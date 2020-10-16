Sports
Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches
Coaches have appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, as the team is not performing badly.
Former coach of defunct Sharks Fc of Port Harcourt, Sunny Iseokwehma, begged Nigerians to have little patience, saying that building a team when almost all the keys players have left is not an easy task.
Iseokwehma made the appeal, in a telephone interview with Tidesports, on Wednesday.
Some Nigerians have earlier called on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Gernot Rohr, following what they perceived as unimpressive performance of Super Eagles of Nigeria, after its two international friendly matches, against Algeria and Tunisia, which lost one zero and one all draw respectively.
According to him, the aim of the friendly match is to build a team and know the grey areas of the team.
“The friendly matches are to see how far the team is growing.
Unfortunately the players have not been together for so long.
The result of the matches is not so good for a team like Super Eagles after playing two matches without recording a win.
I think Rohr philosophy is to discover and have new players that will do well in future.
But of a truth the two friendly did not go well” Iseokwehma stated.
Also head coach of Go-round FC of Omoku, Smart Justin, said Nigerians do not have patience when it comes to sports.
According to him, Mikel Obi and others that have retired from the team is affecting the team, saying that many of the players that played in the friendly matches are playing together for the first time.
“It is a rebuilding process let Nigerians be patient with the team” Justin sad.
Continue Reading
Sports
Rivers Angels Sign Three Ghanaians …Appoint GM
Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, has completed the signing of three Ghanaian players ahead of the upcoming Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership season.
Patricia Mantey (Ghana Immigration Services), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals Fc) and Gifty Acheampong (Thunder Queens FC), all agreed one-year deals with the NWFL defending Champions.
The trio are a goalkeeper, midfielder and centre forward respectively and they are expected in Port Harcourt, by next week.
One of the newly signed players, Acheampong expressed her delight joining the defending champions.
The 20-year-old player told Tidesports source that signing for the Port Harcourt side would give her more international exposure.
“I’ve been hearing so much about this team and have seen how consistent they’ve been every season.
“Their winning mentality is one of the reasons I decided to join them because I equally love winning.
“I’ve equally seen most of their players get bigger deals in the European scene which is the prayer of most players playing in the domestic league and I’m certain my stay here will give me more opportunities.
“I also intend to win a title or even more while I’m here with them”, said Acheampong.
Acheampong featured at the 2016 U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Jordan where she scored 2 goals and had 1 assist in four matches.
The other two players; Mantey, 28, and Essiful, 27, are senior national team players with the Black Queens of Ghana and were in the team that hosted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018.
In another development, Matilda Onyiloha-Otuene has been promoted to the post of General Manager of Rivers Angels FC.
Onyiloha-Otuene who has been Team Manager of the Jewel of Rivers for 12years was elevated to this position by the state’s Ministry of Sports on Tuesday.
While she served as Team Manager, she ensured the club remained at the top of their game every season and won trophies for the team.
Reacting to her latest position, Onyiloha-Otuene said that she was grateful with the promotion and pledged to put in more efforts to take Rivers Angels to an advanced level.
“Firstly I want to thank the Commissioner of Sports, Honourable Boma Iyaye and the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for their continuous faith in me” Onyiloha-Otuene said.
“I promise never to take this privilege for granted because such only happens once in a lifetime.
“My goal for this club has always been winning and it hasn’t changed as I will keep working closely with the technical crew to ensure we achieve our target” she stated.
Consequently, all players and officials of Rivers Angels FC have completed their medicals as they prepare towards the commencement of the NWFL season.
The team is comprised of 35 players and 13 officials (technical and backroom staff) and were duly tested for Covid-19 and other health related examination and results for the dreaded disease came out negative as they await the announcement of football activities in the country by authorities.
Sports
Players, Coaches Of Heartland Undergo Verification
It appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the players and coaches of Nigeria Professional Football League club side, Heartland Football Club as the South Eastern club has begun the payment of the backlog of salaries they are being owed.
The Information was confirmed by a press release from the Imo State Ministry of Youth and Sports, but the players and coaches are to undergo an appearance validation before the payment can be effected.
According to our source the players and coaches are to appear in person for verification before they are paid four months out of the nine months currently being owed as the payment has begun in earnest.
“The players and coaches are to appear at the state secretariat in person, this is a part of the payment process before a cheque can be issued,” he said.
Seven of the players who have satisfied all the required verification processes have been handed their cheque containing a sum covering four out of nine months being owed.
In a chat with one of the players who pleaded anonymity, he said, “Normally they are supposed to just transfer through the bank but we are told to come and pick our cheque by appearance so I am on my way when I get there I will have better details of what is going on.”
Sports
Ajagba May Fight Fury For World Title
Tyson Fury’s representative, Bob Arum has revealed that Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba could get a shot at a world title fight with Tyson Fury.
Arum made this disclosure shortly after Fury confirmed that the trilogy with former WBC champion, Deontay Wilder is off.
Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren also confirmed to Tidesports source that the British heavyweight champion is moving in another direction and his next fight would be in his home country.
When asked about the likely Fury’s next challengers, Arum named Ajagba, Oscar Rivas, and Agit Kabayel as the names they are looking at.
“Yeah, those are the names,” Arum told Tidesports source “It’s not rocket science.
“Go to the 15 names on the WBC list, 10 of them are not available because they are scheduled to fight within the next month or the next two months, they’re not available.
“You mentioned three of the five; there’s Efe Ajagba, Agit Kabayel, Rivas is there and there are two others.
“We will have to pick out, see who is available, and pick it out. Rivas and Efe are Top Rank fighters and I’m sure we could arrange for them to be available if that’s who was chosen.
“I’ve got to talk to Frank and to Tyson.”
Ajagba remains unbeaten in his professional fights with Total fights 14 wins from 14 fights and 11 of them came via technical knockout.
The 26-year-old also holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring one second after the opening bell.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain
- Sports2 days ago
NPFL: Adamu Promises To Score More Goals
- Sports4 days ago
Former NFF Chief Dies At 87
- Sports4 days ago
PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules
- Politics4 days ago
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
- Business4 days ago
We Are Not In Deficit -Ex- PH Club Boss …Denies Changing Name
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond SARS Ban
- Sports4 days ago
I Have No Worries About CAF’s Requirements – Eguma