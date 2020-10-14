Law/Judiciary
Senate Confirms Eight New Supreme Court Justices
The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointments of eight new Supreme Court Justices
President Muhammadu Buhari, had through a letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, penultimate week, asked the Senate to approve the appointment of the eight Justices.
Buhari had said the appointments were based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council.
Buhari had also said his action was, “in pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council according to their ranking and seniority in the Court of Appeal.”
Those confirmed are Lawal Garba, (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M M Saulawa (North West).
Others include Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South South).
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, presented the report of his panel’s screening exercise for Senators’ consideration yesterday.
He said his committee found out that all the Justices were eminently qualified for the exalted positions and that there was no petition against any of them.
Bamidele said their appointment satisfied the requirements of Sections 230(2) and 232(1) and (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
He said: “Upon confirmation of the appointment of the nominees by the Senate, all geo-political zones will be represented by three or four Justices, as the case may be, except the North-Central zone, which will maintain its current two Justices on the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”
Continue Reading
Law/Judiciary
Rivers CP Dismantles FSARS Units
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, has disbanded all Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) structures in the state with a promise to entrench democratic and community policing in the state.
A press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni and obtained by our correspondent in Port Harcourt, yesterday quoted the Commissioner of police, warning officers and men of the command to ensure full compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directives on the dissolution of SARS across the country.
It would be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, had recently banned and dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, and directed all the state Commissioners of Police to implement the directive.
The statement further said that, Mukan announced the dissolution at the end of a meeting with his management team alongside the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Rivers State, Command in Port Harcourt last Monday.
Part of the statement reads: “Accordingly the state Commissioner of Police has directed the Commander to ensure immediate and total compliance with the IGP’s directive by dismantling all SARS structures in the state.
“The CP aligned himself totally with the position of the Inspector General of Police, warned that no stone will be left unturned to enforce full compliance, noting that the decision of the IGP was made in good faith and for the overall interest of the Force and the need to entrench democratic and community policing.
“Recall that in recent times, there have been public outcry and outrage against the activities of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, which concerns drew the attention of the IGP leading to his taking certain germane steps to assuage the feelings of the public, which culminated in the complete dissolution of the outfit on Sunday 11th October, 2020.
“The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the good people of Rivers State, that the dissolution of SARS will not in any way affect the security architecture of the command, as new policing arrangements to address the anticipated gaps resulting from the dissolution will be put in place.
“To this end, the CP wishes to renew the Command’s commitment to ensuring that lives and property of citizens in the State are protected while appreciating the citizens for expressing their concern for a better policing orientation in an organised, patriotic and civil manner.
“Finally, the public, particularly residents of the State are hereby enjoined to continue to support the Police with useful information that will promote security in the State and report any case of non-compliance, infractions, human rights abuses and unprofessional conducts of our men to the following Numbers: ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops — 08033825393
Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134
CP Monitoring Unit — 08035437061
PPRO — 08033396538
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Wants More Police Stations In Omuma
The Eberi Omuma traditional institution has called for the establishment of police stations in the area.
Eze Eberi Ugo IX of Ancient Eberi Kingdom and Paramount Ruler, King (Barr) Onyekachi Amaonwu made the call yesterday at his palace while receiving the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary.
Eze Amaonwu also pleaded with the police authorities to consider his children who applied for police recruitment.
The Monarch said the establishment of police station was long overdue considering the roles the local governemnt area played in the development of the state and beyond.
Eze Amaonwu said we are happy to receive your entourage as the food basket of the state and peace-loving, we will continue to synergise with the police to promote peace, unity and development of communities within the neighborhood. Our peaceful disposition and above all fear of God, has brought development as well peace we are enjoying today, believing with the help of police to sustain it.
He assured that the traditional institution in the area would support the security agents to fight crime.
He said in the history of the local government, the area commander’s visit was the first, hence the need to commend her and encourage her to do more.
Earlier, the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary said she was humbled by the warm reception accorded her by the Eberi Omuma traditional institution and women.
ACP Collins said the familiarization visit was part of Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu’s directive on community policing which the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan had followed to the letter.
She urged the people to remain peaceful, law abiding and cooperative with the police as security of lives and property was everyone’s business.
The area commander said as a way to assist the police, information sharing and surveillance with the public would be needed in combating crime in the grassroots and advised parents to teach their children morals as it would help reduce crime in the society and noted that cultism was on the increase as parents had refused to train their children properly.
Also speaking, the Police Community Relations Chairman (PCRC) in the area, Eze (Dr.) Ogbueri said the six clans in Omuma with the support of Eze Eberi Omuma Ugo IX would be glad if more police stations were created aside the divisional headquarters at Eberi.
Law/Judiciary
Women Group Seeks Partnership To End Gender-Based Violence
The President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Vetty Agala, has said that the time is ripe to bring their male counterparts on board to end gender-based violence against women in the country.
Agala said this while delivering her presidential charge at the just concluded MWAN Week and its 35th anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt.
She observed that violence against women in the country was on the rise especially, in this period of Cononavirus pandemic across the nation.
The Rivers state MWAN boss, expressed regrets that that such volume of violence could still be recorded against women in Nigeria when the entire world was now sermonising gender friendliness.
To achieve the aim, she revealed that King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka has been adopted by the group as its Men Champion Character.
According to her, the Evo apex King, would be saddled with the task of sensitising women from the period of conception to delivery and immunisation.
She was of the view that since it was almost impossible for the women to record success in certain areas without a strong male character, that even the issue of violence against women would be reduced with the presence of the monarch.
In his acceptance speech, the monarch, promised to work with the group in accordance with the law of the land.
Eke also assured the the Medical Women of going extra mile to ensure that violence against women and related offences were brought to its barest minimum in the state, as he showered praises on the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his determination to give the state a permanent face lift.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain
- Sports3 days ago
Former NFF Chief Dies At 87
- Sports3 days ago
PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules
- Politics3 days ago
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
- Editorial3 days ago
Beyond SARS Ban
- Sports3 days ago
I Have No Worries About CAF’s Requirements – Eguma
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Unveil More Legacy Projects
- Featured5 days ago
RSG Lifts Curfew On Bonny Island