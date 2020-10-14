Monarch Wants More Police Stations In Omuma

The Eberi Omuma traditional institution has called for the establishment of police stations in the area.

Eze Eberi Ugo IX of Ancient Eberi Kingdom and Paramount Ruler, King (Barr) Onyekachi Amaonwu made the call yesterday at his palace while receiving the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary.

Eze Amaonwu also pleaded with the police authorities to consider his children who applied for police recruitment.

The Monarch said the establishment of police station was long overdue considering the roles the local governemnt area played in the development of the state and beyond.

Eze Amaonwu said we are happy to receive your entourage as the food basket of the state and peace-loving, we will continue to synergise with the police to promote peace, unity and development of communities within the neighborhood. Our peaceful disposition and above all fear of God, has brought development as well peace we are enjoying today, believing with the help of police to sustain it.

He assured that the traditional institution in the area would support the security agents to fight crime.

He said in the history of the local government, the area commander’s visit was the first, hence the need to commend her and encourage her to do more.

Earlier, the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary said she was humbled by the warm reception accorded her by the Eberi Omuma traditional institution and women.

ACP Collins said the familiarization visit was part of Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu’s directive on community policing which the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan had followed to the letter.

She urged the people to remain peaceful, law abiding and cooperative with the police as security of lives and property was everyone’s business.

The area commander said as a way to assist the police, information sharing and surveillance with the public would be needed in combating crime in the grassroots and advised parents to teach their children morals as it would help reduce crime in the society and noted that cultism was on the increase as parents had refused to train their children properly.

Also speaking, the Police Community Relations Chairman (PCRC) in the area, Eze (Dr.) Ogbueri said the six clans in Omuma with the support of Eze Eberi Omuma Ugo IX would be glad if more police stations were created aside the divisional headquarters at Eberi.