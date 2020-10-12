Wike To Unveil More Legacy Projects

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says his administration would unveil more legacy projects to Rivers people in the next few months.

Amongst the projects set for inauguration are the Mother and Child Ultramodern Hospital, the Real Madrid Academy and the Rebisi Flyover Bridge.

Governor Wike, who disclosed this last week to journalists after inspecting the level of completion of these projects assured that there would be a revolution of developmental projects in the state before the expiration of his second term administration in 2023.

“By the time we complete all the projects we have started, it will be amazing.

The Governor expressed satisfaction at the level of work on the Rebisi Flyover which he described as a master piece. He further disclosed that ninety-five per cent of work has been done on the Real Madrid Academy, while the Mother and Child Ultramodern Hospital will also be delivered before the end of this year.

Governor Wike was accompanied by the South South Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Dr Chidi LIoyd, and other notable personalities, in the project inspection.

As secondary and tertiary institutions reopened last week in the state after months of forced closure caused by the COVID-19, Taskforce on COVID-19 Protocols Compliance set up by the state government, went round some private and public schools in Port Harcourt and it’s metropolis and scored the level of compliance high.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, expressed happiness with the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education for installing screening machines and wash hand bays at strategic positions in the school.

Akawor who spoke through the State Head of Service, Rufus Goodwins also lauded the management of Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School for their compliance especially for providing isolation centre for addressing cases of emergency.

The Rivers State Executive Council met last Friday and approved the immediate reactivation of the Kelsey Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim who disclosed this while briefing Government House Correspondents at the end of the council meeting said work would commence immediately at these health facilities which had for a long time remained dormant.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Prof Zacheaus Adangor said the council equally approved draft bill to give legal backings to buildings and facilities earlier renamed after prominent sons of the state and those from other parts of the country.

He mentioned the former Produce House at Moscow Road, renamed Chief Emmanuel Aguma House, Waterlines House at Olu-Obasanjo Road, renamed Chief P.G. Warmete House, the Judges Quarters at Elelenwo Street in the New GRA, renamed Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN Judges Quarters and thers,

On his own part, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku said, council also decided that the Real Madrid Academy would commence academic activities from December 2020.

Within the week the Integrated New Customary Court Complex in the state was inaugurated.

The Olive Branch of Governor Wike to his political opponents paid off last week as another prominent political leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Health in the Rotimi Amaechi administration, Dr Sampson Parker, defected to the PDP.

Parker led over 2000 of his APC supporters to PDP on the day Wike was awarding contracts for more infrastructure in Kirikese Kingdom.

Also last week, Wike officially lifted the suspension he placed on the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Hon Victor Ihunwo for collecting illegal levy.

In a similar development, the state government also lifted the curfew imposed on Bonny Local Government Area last week.

Chris Oluoh