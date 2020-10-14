We Are Determined To Conduct LG Polls -Bauchi Gov

Following its earlier promise of making public the names of eligible Igbo sons and daughters for President come 2023, an Igbo group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has shortlisted 10 names for the position.

The group in its last meeting had set up a committee known as the Igbo Presidential Actualisation Committee (IPAC) with a mandate to select worthy Igbo citizens with a view to actualising a Nigeria president of Igbo extraction.

According to a press statement released after their meeting by the the President General, Goodluck Ibem, and the Secretary, General Kanice Igwe, it disclosed that IPAC, after careful deliberations, listed the present Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, World Trade Organisation (WTO) candidate Dr Okonjo-Iweala, former Governor, Anambra State and current Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu as credible candidates.

Others are Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election; Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President; Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State; and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Abia State and present Minister for Science and Technology.

The list also include Chief CBN Onwuasoanya, leader, Better Nigeria for Better People (BN4BP); Chile Eboe-Osuji, a judge of the International Court, Hague; Oby Ezekwesili; and Dr Kema Chikwe, former Minister of Aviation.

The group has noted that the list is not fixed and final as adjustments could be made should there be need for it.

‘Though this list is not fixed and final as adjustment(s) can be made if need be or arises, IPAC shall enter into heightened conversations with the persons here above listed as it will in love and brotherhood extend friendship hand to other regions in this regard and respect,” the group’s statement read.

‘In the meantime, no Igbo son or daughter should consider the post of a running mate to any other candidate anywhere as this could throw spanner in the work IPAC is doing halting progress of the region.

‘This is a serious warning to any sellout as this act will be considered anti-Igbo and pepertrators made to face political ostracism.

‘We wish to inform backseat drivers and any unwilling mind – within and outside the region – to desist from acts capable of derailing the object and Actualization of this project. May God, in His mercies, help Nigeria,’ the group stated.

The group has also written an open letter to former presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubabarka, and former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, perceived to be on the front burner to contest for President in 2023, to support the realisation of Igbo President project.