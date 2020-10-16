Niger Delta
Bayelsa Moves To Mitigate Effects Of Flooding
The Bayelsa State Government has sympathised with residents of the state over the impact of the rising floods, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate its devastating effects on the people.
The government gave the assurances, Wednesday, during its eighth State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
A statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, said that the deputy governor stressed that the government was aware of the difficulties being experienced by the people of the state as a result of the flood, which has become a perennial problem due to climate change.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo also appealed to Bayelsans to exercise patience with the state government over the inconveniences being experienced as a result of the ongoing expansion of the Etegwe Round About.
He said the difficulties being experienced today was a necessary sacrifice which the entire state would benefit from when the project was completed within the shortest possible time.
“His Excellency wishes to empathise with all Bayelsans, especially those who have been directly and indirectly affected by the ravaging flood. Reports available are that quite a number of our communities are now under water”, he said.
“The Government of Prosperity is quite aware of the pains you are passing through and so we must all be our brothers’ keepers by walking through this trying times together so that at the end of the day, we will do the best we can to assuage the pains our brothers and sisters are facing now”, he added.
“We also want to use this opportunity to empathise with Bayelsans who are having some horrible times as a result of the construction going on at the Etegwe Round About. It is a temporary setback. So, we want to urge Bayelsans to give us the benefit of the doubt and endure with us”, he noted.
On the forthcoming Senatorial by-elections in Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts, he called on the people of the state to shun violence, stressing that politics should unite and not divide us.
He recalled with sadness the bloodbath in Nembe in the run-up to the November 2019 governorship election and urged the people of the state to avoid a recurrence.
Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, said council directed the Commissioner for Environment in conjunction with a technical team to assess the impact of flood across the state with a view to providing immediate and long term relief to cushion the menace.
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ayibaina Duba, has said that the State Executive Council has also concluded plans to standardise abattoirs in the state as a means of improving their sanitary conditions and protecting Bayelsans from consuming unhealthy meat.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
NGO Advises Women On Early Detection Of Cancer
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Care and Development Centre (CADEC) in partnership with Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State chapter, has advised women in the State on the need for regular examination of their breasts for early detection of breast cancer.
The Director of CADEC, Rivers State chapter, Mrs Rhoda Omorodion, gave the advice during the campaign for Cancer Control (C4) outreach and self examination yesterday at the Port Harcourt Railway, Mile 1 Market, Diobu, Port Harcourt.
She explained that, early detection of breast cancer is very important for human beings, saying that breast cancer is not only for women alone but that it also affects men.
“We carry outreach in the market for women to understand and key into breast cancer examination.
Breast cancer is real, women should key into the self breast examination which is now the standard practice of examining the breasts on their own”, Mrs Omorodion stated.
She said, the total statistics of women that die of breast cancer is alarming, adding that early detection is key.
The director further explained that, some of the market women find it difficult to understand the importance of self examination, noting that, they will still create awareness for them to understand.
“Every woman is at risk of breast cancer, therefore, let us save lives,” she said.
Speaking after the examination, Mrs Susan Akaraka, a trader in the market appreciated God for giving the NGO the direction to embark on the campaign.
According to her, she was looking forward to where she will have the examination free, today, God has done it,” she stated.
She used the medium to advise other women to go for self examination.
The highpoint of the programme was free examination and giving out of flyers to market people and the programme was supported by Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO).
Kiadum Edookor
Niger Delta
Monarch Hails EU, World Bank Over SEEFOR Projects
The Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Acheseinimie Frank, has commended the World Bank/European Union (EU) for embarking on people-oriented projects in the state.
King Frank made the commendation during the commissioning of teachers quarters and water borehole project executed under the Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project by the Rivers State Government in collaboration with the World Bank/European (EU) at Koko Ama Bolo Kingdom in the local government area.
He said the projects were long overdue and would promote high standard of education as well as check the spread of water borne diseases in the Kingdom.
“The project is very dear to the Bolo Kingdom. It will be made to serve the interest of the people,” the King said.
He also said the community would demand for more SEEFOR projects.
Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Eluka Tasie Amadi, has called for the judicious use of both the teachers’ quarters and the water borehole.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CPDSPIU), Rivers SEEFOR, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule, said judicious use of the projects would inspire the World Bank/European Union to bring more micro projects to the state.
“I want to remind the people of this community that one of the ways to make the donor agencies especially the World Bank and European Union happy is to ensure that these projects are adequately utilised, sustained and protected from being vandalised.”
He listed the benefits of the teachers quarters which according to him, will under all normal circumstances boost the morale of both the teachers and pupils in any given schools in that area.
“The reasons being that it will reduce the stress the teachers face when living far away from the school environment. It will also curb the burden of lack of decent accommodation and reduce the menace of high rent suffered by teachers today,” he said.
Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, Navy Capt Victor Erasnus (rtd), described the World Bank and European Union as co-partners with the Rivers State Government in the development of the state.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: MWAN Harps On Regular Washing Of Hands
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Edo State Chapter, has stressed the need for regular washing of hands in order to check the spread of Coronavirus.
The state President of MWAN, Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, gave the charge in a statement issued in Benin yesterday.
“This year’s Global Hand Washing Day is very important, following the COVID-19 pandemic stunning the world.
“We were in over 15 schools today to educate the students on the best techniques to use in washing hands.
“Hand-washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick or contacting COVID-19 and it can keep you healthy.
“It can help in preventing the spread of respiratory and diarrheal infections from spreading from one person to the other.
“Germs and viruses can easily be contacted from other people or surfaces when you touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.’’
Urhoghide-Edigin said it can also spread through blowing of nose, coughing or sneezing into hands and then touch other people’s hands or common objects.
“You can help yourself and your loved ones to stay healthy by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs.’’
She said washing of hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs and viruses.
She emphasised that washing of hands has come to stay and must be part of our way of life even in post COVID-19.
