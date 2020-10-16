News
INEC Fixes Date For 2023 Presidential Poll …Says Electoral Process Too Expensive, Backward
The 2023 presidential election would hold on February 18, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed.
The Chairman of the commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this, yesterday.
In his goodwill message at the inauguration of the special ad-hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, the INEC chairman told members of the House of Representatives that there are about 855 days left for the next general election.
The boss of the electoral umpire also described the electoral process in Nigeria, as too anachronistic, cumbersome, and expensive.
He called on the House to expedite action on the review process to effect key reforms in the electoral system.
Yakubu said, “There must be a way either by an amendment to the Electoral Act or the Constitution to give effect to the Electoral Offences Tribunal. You can’t have a flourishing democracy in which laws are violated with impunity and nothing happens. So, there must be a mechanism by which this must be addressed.
“Our elections are too manual, too expensive, too cumbersome. Too archaic. The law says we must write the results manually; collate them manually from the unit level to the wards to the local governments, to the state, and the national in terms of a presidential election. The encumbrance of the deployment of full technology in elections should be removed.
“Let me remind this meeting that, before the 2019 general election, the national election was fixed on February 18, 2023. That means that from today to the 2023 general elections, we have exactly 855 days.
“I am not reminding members of the National Assembly that their tenures will soon come to end. But the truth is that there has to be a certainty. So, between now and the next general elections is 855 days. So, you have very little time for the Constitution amendment”, Yakubu added.
Rivers Professionals Hail Wike’s Dev Strides
The leadership of Rivers Professionals Forum (RPF) has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for what they described as his audacious efforts to transform the lives of Rivers people.
They expressed their commendation after inspecting some on-going projects in the state.
The Leader of the forum, Hon. Enemi George, said it was baffling to see Governor Wike developing the state fearlessly in the face of dwindling revenue accruing to the state.
George, who is also the member representing Asari-Toru Constituency Two in the Rivers State House of Assembly, noted that the governor has remarkably achieved the urban renewal programme intended to restore the lost glory of Port Harcourt.
“We have gone to the various sites. We have seen and can measure the extent of work that has been done.
“What we have seen today can best be described as an infrastructural revolution. We saw five iconic flyover bridges going on at the same time. The Rumuogba flyover bridge is the longest of such flyovers in the state.
“This is an audacious effort to transform the lives of Rivers people. What is shocking is that it is happening at a time the revenue from federal allocation to the state is dwindling.
“As professionals in the state, we are non-state actors. We believe that we are part of a system, and we want to see a system that works.
“We are seeing massive projects and real investment in the lives of our people. We are happy with what we have seen. The governor has done very well”, he said.
On his part, Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Prince Nyekwere described as awesome the accommodation facility provided by the Rivers State Government on owner-occupier basis for judges.
“With this, they will concentrate on their jobs. This will reduce a lot of pressure on them. Any judge that lives here and is worth his salt will give quality judgment”, he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Okrika Branch, Golden Tamuno, said the projects were people-oriented and would address critical socio-economic challenges.
“The flyover bridges, Mother and Child Hospital, and the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters are critical projects.
“The very essence of the existence of a city is to have the convenience to move around and retire home in good time. Road network is part of the indices of a civilised society.
“This is taking away pressure from the corporate bodies, private individuals, and from those who do not have vehicles. This is what makes life worth living, and businesses to thrive.
“About the houses built for judges, it will actually encourage the Bench to do their work with rest of mind. With it, they can and should deliver justice on time.
Mrs. Sophia Harry, who is a safety professional, noted the safety standards in all the projects inspected.
She commended the governor for insisting that such provisions be put in place for the overall good of the people.
The Rivers Professionals inspected the Rebisi, GRA Junction, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover projects, Mother and Child Hospital, and the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters.
Other projects inspected include, the urban renewal programme at the Old and New Government Reservation Areas in the state capital.
2021 Budget Scales Second Reading In Senate
The 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.08trillion, yesterday, scaled second reading in the Senate.
This followed a three- day debate on the general principles of the budget of “Economic Recovery and Resilience” presented to a joint session of the National Assembly, penultimate Thursday.
During the period, senators took turns to appraise the strengths and weaknesses of the Bill.
Some senators were particularly worried about the amount for debt service in the 2021 budget put at N3.124trillion and the proposal to finance the budget deficit through borrowing to the tune of N5.20trillion.
Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, threatened to deny funds to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, that fail to adhere strictly to the 2021 budget defence timetable.
Lawan, who revealed that the budget defence would commence, next Tuesday, also said the exercise would end in the first week of November.
He pointed out that ministers were expected to appear in person for the budget defence, warning that ministers who failed to appear within the stipulated time frame would not get allocation for their ministry.
Lawan recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly, penultimate Thursday, had directed that ministers should come in person for the budget defence.
He noted early consideration and passage of the 2020 budget, which returned the country’s budget cycle to January – December, has significantly boosted the implementation of this year’s budget.
On funds generated by agencies of government, Lawan faulted the country’s low revenue earnings due largely to the failure of revenue agencies to remit all funds realized to the Federation Account after collection.
He advocated for improved revenue generation, collection and remittance methods as a way of increasing the nation’s revenue profile.
The 2021 Appropriations Bill, which passed the second reading, was referred by the Senate President to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative work.
The committee, which is chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano North), was given four weeks to report back to the Senate.
Barau later told reporters that his committee has proposed to submit its report to Senate in plenary on November 3, 2020.
He spoke while outlining the timetable for the budget defence by MDAs at a press briefing.
Barau said the committee would adhere strictly to the timetable, and urged all MDAs to keep to the schedule.
Similarly, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said, yesterday, that the early consideration and passage of the 2020 budget which returned the country’s budget cycle to January – December, has significantly improved the implementation of this year’s budget.
Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja on the third-day debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriations Bill, Lawan said that the country’s return to the January to December budget cycle is a major achievement under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ninth Assembly.
Speaking further, the President of the Senate said that the low implementation which characterised previous budgets has been significantly improved upon as evidence in the 2020 budget in which ministries have so far recorded between 50 and 75 percent implementation rates on capital projects across the country.
Lawan said, “In the last three days, we’ve witnessed submissions raising issues about the budget estimates presented to us by Mr. President. This is in continuation of our efforts to ensure the desirable cycle that we have taken the annual budget to (January – December) will be a legacy.
“This will be our legacy as the 9th National Assembly and the legacy of Mr. President.
“We have been able to do this together and there’s definitely a difference in the implementation of the 2020 budget compared to the others.
“Some Ministries and projects have received up to 75 per cent funding. There’s none that has received less than 50 percent.
“While this may not be exactly what we want, it is still an improvement and we will continue to urge the executive to implement the budget up to 100 per cent.
“But I believe that we have seen the benefit of passing the budget in good time, and this is something that we will continue to do.”
On monies generated by agencies of government, the President of the Senate who faulted the country’s low revenue earnings on the failure of revenue agencies to remit all sums to the Federation Account after collection, however, advocated for improved revenue generation, collection, and remittance methods as a way of shoring the nation’s revenue figures.
Lawan said, “Like all of us, I also have some observations. Firstly, I think our revenue generation, collection, and remittances need to be better.
“There are many agencies of government that are supposed to be generating revenues and they do so, but they don’t remit all that they are supposed to,” he said.
The Senate President announced that the relevant committees would interface on a monthly basis with revenue-generating agencies to evaluate their performance and device ways on how the same can be improved where they underperform or fail to meet revenue targets.
According to him, doing so would reduce the deficit contained in next year’s budget and subsequent ones, as well as reduce Nigeria’s dependence on loans to finance capital projects which the country direly needs.
He said, “When we are able to get more revenues, we will reduce the deficit, because this budget has a big deficit, and this is because we simply have no resources as of today and we need to have our infrastructure in place.
“So, the issue is for us to diversify the funding and finances of the projects. We may not do completely without borrowing, but we could do diversification of the sources of funding. We could go for Public-Private Partnership like many senators have suggested, so that we reduce the necessity to borrow.
“Whatever it takes, we have to provide infrastructure in this country, otherwise, we would never move beyond where we are.”
The Senate President while underscoring the importance of oversight by the National Assembly, harped on the need for the Federal Government to cut down on the cost of governance by merging some of its agencies.
“The responsibility of the National Assembly or Parliament is that whatever we appropriate is properly, economically, and efficiently applied. This is an oversight function that we must continue to do.
“Before we pass the 2021 budget, we should be able to know how much of 2020 has been implemented. This is because some projects need to be rolled over to 2021, and we need to know the extent to which they have been funded in the 2020 financial year.”
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives may compel itself, to subject yearly national budgets to public scrutiny, it was learnt, yesterday.
The House is considering a Fiscal Responsibility Act Amendment Bill, 2020.
The Legislative instrument, sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Mzondu (PDP-Benue), seeks to alter the original law, to allow for estimates from the president to undergo public scrutiny before implementation.
The Bill, amends Section 11 of the Principal Act, to assert the phrase “open to the public, the press and any citizen, or authorized representative of any organisation, group of citizens, or community, immediately after the word shall of that section.
“Section 13 of the Principal Act, is amended in subsection 2(a) by deleting the word May, in the first line of that paragraph and replacing it thereof, with the word ‘Shall’.
“Section 2(a) of Section 13 of the Principal Act, is further amended by inserting the word communities immediately after the word citizens in the provision to that subsection.
“Section 49 Subsection 2 of the Principal Act, is amended to read as follows: ‘The National Assembly shall ensure transparency during the Principal Act preparation and discussion of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, Annual Budget and Appropriation Bill, by making consultations open to the public, the press and any citizen or authorized representative of any organisation, group of citizens or community’.”
The explanatory part of the Bill states that: “This Bill, seeks to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 to make it mandatory for open consultations with the public and all interested Nigerians during the preparation and discussion of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, Annual Budget and the Appropriation Bill and ensure participatory and Inclusive Budget Process in Nigeria”.
The House, on Wednesday, referred to its Committee on Appropriations, estimates of the 2021 Budget, as presented to a Joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, penultimate Tuesday.
Committees of the House, are expected to start receiving inputs from ministries and agencies of government, next week.
Convene Meeting Of All Stakeholders Now, Govs Tell IGP
The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have thrown their weights behind the scrapping of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, following instructions from President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governors, who unanimously supported the Inspector General of Police for disbanding SARS, however, endorsed plans by the police top echelon to carry out far-reaching reforms geared towards greater effectiveness, accountability and transparency, just as they called for increased regularity in the meetings of the Nigeria Police Council in order for it to effectively carry out its regulatory and supervisory roles in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The governors also stressed that policing in Nigeria must ensure freedom for all Nigerians to carry out their lawful and legitimate businesses anywhere in the country without fear of harassment, intimidation or molestation.
According to the governors, the IGP must as a matter of urgency, fish out all police officers who participated in the abuse or actions that might have led to injury or the death of innocent citizens, with a view to bringing them to book and that other Nigerians who have been adversely affected by police brutality or other actions that were injurious to them or their loved ones, should be compensated.
They resolved that each State will set up a panel for compensation to all victims and see to it that the necessary compensation is made to those who deserve them.
Rising from the 19th Teleconference Meeting, the governors, however, kicked against the establishment of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, arguing that the timing was inauspicious against the backdrop that the mood of the nation negates it, and may understandably be misinterpreted as a surreptitious move to dress FSARS in another garb.
In a communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governors have called on the IGP to as matter of urgency, convene a meeting of all stakeholders and agree on a format of engagement with all state officials in order to address concerns.
They have also resolved that state leadership should meet simultaneously nationwide, to address matters arising, even as they emphasized that reforms must include the training and retraining of operatives on the rules of engagement with the general public, adding that throughout the reform process, the room for consultation may include sessions and direct feedback from the public, stressing that there is no single solution that applies to all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
The communique read, “Governors were unanimous in their support for the IGP and endorsed his plan to carry out far-reaching reforms geared towards greater effectiveness, accountability and transparency.
“Members called for increased regularity in the meetings of the Nigeria Police Council in order for it to effectively carry out its regulatory and supervisory roles as contained in the Nigerian Constitution.
“On the IGP’s plan to create SWAT, governors stated that even though the effort might be necessary and in good faith, they argued that the timing is inauspicious as the mood of the nation negates it and may understandably be misinterpreted as a surreptitious move to dress FSARS in another garb.
“Governors agreed that there was need for greater consultation with the public before any decision is taken.
“Governors advised the IGP to immediately convene a meeting of all stakeholders and agree on a format of engagement with all state officials in order to address concerns; and that state leadership should meet simultaneously nationwide, to address matters arising.
“Governors emphasized that reforms must include the training and retraining of operatives on the rules of engagement with the general public.
“Policing in Nigeria must ensure freedom for all Nigerians to carry out their lawful and legitimate businesses anywhere in the country without fear of harassment, intimidation or molestation.
“Governors advised that throughout the reform process, the room for consultation may include sessions and direct feedback from the public, stressing that there is no single solution that applies to all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
“Governors were unequivocal that all police officers who participated in the abuse or actions that might have led to injury or the death of innocent citizens must be fished out and brought to book while other Nigerians who have been adversely affected by police brutality or other actions that were injurious to them or their loved ones, should be compensated.
“Each state is to set up a panel for compensation to all victims and see to it that the necessary compensation is made to those who deserve them. This must be systematically done to ensure that nobody, who deserves to be compensated, is left out.
“The forum directed its Secretariat to work with the police authority to develop a framework for setting up a panel of enquiry across all states to determine claims and compensation.
“Governors are aware that some states have already started engaging protesters, and urged all states that have not commenced same to invite all stakeholders in the matter to resolve these issues.
“Members also recommended that the IGP, the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Council should immediately review the Remuneration and Emoluments of police officers and explore ways to fund this in order to incentivize and motivate police officers who have pledged themselves in service of the country.
“Governors enjoined the IGP to be ready to forge stronger partnerships with State governments and the civil society to improve civil relations between the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Public.”
The governors had in a statement, last Tuesday, summoned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to a meeting, yesterday, to brief the State Chief Security Officers on protests against SARS which technically started since 2017.
