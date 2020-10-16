Niger Delta
Gunmen Abduct Journalist’s Wife In C’River
The wife of The Sun Newspaper Correspondent in Cross River State, Mrs Uduak Judex Okoro, has been reportedly kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.
Mrs Okoro was said to have been kidnapped on Tuesday by 8pm around Big Qua Town in Calabar Municipal Local Government Area of the State.
The husband, Mr Judex Okoro, who is the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel confirmed the ugly incident to his colleagues in Calabar.
He said, this is one incident too many, noting that the wife had earlier been kidnapped four years ago, “All relevant security operatives have been informed,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the abduction of Mrs Uduak Judex Okoro, wife of the State Correspondent of The Sun Newspaper.
A niece to the abducted woman, Blessing, who was with the journalist’s wife, was said to have escaped during the ensuing confusion.
Speaking, the Chairman of the NUJ in the State, Comrade Victor Udu, described the abduction as unfortunate, adding that it was an attempt to intimidate members of the pen profession and charged security agents to wake up to their responsibility.
“This is one kidnap too many, and I know the abduction of Mrs. Uduak Okoro is to intimidate Journalists but I promise them that we will continue to do our work without fear or favour.
“I hereby call on security men in the state to wake up to their responsibility. Our security agents should ensure the woman is released unhurt. Let me also advise our colleagues to be more cautious as the men of the underworld are now on the prowl,” Udu stated.
In a chat, Okoro, who is also the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, said it was the second time in the last four years that his wife had been abducted, saying he had reported the matter to law enforcement agencies.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, said security had been beefed up around the metropolis and that the police would ensure Mrs Uduak is released as soon as possible.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
NGO Advises Women On Early Detection Of Cancer
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Care and Development Centre (CADEC) in partnership with Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State chapter, has advised women in the State on the need for regular examination of their breasts for early detection of breast cancer.
The Director of CADEC, Rivers State chapter, Mrs Rhoda Omorodion, gave the advice during the campaign for Cancer Control (C4) outreach and self examination yesterday at the Port Harcourt Railway, Mile 1 Market, Diobu, Port Harcourt.
She explained that, early detection of breast cancer is very important for human beings, saying that breast cancer is not only for women alone but that it also affects men.
“We carry outreach in the market for women to understand and key into breast cancer examination.
Breast cancer is real, women should key into the self breast examination which is now the standard practice of examining the breasts on their own”, Mrs Omorodion stated.
She said, the total statistics of women that die of breast cancer is alarming, adding that early detection is key.
The director further explained that, some of the market women find it difficult to understand the importance of self examination, noting that, they will still create awareness for them to understand.
“Every woman is at risk of breast cancer, therefore, let us save lives,” she said.
Speaking after the examination, Mrs Susan Akaraka, a trader in the market appreciated God for giving the NGO the direction to embark on the campaign.
According to her, she was looking forward to where she will have the examination free, today, God has done it,” she stated.
She used the medium to advise other women to go for self examination.
The highpoint of the programme was free examination and giving out of flyers to market people and the programme was supported by Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO).
Kiadum Edookor
Bayelsa Moves To Mitigate Effects Of Flooding
The Bayelsa State Government has sympathised with residents of the state over the impact of the rising floods, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate its devastating effects on the people.
The government gave the assurances, Wednesday, during its eighth State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
A statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, said that the deputy governor stressed that the government was aware of the difficulties being experienced by the people of the state as a result of the flood, which has become a perennial problem due to climate change.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo also appealed to Bayelsans to exercise patience with the state government over the inconveniences being experienced as a result of the ongoing expansion of the Etegwe Round About.
He said the difficulties being experienced today was a necessary sacrifice which the entire state would benefit from when the project was completed within the shortest possible time.
“His Excellency wishes to empathise with all Bayelsans, especially those who have been directly and indirectly affected by the ravaging flood. Reports available are that quite a number of our communities are now under water”, he said.
“The Government of Prosperity is quite aware of the pains you are passing through and so we must all be our brothers’ keepers by walking through this trying times together so that at the end of the day, we will do the best we can to assuage the pains our brothers and sisters are facing now”, he added.
“We also want to use this opportunity to empathise with Bayelsans who are having some horrible times as a result of the construction going on at the Etegwe Round About. It is a temporary setback. So, we want to urge Bayelsans to give us the benefit of the doubt and endure with us”, he noted.
On the forthcoming Senatorial by-elections in Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts, he called on the people of the state to shun violence, stressing that politics should unite and not divide us.
He recalled with sadness the bloodbath in Nembe in the run-up to the November 2019 governorship election and urged the people of the state to avoid a recurrence.
Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, said council directed the Commissioner for Environment in conjunction with a technical team to assess the impact of flood across the state with a view to providing immediate and long term relief to cushion the menace.
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ayibaina Duba, has said that the State Executive Council has also concluded plans to standardise abattoirs in the state as a means of improving their sanitary conditions and protecting Bayelsans from consuming unhealthy meat.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Monarch Hails EU, World Bank Over SEEFOR Projects
The Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Acheseinimie Frank, has commended the World Bank/European Union (EU) for embarking on people-oriented projects in the state.
King Frank made the commendation during the commissioning of teachers quarters and water borehole project executed under the Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project by the Rivers State Government in collaboration with the World Bank/European (EU) at Koko Ama Bolo Kingdom in the local government area.
He said the projects were long overdue and would promote high standard of education as well as check the spread of water borne diseases in the Kingdom.
“The project is very dear to the Bolo Kingdom. It will be made to serve the interest of the people,” the King said.
He also said the community would demand for more SEEFOR projects.
Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Eluka Tasie Amadi, has called for the judicious use of both the teachers’ quarters and the water borehole.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CPDSPIU), Rivers SEEFOR, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule, said judicious use of the projects would inspire the World Bank/European Union to bring more micro projects to the state.
“I want to remind the people of this community that one of the ways to make the donor agencies especially the World Bank and European Union happy is to ensure that these projects are adequately utilised, sustained and protected from being vandalised.”
He listed the benefits of the teachers quarters which according to him, will under all normal circumstances boost the morale of both the teachers and pupils in any given schools in that area.
“The reasons being that it will reduce the stress the teachers face when living far away from the school environment. It will also curb the burden of lack of decent accommodation and reduce the menace of high rent suffered by teachers today,” he said.
Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, Navy Capt Victor Erasnus (rtd), described the World Bank and European Union as co-partners with the Rivers State Government in the development of the state.
