For Business -Expert
An expert in the maritime industry, Jackson Whyte, has given Port Harcourt- Bonny Coastline a pass mark, saying it is now safe and secure for business.
He also noted that the era of piracy along the waterways is over as there is now heavy presence of Navy and Marine Police patrolling the creeks with gunboats to chase criminals.
Whyte, who spoke with The Tide during a telephone interview in Port Harcourt, lauded the Nigerian Navy and the Police for providing safety to travellers along the coastal communities.
Describing the Port Harcourt – Bonny sea route as vital to the economy of the state, the marine expert appealed to the state and Federal Governments to ensure continued surveillance of the waterways by the Navy to enhance safety of lives and property.
He urged companies operating in the Island and communities to assist the government by providing information to security agents on the ill activities of hoodlums on the waters.
He decried the activities of pirates on the nation’s seas, urging security agents to arrest and prosecute anyone caught indulging in sea robbery.
On the way forward to end the menace, Whyte advised the youths to acquire skills that would be beneficial to them and the society and shun all manners of criminality.
He also appealed to companies operating in the state to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths so as to reduce piracy and other acts of criminality in the state.
“Criminality does not help, it rather kills. I want to appeal to our brothers indulging in this act to embrace peace and shun all act of criminal tendencies.
“Investors and businessmen had deserted most riverine communities due to this scourge, thereby making lives difficult for the rural population”, he noted.
