Niger Delta
Lawmaker Assures Rivers LGA Of Peace
A lawmaker and member representing Oyigbo/Tai/Eleme Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chisom Dike, has said that he has a solution to recurring security challenges in Oyigbo Local Government Area, assuring that he would bring permanent peace to communities bedeviled by incessant communal clashes in the area.
Dike, who made the remarks while speaking with journalists last Monday in an interview at Okoloma-Afam on his development road map for the people, promised to use everything within his power to ensure the local government area enjoys absolute and sustainable peace.
He said he was familiar with causes of communal crises, armed robbery and other cult related activities in the local government area and assured that he would deal with them decisively.
Dike enumerated some of the causes of the recent crises and armed robbery attacks to include “absence of elected and capable leaders who can revamp the dearth state of the local government area, the deliberate failure to maintain previous closed links between the local government, the traditional institutions and the people, and the inexcusable degradation in the relationship between the local government and the law enforcement and security agencies”.
He maintained that all the factors had given room for old grievances over farm lands, chieftaincies and plantain royalties across the local government area to resurrect and given new life.
According to him, we are aware of the crises and the atrocities bedeviling the area for sometimes now and believe that such challenges will be a thing of the past now that the mandate had been entrusted to me for good representation at the Federal House of Representatives.
“We can only hope that by my emergence as representative, I will give a listening ear to the hydra-headed security challenges facing the constituency currently. We cannot be leaders and these atrocities are allowed to continue unabated”, he said.
The Oyigbo political gladiator described as “unfortunate”, a situation where an innocent person would be forced to surrender his or her property to criminal-minded elements at gun point, which had become endemic to a relatively small area of Oyigbo Local Government Area.
He stressed that this was clear proof that the APC- led federal government had abandoned its most basic duties to preserve the lives and property of its citizens, noting that Oyigbo Local Government Area is dear to him and critical to the Nigerian project and therefore cannot be left behind when discussions on Nigeria’s development is being championed.
Bethel Toby
Niger Delta
AIG Tasks Stakeholders On Crime Fighting, Prevention
Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, has stressed the need for collaboration of all stakeholders in fighting and prevention of crime and criminality.
He stated this while playing host to executives and members of the Travel Writers Corps of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, during the group’s formal courtesy call on him in Yenagoa.
“Safe environment is needed for tourism and tourists in the Niger Delta region. Effort is needed from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to security and crime prevention”, he said.
Mr Agbonlahor, added that effective and responsible crime prevention enhances the quality of life of all citizens, with long-term benefits in terms of reducing the costs associated with the formal criminal justice system, as well as other social costs that may result from crime.
According to the police boss, crime can have a very negative impact on tourism promotion, saying there is urgent need for synergy on the part of all stakeholders, including the security community, policy makers and the private sector to collaborate and come up with crime preventive measures to ensure a safe environment for tourists and all citizens.
Speaking as head of the delegation to the zone, the Travel Writers Corps chairman, Mr Piriye Kirayamo, intimated the AIG of a planned tourism safety and security seminar in Yenagoa by the group.
Reacting, the AIG promised to be available to play his role to further enrich the security architecture of the zone.
It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police in a bid to further make policing nearer to Nigerians recently established additional police formations and zones, including zone 16 which has its headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Kiyaramo reiterated that it was necessary to ensure the cooperation of all stakeholders involved in the tourism sector, ranging from local government authorities, community leaders, policy makers, the police and other security agencies, including corporate organizations to make the planned event a success.
“The most significant impact of crime on a tourist destination is the negative image of the destination, which may result in reducing tourist appeal and demand for every destination as a result of negative reports about such destinations”, he said.
“The impact of crime on tourism can be seen at two levels: the macro and micro levels. The impact of crime on the macro level refers to its effects on society in general while on the social community or tourist destination, the impact of crime at the micro level have to do with the effects of crime on individuals. The impact of crime on the micro level is evident in the influence on the behaviour and attitudes of tourists, and their decision to visit or revisit a destination where criminal incidents happen”, he added.
Giving her vote of thanks, Vice Chairperson of the Travel Writers’ Corps, Mrs Pauline Onyibe, commended the AIG for his prompt response to the request for the visit, informing him of his nomination as patron of the body.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
RSG, World Bank, EU Commission Projects In Omuma
The Rivers State Government in collaboration with the World Bank/ European Union (EU), has commissioned three micro projects in Umukikpe Community in Omuma Local Government Area.
The projects are 2500 capacity civic centre, a borehole and street light.
Projects Director, Community Driven Development Social Project Implementation unit of the state Employment and Expendituture for Result (SEEFOR) Project, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said the projects would boost the economy of the community.
Amaewhule, who represented the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Eluka Tasie Amadi particularly said the civic centre would provide a place for social interaction and identification for the people while the borehole would check the spread of water-borne diseases.
“As we all know, electricity is the driving force behind any meaningful development in any community. Electricity is used to pump and store water. It is also used to preserve food and also an instrument for securing our environment’’, he said.
He said the provision of electricity in Umukikpe community would enhance the establishment of barbing saloon, welding and restaurants, adding that these small scale businesses if well managed would reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth.
Amaewhule who said the community was one of the earliest to benefit from the World Bank projects, also called on them to ensure that the projects are protected against vandalsation.
Also speaking, the chairman of Community Project Management Committee (CPMC), Hon. Emma Ozoemenem, said the projects would affect the community positively.
“This project will be of direct help to the community. The construction and completion of the civic centre has made the people of Umukikpe to have a place they can sit comfortably to have our community meetings.
“Elders, women and youth are very happy and proud of it, courtesy of SEEFOR (CDDS-piu)’’, he said.
He said the street light would drive out criminals from the community, while the provision of water would eradicate water-borne diseases.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Delta Warns Against Flouting Of School Resumption Directives
The Delta State Government yesterday warned private school proprietors against flouting its directives on the phased resumption of academic activities in schools across the state.
The government insisted that on no account should any school commence academic activities for the nursery or pre-primary sections until directed otherwise.
While other sections of the school system have resumed academic activities in a phased re-opening strategy following the over six months COVID-19 induced holiday, the government had announced that pre-primary classes would resume next January.
As a result, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, warned that the state government would not hesitate to wield the sledge hammer on any private school that flouts the directive on resumption for nursery classes.
Ukah, in a statement made available in Asaba, said officials of the ministry had been ordered to visit private schools in the state to fish out defaulters.
He noted that the state was implementing phased resumption of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic and critical stakeholders in the education sector are of the opinion that nursery/primary pupils would resume academic activities in January 2021.
Ukah advised parents and guardians not to take their children and wards in the aforementioned classes to school as government has not approved the resumption of academic activities for them.
The Commissioner cautioned private school proprietors who are contravening state government’s directive to retrace their steps or face appropriate punishment.
