IGP Sets Up New Unit To Replace FSARS …Orders Psychological Examination Of Operatives
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has set up the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWATT) that would replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The prospective members of the new team, who would undergo tactical training, next week, will undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.
A statement by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in Abuja, yesterday, disclosed that the personnel from police commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State.
Those from the police commands in the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State, and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.
The statement was entitled, “IGP orders all defunct SARS personnel to report at the force headquarters for psychological and medical examination”.
It also disclosed that the IGP had ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
The officers are expected to undergo the process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, today, 13th October, 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
“The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
“The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit, a unit, which henceforth, shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties. “
The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.
While reaffirming his commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the police reforms, the IG enjoined members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to “exercise restraint and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a police force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.”
They Have Started Rigging 2023 Election, Wike Alerts
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that Federal Government under the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has started rigging the 2023 general election, following the appointment of the Personal aide of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Wike raised the alarm, yesterday, while addressing thousands of youths who were demanding an end to SARS and police brutality against harmless Nigerians as well as total reform of the police at the entrance to the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said: “How can INEC be independent when Mr President appointed his personal aide as National Commissioner in INEC. They have started the rigging process of the 2023 general election already”.
He called on all Nigerians to support the total reform of the police in the interest of the nation, stressing that the scrapping SARS by the Federal Government was the right thing to do.
The Rivers State Chief Executive said the campaign should not begin and end with the scrapping of SARS since they were also in the mainstream of the police, insisting that what was needed was total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
He expressed disappointment that when the campaign against SARS started in Rivers State, other states felt unconcerned because it was not their people that were dying and being kidnapped, saying that today that other states were suffering the same thing that Rivers State had suffered, Nigerians were now protesting.
Noting that the blood of Rivers people was important, Wike urged citizens from other parts of the nation to feel concerned when negative issues affecting other states are brought up, emphasising that whatever affects one part of Nigeria affects all.
“Remember when there was so much kidnapping in Rivers State, I raised alarm to the Federal Government, but they said it was politics. And I told them, don’t worry, very soon, armed robbery, and kidnapping will take over the country. Today, it is all over Nigeria”.
Wike, who noted that Rivers State lost so many lives in the hands of SARS operatives, expressed disappointment that governors of other states did not feel concerned when he was shouting over the atrocities being committed by SARS in the state.
“Rivers blood is very important to me. Rivers State can’t play second fiddle in Nigeria. It is not just to end SARS, we need total reform of the police”, the governor added.
Earlier, a coalition of civil society groups in Rivers State had led #EndSARS protest march across major streets of Port Harcourt, demanding an end to police brutality, torture, extrajudicial killings, and total reform of the security outfit in the state and the nation at large.
The protesters carried various placards to register their grievances on the alleged brutality and inhuman disposition of the FSARS operatives to the citizens.
The protest, which took off at Pleasure Park, and terminated at the state Government House Gate, was held in violation of an earlier order by the Rivers State Government against any form of protest in the state.
The protesters, who were not only calling for end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was proscribed last Sunday, but also insisted that the government take pragmatic actions to end police brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and torture of citizens in detention.
Some of the protesters, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, demanded for justice for victims of police brutality and impunity.
They complained that young people who own cars, iPad, Phones and other electronic devices have suddenly become victims of police recklessness, especially SARS operatives.
The Tide reports that the security agents deployed to dispatch the protesters; were later seen providing cover and adequate protection to the protesters from Port Harcourt Pleasure Part through Aba Road to Government House Gate.
Some family members of victims of police brutality in Rivers State urged the police to end brutality against innocent citizens in the state, and described some of the actions of the police as “organised crime”.
According to them, their relatives who were shot dead and tortured never committed any crime before they were killed, just as they called for justice in the victims.
On his part, the state Chairman of Civil Society Organizations, Enefaa Georgewill, advocated the need for security vote to be directly paid to security agencies, saying that such move would enable the security agencies to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.
Our correspondents, who monitored the #EndSARS and police brutality protest, report that the protesters blocked Rivers State Government House Gate on the Azikiwe-Lagos Bus Road axis in Port Harcourt, leading to heavy traffic along the ever-busy road while forcing vehicles to take alternative routes to access their destinations.
However, The Tide reports that protest was generally peaceful, as the youths maintained a high level of orderliness throughout the period of the protest.
Chris Oluoh & Akujobi Amadi
Osimhen Dreams African Footballer Of Year Award
One of Africa’s biggest young talents, Victor Osimhen, has revealed his ultimate football dream.
The Nigeria international has set his sights on winning the CAF African Footballer of the Year award one day.
Osimhen was named the best African player in the Ligue 1 last season after netting 13 goals in 27 matches for French club, Lille OSC.
His exploits earned him a big move to former Italian champions, SSC Napoli where he has now opened up about his ambition.
“My dream is to become the African Footballer of the Year,” Osimhen said in a video posted by Napoli.
“I still have a long way to go but I think I’m working towards that direction and I think I am on the right path.
“As a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family will be a dream come true for me.”
The 21-year-old marksman feels that he still has a long way to go in his football career which started at German Club, VFL Wolfsburg.
“I still have a long way to go so I’m not thinking about that now. Football is the only thing on my mind right now,” he added.
“I just want to keep focusing and of course, with my new club a lot is expected of me.”
Osimhen was named to the squad of the Nigeria under-17 team that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.
His performances also earned him the CAF Youth Player of the Year award in 2015.
FG, Labour Agree To Cut Electricity Tariff By N10.20 per Kwh For 3 Months
Federal Government and the Organised Labour have agreed on a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt hour for Nigerians for the next three months.
The resolution was reached at a meeting which held on? the completion of the two weeks suspension of the implementation of the application of the cost-reflective tariff, which was among the reasons labour called of the planned industrial action over the hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.
A communique issued after a lengthy meeting between laour and the Federal Government on Sunday evening disclosed that the government would resolve issues affecting the electricity sector in the medium term, and also provide relief to customers immediately.
Immediate relief would be provided to citizens for a 2 to 3-month period (which will not exceed December 31, 2020).
Parts of the communique said, “Following extensive analyses, it was realised that VAT proceeds from the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)
could be used to secure varying levels of reflief in customer tariffs across bands A, B and C, ensuring that all customers receive some form of relief during this difficult time.
“Cumulatively the per kWh relief that will be provided to customers in bands A, B and C is N10.20 per kilowatt hour (kWh), which will be distributed across the bands.
“The relief will be in place for the 2 to 3-month period required for the Technical Committee to conclude its extended scope of work. It should be noted that Bands D and E tariffs were not changed, and this freeze will remain in place.”
The meeting also resolved that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will be accelerated with the distribution of six million meters, free of charge.
“This programme will distribute 6 million meters to Nigerians free, off charge. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) having approved the funding for this programme, the meters will begin being distributed to consumers immediately using stockpiles in country and local assemblers.
“The cost of meters shall be recovered from the DISCOs.
“The 6 million meters to be procured for the NMMP will only be through local meter manufacturers and assemblers. This will create jobs and a new meter manufacturing sub-sector in the country.
“In order to protect customers from changes in tariff during the 2-3 month period of review by the Joint Technical Committee, DISCOs will be directed to temporarily suspend customer band migration.
“This means that while DISCOs are expected to fulfil their Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) thereby improving the quality of service to customers, no added charges will be passed on to customers during this period.
“This measure is aimed at building confidence in the Service Based Tariff structure,” the communique added.
