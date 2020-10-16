Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches

Coaches have appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, as the team is not performing badly.

Former coach of defunct Sharks Fc of Port Harcourt, Sunny Iseokwehma, begged Nigerians to have little patience, saying that building a team when almost all the keys players have left is not an easy task.

Iseokwehma made the appeal, in a telephone interview with Tidesports, on Wednesday.

Some Nigerians have earlier called on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Gernot Rohr, following what they perceived as unimpressive performance of Super Eagles of Nigeria, after its two international friendly matches, against Algeria and Tunisia, which lost one zero and one all draw respectively.

According to him, the aim of the friendly match is to build a team and know the grey areas of the team.

“The friendly matches are to see how far the team is growing.

Unfortunately the players have not been together for so long.

The result of the matches is not so good for a team like Super Eagles after playing two matches without recording a win.

I think Rohr philosophy is to discover and have new players that will do well in future.

But of a truth the two friendly did not go well” Iseokwehma stated.

Also head coach of Go-round FC of Omoku, Smart Justin, said Nigerians do not have patience when it comes to sports.

According to him, Mikel Obi and others that have retired from the team is affecting the team, saying that many of the players that played in the friendly matches are playing together for the first time.

“It is a rebuilding process let Nigerians be patient with the team” Justin sad.