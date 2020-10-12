News
VGN Solicits Wike, Other Govs’ Support …Wants Buhari To Assent To Outfit’s Bill
A grassroots security outfit and paramilitary organisation, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the South-South geopolitical zone, has solicited the support of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other governors in the region to enable the body discharge its responsibilities more effectively in order to check criminality in the area. This is even as the body has equally stressed the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the VGN Bill passed by the National Assembly to give the outfit full operational backing in the country.
The Acting Commandant of VGN in the South-South, Mr Tolumobofa Jonathan Akpoebibo, who made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Saturday while reviewing the operations of the Rivers State Command, said the body was in dire need of logistic support in the zone going by the sensitive nature and size of the area.
According to hum, apart from lagging behind in the area of manpower, VGN in the zone needs vehicles to help its personnel’s mobility as well as stipends to enable it fund its activities.
Akpoebibo said the outfit needs more support from the Governors just as the state Governors in the North, the South-West and South-East are supporting their people.
He further indicated that the VGN Bill which the National Assembly recently passed into law, and currently awaiting the President’s assent, if given the final nod, would go a long way to reposition the body for greater efficiency, stressing that the body was currently training its personnel and ungrading their capacity to make them more result-oriented in the discharge of their functions.
The Zonal Commandant also gave an insight into what makes the work of the outfit different from that of the police and other security agencies, stressing that the work of VGN is to gather information which its personnel disseminate to the conventional security bodies for prompt actions, among other responsibilities.
According to him, “We assist the efforts of the police, the Military and the rest of them. We work with all conventional security bodies. We have the right to arrest and hand over. We also have the right to report any criminal activities to the government, the conventional security bodies and this body is recognised by the Federal Government and the 36 State Governors.”
Akpoebibo said this explains why VGN personnel are deployed to all communities in the country.
He said members of the body equally beam their searchlight on the creeks where some hoodlums may gather before executing their evil plots, saying, “We want to follow them up even in the creeks, to the smallest community, to know what they are really doing. And then give the conventional security bodies feedback”.
On how the personnel are able to discharge their functions successfully without being armed, Akpoebibo said, “Security is not all about arms. If you want to gather information, you don’t need to carry arms. You don’t need to carry gun. It is all about gathering vital information”.
In a related development, the Acting Commander of VGN in Rivers State, Mr Chuks Osumah, says the security outfit has been on ground in the state, particularly in ensuring that criminality is reduced to the barest minimum in the state.
According to him, the body has played significant roles in the arrest of some hardened criminals in the state.
Osumah, who spoke in an interview, assured that the body would continue to work with the state government to achieve set goals, but hinted that it needs the support of the government and well-meaning Nigerians to surmount its current office accommodation and other logistic challenges.
“Knowing the kind of Governor we have, he said he was confident that Governor Wike would do the needful by supporting the outfit.
On his part, the Assistant Commander, Legal, Boate Ayebaemi said VGN is held in high esteem in the country, as members of the body are effectively playing their roles across the country, and debunked insinuations that there are cracks within its ranks.
Ayebaemi, therefore, affirmed that Dr. Mohammed Usman Jahun remains the Commandant General of VGN in the country, and advised those parading themselves to desist forthwith, following a recent Court of Appeal ruling recognising him (Jahun) as such.
He equally authenticated the fact that Mr Chuks Osumah is the Acting Commander of the body in Rivers State, and solicited the support and cooperation of members to the leadership of the body in the state.
Donatus Ebi
PIB: NNPC’ll Partner Media For Information Sharing –Kyari
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari says the corporation will partner with the media to ensure Nigerians are properly informed on the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
Kyari gave the assurance at the 3rd Valuechain Magazine Annual Lecture and awards in Abuja on Monday.
The lecture is titled: “The role of Media in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry Reform and Investment’’.
“We are open to partnerships with the media in terms of capacity building, especially as it relates to the PIB.
“I am of the opinion that every Nigerian deserves to know what this legislation means for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.
“It is, therefore, duty-bound on the media to continue to scrutinise the provisions of the bill to provide validation and even additional value, ” he said.
He expressed the hope that the bill would soon be passed by the national assembly to enable the necessary reforms in the industry when passed into law by the president.
“I am optimistic that through positive engagement and collaboration between the executive, the legislature and other stakeholders, the PIB will smoothly scale through the remaining legislative hurdles.
“Nigerians will begin to see that with such legislation in place, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is certain and assured,” he said
Kyari said that the PIB remained an important piece of legislation for the current government and by extension the industry.
He said that although the bill was still not in line after two decades, “it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed.”
“On our part as NNPC, we shall sustain our unflinching support to the government and the media in efforts at educating the public on this legislation.’’
On the media, the GMD said that the role of the media “cannot be over emphasised’’, especially in a growing democracy.
He said that the media’s role had gone beyond information, educating the audience but had metamorphosed into developmental journalism.
“This is done when the media asked probing questions in the way people are governed and ultimately by joining forces with critical stakeholders and decision-makers in the society toward making life better for the common man,” he said.
Kyari commended the organisers of the event, the choice of the topic and for also picking interest in the operations of the corporation.
He challenged the media on scrutnising the operation of the corporation, adding that it would continue to do its best to be accountable and transparent.
“I have said it times without number that the NNPC is never afraid of any scrutiny. We will continue to play our strategic role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s economy.
“Our commitment toward entrenching Transparency, Accountability and best-in-class Performance Excellence (#TAPE) in all our operations is still unshakeable.
“Since coming on board, we have been very open in our dealings with all our partners and stakeholders.
“From the unprecedented publication of our Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes.
“We are not relenting until this great corporation attains global excellence,” he said.
Kyari commended the effort of the media, adding that it indeed served as a platform for clarification and enlightenment on issues and trends that affect NNPC and the broader oil and gas sector.
We’ll Push, Push Until You Win, Buhari Assures Okonjo-Iweala
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, in Abuja, assured Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the country will explore every opportunity and deploy its entire energy to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Okonjo-Iweala is one of two candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution.
President Buhari, who received the former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank at the Presidential Villa, said she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country, and the world.
“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,’’ he added.
The President assured Okonjo-Iweala that he will make more phone calls, and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
“I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,’’ the President told Okonjo-Iweala.
In her remarks, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned development economist, thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed,’’ she said.
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
She asked the President to “make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support.’’
“Mr President, put a smile on my face,’’ she said, “I am very proud of the country.’’
Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala Meet In Aso Rock
As the jostle for the lone position of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) enters its final stage, President Muhammadu Buhari and a top contender for the position and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The reason for the meeting has not been made public as at press time but sources at the seat of power said it may not be unconnected with the WTO headship.
In event she wins, the former minister would become the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25-year history.
Okonjo-Iweala was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming its number two.
She is also on Twitter’s board of directors and is a special envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 fight.
