Business
External Reserves Drop By $50.84m In 10 Days
Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $50.84 million from $35.75 billion as of October 2 to $35.69 billion as of October 12, figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have revealed.
The CBN disclosed that the reserves, which had continued to rise and fall in recent weeks, stood at $35.67 billion as of September 1 and rose to $35.81 billion as of September 17.
The reserves rose by $65m from $35.59 billion as of August 20 to $35.66 billion as of August 27.
It had earlier lost $278.91 million from $35.87 billion on July 29 to $35.59 billion on August 19 after which it returned to a growth path.
The CBN stated in its monthly economic report for May that, “Nigeria’s international reserves decreased marginally from $36.43 billion at end-April to $36.19 billion at end-May 2020.
“The net decrease in reserves was due to the sales of foreign exchange at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales and Investor and Exporter windows as well as payments to external creditors.
“Thus, the level of import cover for goods and services, decreased from 4.0 months in April to 3.9 months in May 2020, but remained above the IMF threshold of 3.0 months.
“A comparative analysis of reserves per capita in May 2020 showed that Nigeria’s reserves per capita was $176.58, compared to $889.73 for South Africa, $491.10 for Angola, $218.94 for Egypt and $24.10 for Ghana.
The CBN had stated in its report on ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’ that external reserves were expected to lie between $29.9 billion and $34.3 billion by 2020 ending.
Business
Petty Traders Take Over Park In PH
The popular Mile Three Motor Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now been taken over by petty and bush market traders.
Rather than the loading and offloading of passengers and goods which it is meant for, the motor park now plays host to petty traders who have turned the place into a hub of buying and selling.
Our correspondent who visited the park on Wednesday reports that more than 60 percent of the entire space for loading and offloading of passengers have been taken over by petty traders.
Spaces that were allocated to some transport lines like the Iwofe, Obelle and Ibaa are unimaginably now being occupied by bush market traders.
The Tide learnt from some of the drivers at the park that the development had been going on for some time now, even before the Coronavirus lockdown that affected park operations in the state.
Further investigations by The Tide show that some of the street traders affected by the State government’s policy against street trading and illegal motor parks have found a new haven in some of the major parks across the state.
Some of the drivers, who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity complained that they had raised several opposition to the illegal occupation of the park by traders to no avail.
According to them, the non-response of the park management to restore the park to its original use has forced many drivers to relocate to others places like Rumuokoro, for business.
Our correspondent reports that while many drivers that are still operating in the park are now competing with traders for space, some others have resorted to picking and dropping passengers by the roadsides. An Ibaa/Obelle bound passenger and elder in one of the white garment churches who gave his name as John Nnordim, described the situation at the park as very unfortunate and an eyesore.
In his words, “You people are saying 60 percent of the entire space have been taken over by pretty traders; what I am seeing here is 80 percent being taken over by them. Is this what this motor park has turned out to be?
“I think the government should wade into this matter and should not keep quiet to see things go bad. Government’s attention should be drawn to what is going on in this place so as to restore the dignity of this park”.
When The Tide visited the office of the Park Chairman, Mr Glory Nnorkam, for comments, it was gathered that he was away for other engagements.
Collins Walter
Business
External Reserves Drop By $50.84m In 10 Days
Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $50.84 million from $35.75 billion as of October 2 to $35.69 billion as of October 12, figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have revealed.
The CBN disclosed that the reserves, which had continued to rise and fall in recent weeks, stood at $35.67 billion as of September 1 and rose to $35.81 billion as of September 17.
The reserves rose by $65m from $35.59 billion as of August 20 to $35.66 billion as of August 27.
It had earlier lost $278.91 million from $35.87 billion on July 29 to $35.59 billion on August 19 after which it returned to a growth path.
The CBN stated in its monthly economic report for May that, “Nigeria’s international reserves decreased marginally from $36.43 billion at end-April to $36.19 billion at end-May 2020.
“The net decrease in reserves was due to the sales of foreign exchange at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales and Investor and Exporter windows as well as payments to external creditors.
“Thus, the level of import cover for goods and services, decreased from 4.0 months in April to 3.9 months in May 2020, but remained above the IMF threshold of 3.0 months.
“A comparative analysis of reserves per capita in May 2020 showed that Nigeria’s reserves per capita was $176.58, compared to $889.73 for South Africa, $491.10 for Angola, $218.94 for Egypt and $24.10 for Ghana.
The CBN had stated in its report on ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’ that external reserves were expected to lie between $29.9 billion and $34.3 billion by 2020 ending.
Business
NCC Prepares To Test Safety Of 5G
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working in partnership with stakeholders to ensure the safety of 5G networks in Nigeria in preparation for the launch of the technology.
The Executive Vice President of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the government had started working on a policy that would drive the deployment of 5G.
The NCC boss spoke at a tech forum themed ‘Multi-stakeholder approach to National Recovery Post-Pandemic’ on Wednesday.
Danbatta who was represented by the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Bako Wakil, said the commission would carry out an environmental impact analysis on the use of 5G and the electromagnetic fields impact on humans in Nigeria.
“Once this is done, Nigerians can safely utilise 5G and reap all the economic, human and material benefits of 5G,” he assured.
The Global System for Mobile Communications Association had predicted that seven African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, would have commercial 5G services by 2025.
Danbatta said that the economic benefits to 5G to Nigeria, post-coronavirus pandemic, would be huge as almost all businesses and activities of government were migrating and offering their services online.
According to him, 5G will enable a new kind of network for Nigerians designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.
The EVC noted the technology would accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence applications.
“Nigeria’s vibrant youth population stands to benefit immensely from the deployment of 5G as it will offer technopreneurs, technology enthusiasts, SMEs and tech start-ups the platform to expand and network with other global players on a scale that has never been witnessed before,” he added.
Danbatta said the technology would have a massive impact than previous network generations.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain
- Sports2 days ago
NPFL: Adamu Promises To Score More Goals
- Sports4 days ago
Former NFF Chief Dies At 87
- Sports4 days ago
PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules
- Politics4 days ago
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
- Business4 days ago
We Are Not In Deficit -Ex- PH Club Boss …Denies Changing Name
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond SARS Ban
- Sports4 days ago
I Have No Worries About CAF’s Requirements – Eguma