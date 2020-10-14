Editorial
Nigeria @ 60: Time To Restructure
Recently, Nigeria celebrated her diamond jubilee anniversary. This milestone celebration brought to the fore, a furor of agitations from various ethnic groups, religious leaders, regional organs, men of God, and even the ordinary Nigerians for the country to be restructured.
Before independence in 1960, Nigeria had operated a regional-based government, paying to the centre taxes accruing from the commonwealth and natural resources which abound in several parts of the country including the various regions.
Nigeria as a country came into existence in 1914, when the British colonial masters, through amalgamation created a united Nigeria; that is, the unity that has been protected and upheld till date. The administration of Nigeria thereafter was through regional governments, a practice where the regions were autonomous and the centre being co-ordinated by the federal administration that was the structure then.
In 1967, states were created, thereby destroying the regional administration by the military. The military, for purposes of control, made the centre stronger because military administrators for the states were appointed, not elected, by the then Supreme Military Council. The revenue accruing from all the states of the federation became centralised and states were allocated funds for governance through revenue sharing.
The military in 1979 introduced a Constitution for Nigeria, which till date is being used in our democratic administration. The inadequacies and defects of the 1979 Constitution and to date as amended, favoured some ethnic groups, more than others. This situation has created a lot of tension and insecurity in the country, leading to clamour for restructuring of the country.
Some ethnic blocks have taken the demand for autonomy very far and are demanding for separate nations. Better still, many opinion leaders and groups, who still believe in the unity of the country and indivisibility of Nigeria are now asking for restructuring of the country, in the regional form as existed before, posturing that the states in each region should come together and form a regional government.
Other groups are of the opinion that the six geo-political zones of the country as they are today, should be pronounced as regions, so as to exercise the autonomy and powers of the then regional governments.
With this set up, they believe that the Federal Government at the centre will still remain to co-ordinate the regional administrations.
The current tension generated by the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria is more pronounced and more deep-seated, as many Nigerians of high standing as well as responsible groups have become more vocal.
Again, the sheer fact that there are cracks and divisions within the country today may have propelled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to state that “Nigeria may break up if efforts are not made to address the cracks in the nation”.
Interestingly, a highly respected Christian leader in the country, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has equally lent his voice to the clamour for the restructuring of the country. To say that the call for structuring of Nigeria has become more strident in recent times is to state the obvious, as such calls cut across political, ethnic and religious divides.
The Tide believes that going by the mood of the country today, restructuring of Nigeria within the context of justice, equity and fairness is the right way to go. We agree that the strength of the country is the unity of the country; and also that the country’s size and population, coupled with her abundant human and material resources better reinforce the need for the country to remain one and an indivisible entity.
Infact, this sheer fact has made the country to be highly respected globally and this has given us a prominent and strong voice in the comity of nations. Balkanising, splitting and even fragmenting the country along whatever lines to form separate nations would definitely reduce our spheres of influence within the global community, as this has the tendency of whittling down our strength and power in international affairs.
Thus, we think that irrespective of our diversities, the country’s unity is non-negotiable, and this must be brought to bear in all that we do as one people with a common destiny, goals and aspirations. We strongly subscribe to the fact that all sections of this country must be given an equal sense of belonging. In this way, our much-touted unity in diversity will make more meaning. This is key to our sovereignty as a nation.
Nonetheless, restructuring of the country would give the various ethnic groups which are today agitating for secession a sense of inclusion in the affairs of the nation, particularly in the fair distribution of the nation’s resources and our common patrimony. We are confident that if the states as they are today are retained and made to develop in their own pace, the country would be better developed.
Infact, the country should be restructured to include the existing states in the formation of a semblance of autonomous regions with the much-needed economic strength to foster equal development in the country. The Federal Government should, on the other hand, serve as the central government so as to reserve the responsibilities of coordinating the regions to enhance growth and development.
Besides, there is need to create regional administrations, taking into cognizance their comparative strength and advantage over others in trade, commence and industry. In the spirit of true federalism, devolution of powers should be such that more powers are given to regional Houses of Assembly, among other democratic organs of government. Luckily enough, at present, the six geo-political zones in the country have presented a perfect delineation in the restructuring of the country. We recommend this as a perfect and more acceptable regional restructure.
Against this backdrop, therefore, we call on the National Assembly to without hesitation commence deliberations on the restructuring of the nation, so as to save the country from imminent collapse and by so doing restore and promote the nation’s fragile unity. It would not be a bad idea if the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference are revisited and its report released and implemented.
There is also the need for the National Assembly to review and amend the 1999 Constitution to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians today, as the present Constitution does not address the fundamental issues of justice, equity and fairness. There is no doubt that the Constitution is a mere document put together by the Military, and there is no gainsaying that it contains several defects which must be corrected. What Nigerians badly want today is a people’s Constitution, fashioned in accordance with our democratic norms and principles.
Again, the new Constitution must be such that would be able to entrench the cardinal principles of true federalism, devolution of powers and the rule of law.
Everything said and done, we are convinced that the time to restructure the country is now, for Nigeria to still remain a united and indivisible country after 60 years of her independence.
Beyond SARS Ban
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, finally responded to years of protests and spirited agitations by Nigerians against iron-fisted manhandling and murderous indiscretions they had suffered in the hands of his men when he yesterday announced the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs) unit of the Nigeria Police Force in the 36 states and the FCT Commands and ordered the instant redeployment of their men and officers. Only a week ago, he had banned the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical formations from routine patrols and related operations like stop-and-search, road blocks, etc across the country with immediate effect.
In a press statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and released on Sunday, October 4, 2020, the IGP banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squads (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.
“In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorised to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms of approved tactical gear”, it said.
The statement also said that “specifically, the IGP has warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens, particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes, when the need arises”.
While noting that the special units remained critical components of the force in the execution of its duty to confront and contain prevailing and emerging violent crimes in the country, the top Cop himself condemned the unprofessional acts and abuse of human rights perpetrated by his men and therefore ordered his X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to immediately embark on enforcing the ban, among others.
“The IGP has equally warned that, henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioner of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT, as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any misconduct within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR)”, the statement said.
In a swift reaction to the development same day, the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expressed strong disapproval and disgust over the incessant harassment and brutality meted out to innocent and law-abiding Nigerians by operatives of the FSAR, and commended the IGP for the measures announced.
Speaking with State House Correspondents in Abuja, the number two citizen of the country said he was displeased by the way Nigerians, especially young people, were routinely being abused by ‘bad eggs of the force’, describing it as ‘completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians’.
Osinbajo said: “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force”, and declared that “the arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong; it is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted”.
The Vice President disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari himself was worried about the inexcusable conduct, nay misconduct, of the police and desirous of a reform of the force, adding that the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force were intent on ensuring “that everyone of those allegations is properly investigated and those found responsible are prosecuted and publicised so that people know that prosecution has taken place and this is the consequence”.
However, as it turned out, not many Nigerians were pacified and persuaded by the pronouncements of the police hierarchy and the assurances from the highest level of the Federal Government as protests and agitations continued by civil society groups in Abuja and around the country asking for the total disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
While The Tide commends the IGP for the measures taken and appreciates the Federal Government for the strongest possible condemnation and appreciation of the raw deal Nigerians have had in the hands of the police, like most of our countrymen, we do not believe that the dissolution of the controversial unit of the force is the solution to the multi-dimensional issues of brutality and routine abuse of office by the police.
To begin with, IGP Adamu would not be the first of his rank to reprimand and issue directives aimed at curtailing the excesses and brazen abuse of privilege by the men with the mandate to protect lives and property of citizens and maintenance of law and order in the country. If anything, they appear to have progressed in impunity with successive orders that have never been followed through by those dictating the commands.
The Nigeria Police Force is arguably the face of corruption in Nigeria. This sorry state of affairs has come to stick for so long with successive leaderships of the organisation attempting little or nothing to change the outlook and public perception. Human rights abuses and extra judicial killings have since become a daily staple served the citizens by the men and women paid from the state treasury to secure lives and property and ensure orderliness in the society.
This is why we completely agree with the Vice President that the Police in Nigeria needs to be reformed and not just the disbandment of the SARS. In fact, a comprehensive overhaul of the security outfit is long overdue and should not be delayed any further.
Nigerians will like to see properly trained, truly civil, presentable, well motivated, adequately nurtured and cultured and highly professional police personnel, irrespective of rank and position. And while we want to give the IGP the benefit of the doubt and urge him to match his word with action, we believe that the place to begin is to ensure adequate training and proper orientation in the best traditions of people-oriented policing to produce the desired calibre of men and officers that will not continue to be a source of embarrassment and disgrace to the nation and a menace to the citizens.
Ondo Poll: Let The Votes Count
Barring any hitches, the governorship election in Ondo State will hold tomorrow and, as usual, the
people of the state are expected to troop out in their numbers and choose a Governor to pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years.
Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that measures have been put in place to ensure transparent, free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.
This assurance is coming on the heels of the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the President not to succumb to pressure by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the poll in favour of his party.
Like the governorship election in Edo State, conducted a few weeks ago, the stakes are also high.
Reports indicate that there are re-alignments of political forces in the state geared towards reducing the number of contestants for the election. However, three major candidates are squaring up for the spoil in the governorship race. They include the candidate of the APC and incumbent Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu; the Deputy Governor of the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi; and the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.
Nonetheless, the signs emerging from the political landscape in the state are not cheering and encouraging; they are as ominous as they are disturbing. There are reported cases of threats of violence and even vote buying, looming in the political horizon.
An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote, recently raised an alarm that it had identified six local government areas in the state it considered to be flashpoints for possible electoral violence during the election. It alleged in a report that voters’ inducement was rife in those local government areas even as it raised concern that the election might become a replay of an undesirable event, given the attitude of some political gladiators in the state.
According to the group, “While INEC has shown commitment and readiness for the election, key contenders and political actors have advanced narratives that forewarn that there would be breakdown of law and order, including alleged threats to deploy state and non-state instruments of force and armed violence”.
Another group, SING Nigeria equally expressed similar fears, and condemned in strong terms, what it described as money politics and violence, clearly playing out in the state.
The group said in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Idris Usman thus, “Ondo election is just days away and the atmosphere in the state has become tensed with all forms of violent attacks in campaigns. It becomes bothersome that instead of presenting tenable manifestos, policies on reforms needed and even positions on critical issues to the people, campaigns have been turned into a ground for a show of force by various contestants, which have clearly affected negatively the perceptible index of voters’ turnout”.
It was against this backdrop that the candidates of the political parties for the election, including Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, among others, were on Tuesday made to sign a peace accord, as a way of entrenching peace in the state before, during and after the election.
Speaking at the event facilitated by the National Peace Committee headed by no less a personality than former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said, “Without peace, our deployment plans, new innovations in result management, safety of personnel, security of materials and above all, credibility of the election will be undermined”.
Besides, Abubakar had, in a statement issued in Abuja, underscored the need for a peaceful and credible election in the state, noting that, “As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election”.
Furthermore, as a way of creating the enabling environment for a peaceful election, the police hierarchy in Abuja has already deployed over 33,780 personnel to the state to complement those of other security agencies expected to be on duty for the poll.
From all indications, all is now set for the election to hold as planned and The Tide is happy with the various measures that have been put on the ground for smooth conduct of the election.
However, we wish to applaud all the critical stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful, credible, free and fair governorship election in Edo State, a couple of weeks ago. We recommend that the Edo example should be replicated in Ondo State tomorrow.
We are also elated that INEC has already assured that it would improve on its impressive performance in Edo State, and conduct a transparent, credible, free and fair election in the state. There is no gainsaying that tomorrow’s poll is another litmus test for the electoral umpire. It must, therefore, do everything humanly possible to again acquit itself creditably. It should fine-tune its strategies and the electoral process and never compromise.
Again, we are utterly disturbed by the feelers emanating from the state in terms of the conduct of some political gladiators in the state. We wish to remind them that electoral contests are never warfares, where dangerous weapons are deployed to maim and kill opponents . Politics is rather a game, and never a do-or-die contest. It is, therefore, incumbent on the political actors and their political parties to abide by the peace accord they freely signed, and give peace a chance in the state.
We strongly believe that what is paramount now is the development of the state. Every other consideration must be made to take the back seat as the votes of Ondo people should be allowed to count. Nothing must be done to subjugate the will of the people.
The political chips are really down in the state and this is the time for the people to take their political fate in their own hands by massively coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice. They are expected to emulate their counterparts in Edo State who, a couple of weeks ago, defied the odds and spoke with one voice. They must vote their conscience and not sell their votes.
We also advise security agencies deployed for the election to discharge their duties with a high sense of professionalism and, like Julius Caesar’s wife, be above board in all ramifications. This, they can do by playing by the rules.
For other Ondo people, including traditional rulers, neutrality, impartiality and statesmanship are the names of the game. All hands must be on deck to support INEC to get it right. We expect a bloodless and violence-free election tomorrow.
For Hygienic Abattoirs In Rivers
Desperate to check illegal abattoirs and the promiscuous sales of cattle in Rivers State,
the government has decided to take serious steps to squelch the abattoirs that continuously operate as slaughterhouses with effect from October 1, 2020.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, made the astonishing disclosure recently and declared that his ministry would debut the regular inspection of abattoirs and slaughter slabs to effectively ensure that they met the basic standard.
The commissioner further asserted that any slaughterhouse which failed to meet up with the mandatory minimum sanitary benchmark would be shut down. In the first place, we readily acknowledge that there is no action more heartwarming than this. If there is a sub-sector that actively requires soundness of mind it is the abattoirs in the state.
An exquisite example is the Trans-Amadi butchery in Port Harcourt popularly known as Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market and located at the prominent Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout. Established in the late 1980s, the place remains the biggest abattoir in Rivers State.
This abattoir is a directly applicable illustration of the rot in that sub-sector. The filthy atmosphere and rancid belches have rather become a considerable scandal to even the management of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area which controls and collects revenue from users.
The filth therein, no doubt, constitutes grave health concerns to its users and the hundreds of traders and visitors to the market daily. What first engages a guest to the marketplace is the disgusting odour that oozes out, enveloping the entire area. That is the stark reality of our slaughterhouses.
It is for that reason the shrewd move to strategically reposition abattoirs in the state very much agrees with our sentiments. We equally extol plans by the government to build three more slaughter-pens to take the slaughter enterprise closer to the people across the state. We hope all the noble plans announced by the authorities will be backed by very pragmatic steps towards actualisation.
The multiplication of abattoirs is a disconcerting reality not only to the state government but to everyone that lives and does business in the state, especially as it pertains to the health of the entire citizenry. Built on this, it is explicit that meat processing plants need to be established to meet the necessities of the ever-increasing population in the state and, most of all, handle the slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution of meat from animals.
As objectionable features are obliterated from the existing abattoirs, we strongly advise that special vigilance be accorded slaughterhouses outside Port Harcourt, such as Okomoko in Etche, among others, where cows are killed indiscriminately without due inspection.
Indeed, it makes great mental demands how in this dispensation meat butchers use polluted water from stagnant water sources to wash meat for consumption. The same persons utilise plastics and scrap motor tyres to burn animal meat. These insanitary conditions have to be rid of our slaughter environment forthwith.
The ministry can also descend on other marketers of raw foods like cold rooms, poultry, garri, tomatoes, rice, among others, to ensure healthy living. Rivers State must no longer be a domain for the illegal operation of slaughter homes, given that about 30 per cent of health challenges in the state emanate from polluted and contaminated food consumed inadvertently.
Against this backdrop, it is deemed appropriate that a special task force be set up together with a team of inspectors to explore all abattoirs and validate the health status of animals before they are slain and vended to the public. Such a task force, if formed, should be made up of veterinary doctors and their associates in the profession who are experts on animal health and safety.
Equally, there is a special need for synergy among all stakeholders to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations in their day-to-day activities at the abattoirs. In addition, we task members of the cattle market to strictly comply with the rules in their daily transactions, closely unite and take steps to ensure that every animal brought into the state is healthy and fit for consumption.
At the same time, the constant pleas by the butchers and cattle marketers over multiple taxes and levies have to be investigated and addressed. In the end, let only the approved fees and levies be authorised. This way, the usual penchant for cutting corners by butchers may be drastically minimised.
With the foregoing in mind, it is important that the government and people of Rivers State clearly define how they desire abattoirs operating in the state to look like. Hence, the State House of Assembly should urgently propose legislation (if none exists) that underscores, not only the hygiene of slaughtered products, but the strategies for handling and maintenance of all slaughter houses in the state.
