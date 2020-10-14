Business
Funding SMEs’ll Bridge Class Gap -Experts
Business
Buhari Wants Senate To Confirm Four Commissioners For INEC, Others …PDP, 70 CSOs Kick Against Onochie’s Nomination
The trial of the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday.
The fifth prosecution witness, Bala James, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who earlier testified on July 15, 2020, was cross-examined by some of the defence lawyers at yesterday’s proceedings.
The judge, Justice Binta Nyako, thereafter adjourned the case till October 22 for the prosecution to present its sixth witness.
Wadume and six others are being prosecuted on 13 counts of kidnapping, escape from custody, gunrunning, detention of kidnap victim Usman Garba, and collection of ransom of N106million from the victim before releasing him.
Apart from Wadume, the rest of the defendants are, Inspector Aliyu Dadje, who was a station officer at police headquarters in Ibi, Auwalu Bala, aka Omo Razor, Uba Bala (aka Uba Belu); Bashir Waziri, (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho); and Rayyanu Abdul.
Wadume was first arrested in Ibi, Taraba State, by members of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police on August 6, 2019, before soldiers led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe aided his escape from the custody of the policemen conveying him to Abuja.
The Captain Balarabe-led troops attached to the 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, had allegedly shot at the policemen who were conveying Wadume to Abuja shortly after arresting the prime suspect in Ibi, Taraba State on August 6, 2019.
The soldiers were said to have killed three policemen and two civilians while five others were wounded in the attack aimed at freeing Wadume from police custody.
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr, Abubakar Malami (SAN), removed the names of the soldiers as defendants from the case within days of taking over the case from the police in July, 2020.
Earlier testifying as the fourth prosecution witness in the case, a member of the IRT of the IGP office, Inspector Samuel Habila, said Wadume escaped with gunshot wounds to Kano after soldiers aided his escape from the police on August 6, 2019.
He said the kidnap suspect was rearrested in an investigation-led operation at his uncle, Rayyanu Abdul’s place in Kano on August 20, 2019.
He also said that some of the defendants carted away the AK-47 rifles belonging to the policemen after the Balarabe-led troops shot at them.
He said one of the guns was later handed over to Balarabe by one of the defendants.
At the previous proceeding on July 15, 2020, the fifth prosecution witness, James, testified on the roles played by each of the seven defendants in the case.
Under cross-examination by Wadume’s lawyer, Ishiaka Dikko (SAN), yesterday, James said he did not visit any other place apart from Wukaro and Ibi in Taraba State in respect of the investigation of the case.
Aside two of the defence lawyers, the other four defence lawyers asked one question each.
The prosecuting counsel, Mr Labaran Magaji, then asked for an adjournment of the case to enable him to present the sixth prosecuting witness.
The judge then adjourned the case till October 22.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Business
Buhari Backs Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job
Business
RMAFC Recovers N474m Excise Duty From Guinness
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain
- Sports3 days ago
Former NFF Chief Dies At 87
- Sports3 days ago
PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules
- Politics3 days ago
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
- Editorial3 days ago
Beyond SARS Ban
- Sports3 days ago
I Have No Worries About CAF’s Requirements – Eguma
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Unveil More Legacy Projects
- Featured5 days ago
RSG Lifts Curfew On Bonny Island