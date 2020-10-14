Ayade Promises To End Infant Mortality In C’River

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, has stressed the need for collaboration of all stakeholders in fighting and prevention of crime and criminality.

He stated this while playing host to executives and members of the Travel Writers Corps of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, during the group’s formal courtesy call on him in Yenagoa.

“Safe environment is needed for tourism and tourists in the Niger Delta region. Effort is needed from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to security and crime prevention”, he said.

Mr Agbonlahor, added that effective and responsible crime prevention enhances the quality of life of all citizens, with long-term benefits in terms of reducing the costs associated with the formal criminal justice system, as well as other social costs that may result from crime.

According to the police boss, crime can have a very negative impact on tourism promotion, saying there is urgent need for synergy on the part of all stakeholders, including the security community, policy makers and the private sector to collaborate and come up with crime preventive measures to ensure a safe environment for tourists and all citizens.

Speaking as head of the delegation to the zone, the Travel Writers Corps chairman, Mr Piriye Kirayamo, intimated the AIG of a planned tourism safety and security seminar in Yenagoa by the group.

Reacting, the AIG promised to be available to play his role to further enrich the security architecture of the zone.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police in a bid to further make policing nearer to Nigerians recently established additional police formations and zones, including zone 16 which has its headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Kiyaramo reiterated that it was necessary to ensure the cooperation of all stakeholders involved in the tourism sector, ranging from local government authorities, community leaders, policy makers, the police and other security agencies, including corporate organizations to make the planned event a success.

“The most significant impact of crime on a tourist destination is the negative image of the destination, which may result in reducing tourist appeal and demand for every destination as a result of negative reports about such destinations”, he said.

“The impact of crime on tourism can be seen at two levels: the macro and micro levels. The impact of crime on the macro level refers to its effects on society in general while on the social community or tourist destination, the impact of crime at the micro level have to do with the effects of crime on individuals. The impact of crime on the micro level is evident in the influence on the behaviour and attitudes of tourists, and their decision to visit or revisit a destination where criminal incidents happen”, he added.

Giving her vote of thanks, Vice Chairperson of the Travel Writers’ Corps, Mrs Pauline Onyibe, commended the AIG for his prompt response to the request for the visit, informing him of his nomination as patron of the body.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa