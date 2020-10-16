Politics
Ezekwesili Advocates Politics Of Good Governance, Transparency, Strong Institutions
A former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has called on political leaders in Nigeria to practise politics that promote good governance through transparency, sound policies and strong institutions.
Ezekwesili, also a former Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in 2019, made the call on Wednesday while speaking at a webinar tagged: “Fix Politics”.
The Tide source reports that a former Minister of Information, Mr Frank Nweke Jnr; a former Presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Prof. Remi Sonaiya and Seun Onigbinde of Budgit, were among other speakers.
Ezekwesili said that the country needed a kind of politics that promotes good governance through transparency, sound policies and strong institutions.
She said that such politics should “satisfy the common good” in order to improve the wellbeing of citizens.
According to her, such politics is the type that encourages investment in public goods and services as well as for a strong private sector to drive the economy.
She said the idea of “Fix Politics” came out of the findings that indeed, politics was fundamental to the economic performance of any country.
Ezekwesili said structural problems required structural solutions, adding that there was need to mobilise people to collectively demand for a new Constitution as well as political and economic restructuring of Nigeria.
“Only the Nigerian citizens working together can compel the three arms of government, the executive, the legislature and judiciary to respond urgently and avert the imminent collapse of Nigeria into a failed state,” she said.
Reps Inaugurate Special C’ttee To Review 1999 Constitution
The House of Representatives has inaugurated a special committee to be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase, to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Speaking at the ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said that the 9th House of Representatives had continued to prove to be a catalyst for positive change and development in the country.
Osinbajo said that his presence at the event, underscores the importance the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration attached to the review of the Constitution.
Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo said that the review would be able to address societal issues and propel the nation toward greatness.
“Looking at the leadership, membership and composition of the committee, it is my firm conviction that the committee will discharge its mandate excellently by liaising with relevant government agencies, civil society organisations and multinational agencies to achieve a wholesome amendment of the Nigerian Constitution.
“This administration places a high premium on a harmonious relationship with the legislature; let me assure you that the Executive will give complete cooperation to the committee by giving appropriate suggestions, recommendations and finally assent at the end of the process,” he said.
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, said as Nigeria continued to grow, adapting to new realities and overcoming challenges, the laws that govern the nation must also change.
According to him, “it is in a bid to achieve for ourselves and our children a more perfect nation that we gather ever so often to review the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“When you ask me what the state of our nation is, the honest answer is this: we are in a fight for the very survival of our country and the continuation of the Nigerian project.
“Recent global developments have exposed all our systemic weaknesses so that we can no longer pretend to ourselves that things are on an even keel and slow progress is enough to get us to where we ought to be yet are still so far away from”,.
“This 9th House of Representatives has since committed to the cause of reform; our commitment must neither waver nor wane on the matter of thoughtful and fair overhaul of our nation’s Constitution.
EndSARS: NASS To Ensure Implementation Of Protesters’ Demands
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the National Assembly will ensure that the five demands made to the Executive by EndSARS protesters are implemented.
Lawan gave the assurance yesterday at plenary after the Senate was briefed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North) on the intervention by the leadership to wade into the matter.
Giving details of the meeting between the Senate delegation and the protesters, Abdullahi said, “We met with a view to pacifying the protesters and also extending our commiseration with them over what happened.
“They explained that in the course of their peaceful demonstration, they were accosted by some hoodlums, who they alleged were directed by the police to attack them; and how they were able to weather the storm and assemble at the National Assembly to inform us of their travails.
“We sympathised with them and received the oral complaints that they wanted to present to the National Assembly.
“They complained of damage to their vehicles, and some physical injuries that some of them sustained. Fortunately, there were no major injuries or even violent death.
“We implored them to submit a catalogue of their complaints and the damages or injuries that were inflicted upon them, so that these can be conveyed to the appropriate authorities for interventions,” Lawan said.
INEC To Distribute Sensitive Materials For Imo North By-Election, Oct 28
The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, says the commission will commence distribution of sensitive materials for Imo North senatorial by-election on October 28.
Ezeonu made this known while speaking at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at Okigwe Local Government Council Hall, yesterday.
He said the materials would be sent to all the local government areas and wards in Imo North on October 28 from the different Registration Area Centres (RAC) in the zone.
Ezeonu told the stakeholders that new strategies had been introduced for the election in line with COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that an election viewing portal would be created from which the electorate could view election results.
He said that the commission would engage no fewer than 3,000 ad-hoc workers for the election.
The Imo REC said that an application existed that could enable iPad users to snap and send reports to portals in the situation room alongside phone numbers provided for WhatsApp.
