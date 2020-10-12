Featured
Wike Didn’t Comment On Zamfara Gold, RSG Clarifies
The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims in some quarters that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made comments on the issue of Gold extraction and sale in Zamfara State.
In a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said that the governor never commented on such issue, saying that the linking of the governor to the alleged comment was only intended to undermine the interests and person of the governor by posting false and misleading claims.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a completely false and misleading story circulating in the Social Media, that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State made some remarks in connection with a report that the Central Bank of Nigeria will purchase N5billion worth of Gold from the Zamfara State Government.
“The purveyors of this barefaced fallacy suggested in their warped story, that Governor Wike was unhappy with the decision of the CBN to buy Gold from Zamfara State.
“They claimed that Governor Wike, who lamented that the same privileged attention has not been given to the oil from Rivers State, demanded that Gold should be made a national cake, adding that he too would proceed to own a gold well in Zamfara State.
“Let us state here categorically that Governor Wike never made such a statement. In fact, we note with a sense of relief, that no major, mainstream News Media or Press Organization, either print, electronic or online, attached to Government House, Port Harcourt, carried this concocted story.
“So, it is a wonder where the mushroom, less than credible social media outlets got the comments, which they claimed Governor Wike made ‘while addressing the Press’.
“It has indeed become the ugly penchant in recent times, of some cynical and dubious detractors, to drop or insert Governor Wike’s name in their calculated crusade to ignite unprovoked conflict with the hidden ploy to disrupt the recently emerging warm cordiality which has defined the relationship between him and some leaders across geopolitical divides in the country.
“These naysayers have also commenced a devious gambit to insidiously tarnish the overwhelming goodwill which the burgeoning image and reputation of Governor Wike has been enjoying across the country and this latest story is simply the latest installment of their failed efforts.
“Those familiar with Governor Wike will know that he does not need to resort to such churlish and petty grandstanding portrayed in the silly story, to speak up on any matter whatsoever.
“The write up is thus just another figment of the convoluted imagination of its authors. They goofed big time on this one.
“Nigerians are therefore advised to completely disregard the story, especially now that the Federal Government, the CBN and the Zamfara State Government have all come out to speak clearly on the matter and set the records straight”, the statement added.
FG, Labour Agree To Cut Electricity Tariff By N10.20 per Kwh For 3 Months
Federal Government and the Organised Labour have agreed on a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt hour for Nigerians for the next three months.
The resolution was reached at a meeting which held on? the completion of the two weeks suspension of the implementation of the application of the cost-reflective tariff, which was among the reasons labour called of the planned industrial action over the hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.
A communique issued after a lengthy meeting between laour and the Federal Government on Sunday evening disclosed that the government would resolve issues affecting the electricity sector in the medium term, and also provide relief to customers immediately.
Immediate relief would be provided to citizens for a 2 to 3-month period (which will not exceed December 31, 2020).
Parts of the communique said, “Following extensive analyses, it was realised that VAT proceeds from the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)
could be used to secure varying levels of reflief in customer tariffs across bands A, B and C, ensuring that all customers receive some form of relief during this difficult time.
“Cumulatively the per kWh relief that will be provided to customers in bands A, B and C is N10.20 per kilowatt hour (kWh), which will be distributed across the bands.
“The relief will be in place for the 2 to 3-month period required for the Technical Committee to conclude its extended scope of work. It should be noted that Bands D and E tariffs were not changed, and this freeze will remain in place.”
The meeting also resolved that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will be accelerated with the distribution of six million meters, free of charge.
“This programme will distribute 6 million meters to Nigerians free, off charge. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) having approved the funding for this programme, the meters will begin being distributed to consumers immediately using stockpiles in country and local assemblers.
“The cost of meters shall be recovered from the DISCOs.
“The 6 million meters to be procured for the NMMP will only be through local meter manufacturers and assemblers. This will create jobs and a new meter manufacturing sub-sector in the country.
“In order to protect customers from changes in tariff during the 2-3 month period of review by the Joint Technical Committee, DISCOs will be directed to temporarily suspend customer band migration.
“This means that while DISCOs are expected to fulfil their Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) thereby improving the quality of service to customers, no added charges will be passed on to customers during this period.
“This measure is aimed at building confidence in the Service Based Tariff structure,” the communique added.
IGP Scraps FSARS In 36 States, FCT …CPs, Rights Groups, Nigerians Hail Action
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has rolled out new orders scrapping the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in response to massive #EndSARS protests across the nation, and in major cities around the world.
The IGP gave the orders, yesterday, following a directive from the Presidency to swiftly disband the unit in the interest of national peace and security.
It would be recalled that Nigerians have campaigned for days, for the disbandment of SARS, following reports that some elements in the force use their positions to commit various crimes.
They have been accused of misdemeanour and felonious crimes, which they have walked out freely without being charged or imprisoned.
Most Nigerian ladies have been assaulted, raped and beaten.
Young boys, on the other hand, have been manhandled, dehumanized and killed for no just cause.
Miffed with all of these, Nigerian youths embarked on a serious campaign with hashtag, #ENDSARSNOW, #ENDSARS, #WEDONTNEEDSARS, #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY, etc, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Police IG to terminate SARS operation.
Tired of the pressure from various quarters in the country, Adamu bowed and dissolved SARS, noting that all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.
The full statement of the IGP, signed by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, reads, “In the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.
“The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.
“The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad. He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.
“Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.
“In addition, the Force is constituting an investigation team which shall include civil society organizations and human rights bodies to work with the police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.
“The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and system that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people”.
An additional press statement, personally signed by the IGP, yesterday, reads, “It is with sense of patriotism and commitment to my professional calling that I invited you to this important press briefing to address critical internal security issues.
“The current development in which cross sections of Nigerians are calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as a Unit in the Nigeria Police Force has remained under constant monitoring and due assessment by the government.
“The government acknowledges the inalienable rights of citizens to freedom of association and expression. The current agitation, in this context, is seen as a manifestation of the natural desire of citizens to participate in matters concerning policing and internal security in the nation. This is indeed one of the fundamental principles of Community Policing, which we are currently implementing.
“The Nigeria Police leadership has, since the commencement of the protests, been engaging the leadership of some civil society organisations with a view to initiating meaningful and wide-ranging discussions on the subjects of their concern.
“Our valued covenant with the citizens of this nation is to serve and protect them and integrate their concerns and views into our practices, especially within the dictates of community policing principles, which constitute a critical component of the National Policing and Internal Security Strategy of the Federal Government.
“Following a review of the current developments, and in due cognizance of the wide and legitimately held concerns of well-meaning citizens on the existence and operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as a responsive and citizens-oriented Police Force, it is hereby directed as follows: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, otherwise known as SARS, is hereby dissolved across all Formations, the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they currently exist.
“All officers and men currently serving in the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.
“New policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery, and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad shall be presented in due course.
“A Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum will be formed to regularly interface with the leadership of the police at all levels and advice on police activities.
“To deal with the reports of crimes committed against citizens, an investigation team will be constituted which will include civil society organisations for transparency, and culprits will be punished.
“I commend the vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police who are diligently going about their duties, guided by the dictates of the rule of law, honour and professionalism. I encourage them to sustain their sense of national service, sacrifice, patriotism and commitment to crime-fighting. Their gallant efforts to ensure the safety of the lives and property of all Nigerians are very much appreciated.
“I also commend all citizens that have voiced their genuine concerns for a better policing orientation in an organised, patriotic, and civil manner.
“I assure the nation of our firm determination to advance our police reform agenda with a view to bequeathing to our beloved nation a police institution and system that are not only accountable to the citizens, but professional in all components of its service delivery. I call on all citizens to partner with us in our drive for a peaceful and secure internal security order.
“I thank you all and pray for Allah’s (SWT) continued protection on our beloved nation”, the IGP added.
Earlier, the Presidency had said that officers of the “now-defunct” Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), are to be “redeployed with immediate effect”.
This was communicated via the verified @NGRPresident handle, yesterday.
It also said a “new policing arrangement” will be made to address the policing gaps that might arise as a result of the dissolution of SARS.
It read: “PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG has been dissolved WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.
“The Inspector-General of Police will communicate further developments in this regard.
“All officers and men of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to be redeployed with immediate effect.
“A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS will cause is being worked on and will be announced by @PoliceNG.”
Reacting to the disbandment of the unit, two commissioners of police, yesterday, hailed the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The commissioners said that the dissolution of SARS would help in reducing violence erupting from various anti-protesting groups across the country.
One of them, a retired commissioner of police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said that the peaceful protest organised by responsible citizens had been hijacked by hoodlums to perpetuate crime and create unrest in the society.
“The dissolution of the anti-robbery unit will help to lessen the aggression fuelled by protesting youths, and hopefully stabilise decorum in the society,” Owoseni, said.
Also speaking, Commissioner Awotinde Awoshola said that the IGP made a smart decision by disbanding the unit for peace to be restored to the country.
Awoshola said that the excesses of the anti-robbery unit had to be checked, and that can only be achieved by disbanding the unit.
“However, the disbandment of SARS will only create room for the establishment of another security outfit. We hope that the new outfit will carry out the objectives of the Federal Government to the letter,” he said.
Also, a lawyer, Mr Monday Ubani, supported the decision of the government to bring an end to SARS as a way of listening to the voices and cries of the public.
Ubani, however, said that the disbandment would only create room for a better anti-robbery unit to be brought to play to continue the fight against crime in the society.
“There is going to be a workout programme by the Nigeria Police Force, civic society group and major stakeholders on who will replace SARS in fighting crime,” he said.
Ubani said that the officials of the disbanded unit usually picked on well-dressed young men who use expensive phones and try to extort money from them based on the premise they were internet fraudsters.
“This has led to harassment and an infringement on the rights of such citizens which is unacceptable,” he said.
Also, a social critic and human rights activist, Mr Kehinde Nubi, said that the government should set up a panel to investigate the crimes committed by the officials of SARS for justice to prevail.
Nubi said that this was not the first time that a special unit of the police would be disbanded after public outcry only for the unit to be brought back.
“A disbandment of the unit is not only satisfactory. We need the government to set up a panel that will punish erring officials of SARS as a deterrent to others,” he said.
Similarly, Nigerians from various walks of life have reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police.
While reacting, some Nigerians asked where the SARS personnel would be moved to, others congratulated the youths for the victory.
Some Nigerians, who reacted to the scrapping of the unit, on Twitter, yesterday, said, @ayosogunro, “I am still angry but I will try to feel some elation: we have won something. We won it on paper, but it is still a win.”
“Next: #EndSARS must be won in reality. Please, monitor your neighbourhoods and streets and report/post any SARS personnel. SARS is now an illegal outfit.”
@iamnino_b, “Before I will fall for this congratulations, I need to understand what role these “Ex -SARS” officials will be playing when redeployed to other police units.”
@mrmacaronii, “Nigerian youths, we have a voice! This is the beginning of a New Nigeria. SARS has been dissolved!!!
@chemicalbrodar, “They say SARS have been dissolved but we are NEVER going to believe them except we stop seeing them in the streets, except the police gets reformed and we can move freely without harassment!!! Simple.”
@Aminatsule_, “Today I’m so proud to be Nigerian. The SARS protest today has demonstrated that injustice to Nigerians in Nigeria is injustice to ALL Nigerians. Unity was our issue before, now we are unified we are unstoppable.”
@SamuelOtigba, “Until they leave the streets, don’t fall for their gimmicks & fake dissolution. We have seen this movie before. Amplify the pressure more. #EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality.”
@TitoOfLagos, “The president should come out on TV and tell us SARS is dissolved and publicized it across media outlets, until then we will not stop screaming #EndSARS in their ears.”
@Penpreneur1, “Congratulations Nigerians on our victory with #EndSARS campaign. We just hope they don’t rename the same team and push them out to kill the youths again. So, what next are we fighting for? Bad roads or electricity?”
@VickyShegzy, “Now that SARS has been dissolved, this is our we hit the street next without fear of oppression and intimidation from SARS! Congratulations Nigerians but the biggest war is against corruption which is far from being over.”
@papaya_ex, “I’m so happy for us guys, congratulations Nigerians. Thanks to all the foreign public figures that came through for us too folded hands.”
Gas Holds Key To Economic Diversification, FG Affirms …As Indorama Plans $6bn Investment To Boost Economy
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says Indorama-Nigeria presents a very good example of how the abundant gas resources in the country could be effectively utilized to impact the economy positively while driving diversification.
The minister, who took a tour of Indorama Petrochemicals and Fertilizer plants in Eleme, Rivers State, last Thursday, said it was heart-warming for Nigeria to have Indorama utilizing gas in a true sense of value-addition.
Sylva, who spoke to journalists after the visit, said the purpose of his visit was to see how the company was utilizing gas to create value in different sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“What I have seen here is heart-warming for this country. I have had a lesson in value addition. I was here by 2005 in the old Eleme Petrochemicals Company, and I saw the plant, an ailing plant at that time.
“But what I have seen here today is very marvellous, a lot has happened here, they have added a lot of trains, and added fertilizer Urea plant and other facilities”.
The minister said the Federal Government was also very happy to see that Indorama-Nigeria was working effectively and relating peacefully with its host communities.
Answering further questions from journalists, Sylva said: “I must say that this is a very welcome value addition to our economy, they are doing very well. They have invested over $3billion, and plan to invest over $6billion in the Nigerian economy.
The minister said that Indorama’s over $3billion investment has really helped Nigeria through creation of job opportunities, revenue to government, as well as supply of petrochemicals and fertilizers.
Sylva said that Indorama was already partnering with the Nigerian government in supplying Urea fertilizers to the government (Presidential Fertilizer Initiative), adding that that has really helped in no small way in developing the rice production sector.
“You can see that in just few years, Nigeria has become self-sufficient in rice, and that is also because of the huge support we get from Indorama”, he noted.
“They have also created a lot of jobs and value here. We are very happy with them, and we hope that this can be replicated everywhere around the country.
“I have always said that gas is the way to diversify our economy, and I have seen it practically today because the polymers (petrochemicals) they produce here are raw materials for other industries; and the fertilizer they produce is raw material for the agricultural sector.
“You can see that effective gas utilization is at the foundation of expanding our economy, and we hope that this can be replicated in other parts of Nigeria”, he added.
The minister said he had also noted the challenges facing the company, and promised that government would look into them.
Sylva and his entourage were received at the Indorama Petrochemicals Complex by top officials of the company led by the Managing Director, Mr. Manish Mundra.
Speaking, the Managing Director, Indorama Petrochemicals and Fertilizer Company Limited, Mr Manish Mundra, assured the minister that Indorama-Nigeria was focused on its vision of building the largest petrochemicals and fertilizer hub of Africa in Nigeria.
Nelson Chukwudi
