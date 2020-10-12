We Are Not In Deficit -Ex- PH Club Boss …Denies Changing Name

The immediate past President of the Port Harcourt Club, Chief Diamond Tobin-West, has said that the club is not in deficit as was alleged in some quarters.

He also declared that the club, under his watch, did not undertake a new registration or change its name at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), but only upgraded its status.

Chief Tobin-West gave this clarification during a media interaction at the weekend, while reacting to allegations of mismanagement of the club’s funds under his watch.

He said the allegations were targeted to ruin his reputation.

According to him, the management under his watch discovered that the Club’s Board of Trustees was not registered with the CAC for 57 years.

“From 1957 to 2018, the Club was not making returns to the CAC, and our Board of Trustees was not registered and we were owing the CAC.

“In the eyes of the law, under such situation, it means the club was not known and we in the management decided to do the right thing, because it initially registered as a business name.

“The Port Harcourt Club came into existence since 1928, and is a private member Club and since then, was run with only registration of business name.

“We paid about N700,000 to CAC through various organs, including the penalty they asked us to pay from 1968 to 2013, so as to upgrade our status.

“All these while, nobody cares to put things in order, and I know that I have done so many things since I took over as president in November 2017, and I wonder why some people would want to rubbish my reputation”, he said.

On why the Club’s membership and revenue have drastically reduced, Tobin-West explained that the era of militancy forced many oil company workers and other members of the Club to relocate to Lagos.

He said that membership of the Club reduced from 2,500 to about 800, pointing out that every transaction of the Club was documented, with due process followed.

He also denied the allegation of mismanagement and misappropriation of the sum of N153 million, describing the allegation as a blatant lie and urged those making the allegation to properly cross-check facts and figures before going public.

