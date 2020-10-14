Connect with us

IMF Upgrades 2020 Forecast For Global Economy

The International Monetary  Fund (IMF) is forecasting a somewhat less severe recession than it predicted in June.
The change in the outlook applies to both the global economy and the United Kingdom.
But the IMF says in its new World Economic Outlook that the global economy is still in deep recession and the risk of a worse outcome than in its new forecast is “sizable”.
For Britain, the IMF now predicts the economy will decline by 9.8% this year. The June forecast was 10.2%.
However, the rebound expected next year is also more moderate. In the case of the UK, that downgrade is similar to the upgrade for this year.
The contraction the IMF predicts for 2020 in Britain would be the second deepest fall among the G7 group of largest rich economies. Only Italy is predicted to do worse.
Beyond the G20, India is likely to also experience a deeper decline this year than the UK. So is Spain. Tourism-dependent economies are in a “particularly difficult spot”, the report notes.
For 2021, the British forecast is only a partial recovery of 5.9%, which would leave the economy still smaller than last year.
The trial of the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday.
The fifth prosecution witness, Bala James, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who earlier testified on July 15, 2020, was cross-examined by some of the defence lawyers at yesterday’s proceedings.
The judge, Justice Binta Nyako, thereafter adjourned the case till October 22 for the prosecution to present its sixth witness.
Wadume and six others are being prosecuted on 13 counts of kidnapping, escape from custody, gunrunning, detention of kidnap victim Usman Garba, and collection of ransom of N106million from the victim before releasing him.
Apart from Wadume, the rest of the defendants are, Inspector Aliyu Dadje, who was a station officer at police headquarters in Ibi, Auwalu Bala, aka Omo Razor, Uba Bala (aka Uba Belu); Bashir Waziri, (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho); and Rayyanu Abdul.
Wadume was first arrested in Ibi, Taraba State, by members of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police on August 6, 2019, before soldiers led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe aided his escape from the custody of the policemen conveying him to Abuja.
The Captain Balarabe-led troops attached to the 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, had allegedly shot at the policemen who were conveying Wadume to Abuja shortly after arresting the prime suspect in Ibi, Taraba State on August 6, 2019.
The soldiers were said to have killed three policemen and two civilians while five others were wounded in the attack aimed at freeing Wadume from police custody.
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr, Abubakar Malami (SAN), removed the names of the soldiers as defendants from the case within days of taking over the case from the police in July, 2020.
Earlier testifying as the fourth prosecution witness in the case, a member of the IRT of the IGP office, Inspector Samuel Habila, said Wadume escaped with gunshot wounds to Kano after soldiers aided his escape from the police on August 6, 2019.
He said the kidnap suspect was rearrested in an investigation-led operation at his uncle, Rayyanu Abdul’s place in Kano on August 20, 2019.
He also said that some of the defendants carted away the AK-47 rifles belonging to the policemen after the Balarabe-led troops shot at them.
He said one of the guns was later handed over to Balarabe by one of the defendants.
At the previous proceeding on July 15, 2020, the fifth prosecution witness, James, testified on the roles played by each of the seven defendants in the case.
Under cross-examination by Wadume’s lawyer, Ishiaka Dikko (SAN), yesterday, James said he did not visit any other place apart from Wukaro and Ibi in Taraba State in respect of the investigation of the case.
Aside two of the defence lawyers, the other four defence lawyers asked one question each.
The prosecuting counsel, Mr Labaran Magaji, then asked for an adjournment of the case to enable him to present the sixth prosecuting witness.
The judge then adjourned the case till October 22.

 

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja

Buhari Backs Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured former Minister of Finance and Economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that he would do all within his power to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation.
According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President made the promise while receiving Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The statement was titled: “We’ll push, push until you win, President Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala.”
The former minister and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-Hee are the two remaining candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution.
According to the statement, Buhari told the former minister that she deserves more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country and the world.
“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,” the President was quoted as saying.
He was also said to have assured Okonjo-Iweala that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
“I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank.
“Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party. You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,” the President said.
Shehu also quoted Okonjo-Iweala as thanking the President and his ministers, particularly the ministers of foreign affairs, and industry, trade and investment for supporting her staunchly.
“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed,” she was quoted as saying.
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
RMAFC Recovers N474m Excise Duty From Guinness

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says it has recovered over N474m excise duty from Guinness Nigeria Plc.
The Chairman of the commission, Elias Mbam, said the recovered money had been remitted into the Federation Account, as he explained that the firm initially failed to make the remittance.
Mbam disclosed this last Monday in a statement issued in Abuja by the commission’s Public Relation Officer, Christian Nwachukwu.
He said: “The RMAFC has recovered over N474m into the Federation Account from Guinness Nigeria Plc as unremitted excise duty.”
He said this was part of the progress recorded by the commission’s verification exercise on selected manufacturing companies in Nigeria that pay excise duty into the Federation Account.
The RMAFC boss commended the in-house committee on Customs Revenue Monitoring, as he noted that excise duty was one of the major revenues collected by the Nigerian Custom Service into the Federation Account.
According to him, the account was currently recording low revenue generation because of non-compliance by some manufacturing industries.
Mbam said it was important to give adequate attention to excise duty payment into the Federation Account by manufacturing industries in order to increase revenue inflow to the Federal Government.
The statement further stated that the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, commended RMAFC’s effort in the exercise of its oversight functions leading to the recovery of such unremitted revenue accruable to the Federation Account.
Ali solicited RMAFC’s continued inter-agency collaboration to help recover Federal Government’s unremitted revenue and urged the commission to continue in its efforts in blocking revenue leakages.
