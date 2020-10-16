Container Traffics Boom At Rivers Port

In a bid to improve maritime activities in the two ports located in Rivers State, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has commis-sioned two new state-of-the-art Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHC) at Onne Port

The company also commissioned two Reach Stackers to boost efficiency and cargo handling operations at the port.

WACT said the additional container handling equipment would further improve the already quick turn-around time for vessels.

WACT, in a statement, said the two mobile cranes and handling equipment were valued at $15 million.

Speaking during the commissioning of the equipment in Onne, recently, the Managing Director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said the latest set of equipment was acquired as part of the terminal’s $100 million investment announced in 2019 to significantly increase the terminal capacity.

“Our equipment and infrastructure upgrade are the key enablers for WACT to better serve her customers.

“Our cranes shall offer improved and higher productivity, which means shorter port stay of vessels, resulting in saving to our liner customers.

“We are now able to handle the next generation and larger gearless vessels”, he said.

Mirza said with the massive investment at the terminal, WACT has established itself as the largest and most efficient container terminal in East Nigeria.

He said the company has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities in the country.

“Our vision is to make WACT the gateway to Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

“We believe this vision can be achieved much earlier if the government can support us by addressing some fundamental challenges like security risk because of piracy, clearance of overtime containers, improving roads and related infrastructure that connect Onne Port to the rest of Nigeria”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, said the deployment of the new MHCs and Reach Stackers by WACT would improve efficiency and aid quick release of cargo at the port, leading to increased revenue for the government.

Represented by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone C, ACG Elton Edorhe, Ali said, “Modern Customs is concerned about trade facilitation around the world. The deployment of these cranes will mean efficiency. More contai-ners will be brought in and handled proficiently and that will increase revenue generation to the Federal Government coffers through Customs.

“Trade facilitation is a process that is all encompassing. It is not only for one organisation. Every stakeholder must be involved. So, we are happy that WACT is doing their part by investing more and commissioning these new equipment.”