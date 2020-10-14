News
Presidential Panel On ENDSARS Okays Protesters’ Demand
Following directives by President Muhammadu Buhari on dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and immediate response to yearnings of citizens, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, convened a meeting with stakeholders, agreeing to meet demands, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.
The meeting, organised by the Office of the Inspector General of Police and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organisations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry and the ENDSARS movement and development partners.
The Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission were also present at the meeting that affirmed that the five-point demands of the protesters and the ENDSARS movement are genuine concerns and will be addressed by the government.
A communiqué issued at the end of the Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), yesterday, said: “Following the public protests regarding various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, there arose the need for stakeholder engagement to build trust and restore public confidence in law enforcement.
“The agitations also brought to the fore, the need to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
News
New PIB: Oil Firms Get Powers Over Host Communities’ Mgt
The new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is seeking to give enormous powers to oil and gas firms operating in the country in the setting up of the proposed host communities development trust, appoint key members of the trust, determine its membership and criteria for their appointment.
In the bill currently before the National Assembly, the oil and gas firms are also to be empowered to suspend or remove members of the Board of Trustees to be set up for the host communities development trust, determine procedures for their meetings and provide regulations guiding their finances, among others.
According to the bill, the objectives of the host communities’ development trust included to finance and execute projects for the benefit and sustainable development of the host communities; undertake infrastructural development of the host communities within the scope of funds available to the Board of Trustees for such purposes; and facilitate economic empowerment opportunities in the host communities among others.
The PIB also requires that a fund, called the ‘host community development trust fund’, be set up, where the settler, also called the oil and gas firm, would contribute annually, an amount equal to 2.5 per cent of its actual operating expenditure in the immediately preceding calendar year in respect of all petroleum operations affecting the host communities for which the applicable host community development trust was established.
The new PIB is seeking to empower oil and gas firms, also called ‘settlers’ in the bill, to incorporate the trust for the benefit of the host communities for which the settler is responsible and also appoint and authorise a body trustees, to be called the ‘Board of Trustees’.
The Board of Trustees, according to the PIB, shall apply to be registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission as a corporate body under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, while its constitution shall contain provisions requiring the settler to determine the Board’s membership and the criteria for their appointment.
However, it added that the membership of the Board of Trustees of the host communities’ development trust shall be subject to the approval of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission or the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, as the case may be.
“The settler shall, in the determination of membership of the Board of Trustees, include persons of high integrity and professional standing, who may not necessarily come from any of the host communities,” the bill said.
The bill further stipulates that the settler shall determine the selection process, procedure for meeting, financial regulations and administrative procedures of the Board of Trustees; the remuneration, discipline, qualification, disqualification, suspension and removal of members of the Board of Trustees; and other matters other than those relating to the operation and activities of the Board of Trustees.
However, it noted that the Commission or the Authority, as the case may be, shall make regulations on the administration, guide and safeguard the utilisation of the trust fund; and have the oversight responsibility for ensuring that the projects proposed by the board of trustees are implemented.
It said: “Each member of the Board of Trustees shall serve a term of four years in the first instance and may be reappointed for another term of four years and no more. The Board of Trustees shall have a secretary, who shall be appointed by the settler to keep the books of the Board.”
Highlighting the duties and functions of the Board of Trustees, the PIB is also proposing that the Board of Trustees shall be responsible for the general management of the host communities’ development trust.
It stated that the Board of Trustees shall be responsible for: “determining the criteria, process and proportion of the host communities’ development trust fund to be allotted to specific development programs; approving the projects for which the host communities development trust fund shall be utilised.
“Providing general oversight of the projects for which the host communities development trust fund shall be utilised; approving the appointment of fund managers for purposes of managing the reserve fund; set up the management committee of the host communities development trust and appoint its members; and determining the allocation of funds to host communities based on the matrix provided by the settler.”
News
Restructuring: Northern Leaders Root For 12-State Structure, 100% Resource Control
For the first time since the agitation for restructuring started, some northern leaders have a made move that is bound to cause cheers among resource control activists in the oil-rich Niger-Delta region.
To make Nigeria viable, the leaders are seeking a return to the 12-state structure of 1967 to be known as regions with full devolution of powers and 100 per cent resource control.
In a memorandum to the National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, the northern leaders, who described themselves as Friends of Democracy, said the 12-state structure ‘’is the most viable option for Nigeria at the moment and in the foreseeable future.’’
The memorandum was signed by Alhaji Othman Tofa; Amb Fatimah Balla; Alhaji Sule Yahaya Hamma; Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed; Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah; Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim; Mai Bilya Bala; Mr. Hubert Shaiyen; Dr Kabir Az-Zubair; Prof Jibrin Ibrahim; and Dr Usman Bugaje.
Going down memory lane, the leaders, who argued the North has not been aloof on restructuring as being painted, said that since 2001 ‘’a new crop of northern intellectuals, technocrats and politicians, have continued to search for a common ground with the rest of Nigeria on restructuring in different ways but the northern effort has been under-reported in the mainstream media, for understandable reasons.’’
Noting that Nigeria, over years, has gone through various forms of restructuring – three regions at Independence, four regions in 1963, 12 states in 1967, 19 states in 1976, 21 states in 1987, 30 states in 1991, and 36 states in 1996, they blamed the dismantling of the 12-state structure for the country’s nagging socio-economic challenges.
‘’The distortion of the 12-state structure by multiplying the states to 19, 21, 30 and 36 was done to appease new minority groups that emerged after state creation, to spread federal largesse more evenly and sometimes for selfish reasons. Today, Nigeria cannot sustain the 36-state structure due to its over-dependence on oil revenues that would continue to dwindle in the coming years,’’ they said.
Arguing that restructuring through multiplication of states produced a Jacobin effect that strengthened federal power relative to the powers of the federating units, and weakened all political groups that are not in control of the centre, the leaders outlined five key principles of restructuring and nine constitutional proposals ‘’to substantially improve and stabilise Nigeria’s federation, cater for the welfare of a large majority of Nigerians and allocate the nation’s resources in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
‘’States must be economically viable and must rely on fiscal resources they generate themselves instead of handouts from the centre.
‘’States must operate in a democratic manner and be run by Chief Executives that are accountable to the people and legislators that are independent.
“States should have the constitutional and legislative powers to determine their internal structures such as the number of local governments they desire.
‘’States must be allowed to determine their own framework and mechanism for the choice of leaders at all levels, which recognises and combines both merit and the need for fair representation of the broad identities that make up the states such as geography, ethnicity, religion, etc.
‘’Balance the distribution of power and fiscal resources between the states and the federation to address the desire for local resource control and the viability of the federation as a whole.’’
Given these principles, the northern leaders proposed the following constitutional amendments: “A return to the 12-state federal structure of 1967.
“The 12 states would be the federating units: The 12 states shall be re-designated as regions and shall have full control of their resources while paying appropriate taxes to the Federal Government.
“The regions shall have the powers to create and maintain local governments as they desire.
“Overhaul the Legislative Lists and reassign agriculture, education and health to the Residual List in which states alone would have competence but the Federal Government would share a regulatory role with the states.
“Mining should be reassigned to the concurrent list with on-land mining under the federating units and off-land mining under the control of the government of the federation.
“Policing should also be reassigned to the concurrent list with only inter-state crime, cyber-crime and international crime under the jurisdiction of the federal police.
“The power of taxation should remain concurrent.
“The Federal Character Principle should be retained and strictly and universally observed; and the current Senate should be merged with the House of Representatives under a unicameral legislature”, they argued.
News
We’ll Make Rivers Varsity Medical College Best, Wike Assures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says his administration woulu University one of the best in the country.
Wike gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by representatives of the Board of the college at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
He stated that government would ensure that students admitted into the college enjoy uninterrupted academic activities.
“The students will not be stagnated because the school will be made fully functional with both infrastructure and learning equipment.
“We are setting up the basic foundation for you to build on. The medical college is my dream and I will provide everything required to make sure it is fully functional.
“It is very expensive to run a medical college but we are not deterred. We shall build the hostels as requested as soon as we get the designs.
“We are making Ashes to Ashes Mortuary to be available for the training of pathologists. The Dental and Maxillo-Facial Hospital will also be part of the college.
“The Mother and Child Hospital is the best health facility now. It will not be run like the regular government hospital. It will be privately managed but will be available to students for their training,” he stated.
Wike noted that the call for university autonomy should also include how to generate funds internally to administer the institutions.
He stated that university managements cannot be asking government for assistance all the time if they manage their internally generated revenue properly.
Commenting on the recent pronouncement by the Federal Government on a new salary scale for teachers, Wike said it would create crisis for the country’s educational system.
He pointed out that it was good to give teachers special attention because of their strategic role in the society but such policy should be properly implemented.
He stated that the clamour for a new revenue formula by states has not received any attention by the Federal Government despite the obvious need for the review.
Instead, he said, the Federal Government was imposing a new financial burden on the states without consulting them.
According to him, while it is good to give teachers a new salary scale, it was also important not to politicise such a sensitive issue.
In his speech, Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu, thanked the governor for his support to the institution.
He noted that with the approval of the governor, the College of Medical Sciences has qualified staff to provide training for students.
“I commend you for solving the problems of staffing. We now have 14 professors, three Readers, 30 senior lecturers, 106 lecturers 1 and 2 plus 74 technicians,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, said recent academic rating has placed the university sixth in the country.
Also speaking, the Provost of the Medical College, Prof Chituru Orluwena, said with the approval granted the college to train medical students, admission would commence this academic session.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain
- Sports3 days ago
Former NFF Chief Dies At 87
- Sports3 days ago
PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules
- Politics3 days ago
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
- Editorial3 days ago
Beyond SARS Ban
- Sports3 days ago
I Have No Worries About CAF’s Requirements – Eguma
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Unveil More Legacy Projects
- Featured5 days ago
RSG Lifts Curfew On Bonny Island