Women Group Seeks Partnership To End Gender-Based Violence

The President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Vetty Agala, has said that the time is ripe to bring their male counterparts on board to end gender-based violence against women in the country.

Agala said this while delivering her presidential charge at the just concluded MWAN Week and its 35th anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt.

She observed that violence against women in the country was on the rise especially, in this period of Cononavirus pandemic across the nation.

The Rivers state MWAN boss, expressed regrets that that such volume of violence could still be recorded against women in Nigeria when the entire world was now sermonising gender friendliness.

To achieve the aim, she revealed that King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka has been adopted by the group as its Men Champion Character.

According to her, the Evo apex King, would be saddled with the task of sensitising women from the period of conception to delivery and immunisation.

She was of the view that since it was almost impossible for the women to record success in certain areas without a strong male character, that even the issue of violence against women would be reduced with the presence of the monarch.

In his acceptance speech, the monarch, promised to work with the group in accordance with the law of the land.

Eke also assured the the Medical Women of going extra mile to ensure that violence against women and related offences were brought to its barest minimum in the state, as he showered praises on the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his determination to give the state a permanent face lift.